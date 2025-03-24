Win! A Scribe CORE SuperLight Disc Carbon Wheelset of your choice worth £999!

Our latest fantastic competition courtesy of Scribe Cycling will see one very lucky winner ride away on a brand new set of handbuilt CORE SuperLight Disc carbon road wheels, in a depth of their choice. All you have to do to enter is fill out the entry form at the bottom of this page... so don't miss out!
2024 Scribe Cycling Core Superlight 60-D - rim logo.jpg (credit: road.cc)
For regular readers of the road.cc reviews section, Scribe will need no introduction. The UK brand's range of affordable, cutting-edge wheelsets often receive high praise from road.cc reviewers, regularly picking up road.cc Recommends awards. The Scribe CORE SuperLight 60-D that you could win as part of this competition was one of these, picking up a 9/10 score and a Recommends badge in November. You can read the review here if you don't believe us!
Scribe Competition - March 2025 - 04 (credit: Scribe)
Scribe wheels might be more affordable than a lot of the competition, but the research and development, build quality and service are all second-to-none. The Core SuperLight range went to the wind tunnel multiple times during production to ensure they surpassed some of the world's fastest wheels when it comes to aero efficiency, because every watt counts when you're racing to win. You can check out the results here.
Scribe Competition - March 2025 - 02 (credit: Scribe)
Handbuilt in Belfast, Scribe SuperLight wheels are made with a lightweight and responsive ratchet drive hub system, Sapim CX Ray Spokes, and the brand's world-leading, wind-tunnel optimised carbon fibre rims. Those rims have a 21mm internal width in the SuperLight option, optimised for 25mm-28mm tyres, and a 24mm width in the SuperLight+ version that are optimised for 28mm-30mm tyres. They come in depths of 40mm, 50mm, 50mm front/60mm rear or 60mm: and for the winner of this competition, the choice is theirs.
The weight? From just 1,395g per pair.
2025 Scribe Cycling Elan SL 50 Carbon Wheelset.jpg (credit: road.cc)
Not that you need any more persuading to enter this competition, but it really is as simple as adding your name and contact details in the form below. We'd also recommend signing up for Scribe's newsletter to keep on top of the latest Scribe product announcements, sales and more.
Entries are open worldwide, and the comp closes on Monday 7 April at 12:00pm BST. After that time a winner will randomly be selected, and they will be contacted to arrange delivery of their stunning prize.
Very best of luck to all!
