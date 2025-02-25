Jonas Vingegaard spotted riding ultra-short 150mm cranks at Volta ao Algarve

With riders in the pro peloton increasingly opting for shorter cranks, Jonas Vingegaard has taken this approach even further. At last week's Volta ao Algarve, new tech was on display as the Danish rider was spotted using unbranded 150mm cranks as he claimed his first overall victory of the season. Is this the future of the pro peloton?

For decades, the accepted wisdom in road cycling dictated that male riders of average height should use 170mm or 172.5mm cranks. However, in recent years, shorter crank lengths have gained traction, with bike fit experts recommended them for many riders for their potential benefits and many of the best road cyclists in the world are now opting for shorter cranks.

Reigning World Champion Tadej Pogačar made the switch to 165mm cranks for the 2024 season, with his team citing improved efficiency and a higher cadence as key benefits.

> The most common bike fit mistakes and how to avoid them

In 2025, shorter cranks have continued to be spotted in the pro peloton, with Wout van Aert and other Visma Lease a Bike riders spotted using 165 mm and 160 mm setups.

Now, CyclingSpy has shared an image of Vingegaard riding 150mm cranks at the Volta ao Algarve, the shortest setup yet seen amongst top professionals. It didn’t appear to hinder his performance with Vingegaard winning the final stage time trial by 11 seconds over teammate Wout van Aert, and winning the general classification by finishing 15 seconds ahead of UAE Team Emirates’ João Almeida.

SRAM supplies Visma-Lease a Bike with groupsets, but their shortest commercially available road crankset is 160mm. It has been reported that Vingegaard's cranks were custom-modified, filed down, and repainted, hiding any branding and length details.

Shorter cranks are available from Rotor Aldhu (down to 150mm) and Jcob cranksets (as short as 145mm), but it remains to be seen whether Vingegaard’s setup will become a wider trend in the pro peloton.

Is this the future of the pro peloton?

More and more riders are opting for shorter cranks, with experts highlighting several potential benefits, including a more aerodynamic position, smoother and more comfortable pedalling, reduced lower back, hip, and knee strain, and even improved saddle comfort.

However, not all riders will benefit from such drastic reductions. Switching to shorter cranks typically requires a higher cadence to generate the same power. With less torque (leverage), riders must pedal faster to maintain their output. While many adapt well, some may struggle with the transition, making ultra-short cranks less suitable for certain riders or riding styles.

More tech

Vingegaard’s crank choice isn’t the only tech tweak at Visma-Lease a Bike. He was spotted using a trimmed visor on his Aerohead 2 TT helmet, as opposed to Van Aert’s full visor. This adjustment is believed to be in response to the UCI's ban on the Kask visor used by Ineos Grenadiers riders. Regulation 1.3.033 prohibits the use of 'non-essential' components that are not strictly for clothing or safety purposes.

The Visma riders were also seen sing a Tymewear breathing sensor to measure rate and tidal volume, which for some riders can also be a good indicator and even controller of fatigue.

Will more riders follow Vingegaard’s lead or is 150mm cranks too extreme for most? Let us know in the comments section below.