Teenage cyclist killed in collision with bus driver after parked cars blocked cycle lane – but coroner blames 16-year-old for cycling on pavement, not wearing a helmet or bright clothing, and being “distracted” by earphones

A forensic collision investigator examining the death of a teenage cyclist, who was forced to ride on the pavement due to parked cars blocking a cycle lane, pushing him into a bus driver’s “blind spot”, has concluded that “had he been travelling in the cycle lane, he would have been seen” and that the Highway Code states cyclists should not ride on pavements.

Meanwhile, the assistant coroner also told the inquest that the “importance of using a cycle lane cannot be understated”, while pointing out that the 16-year-old cyclist was “distracted” by his phone and earbuds at the time of the fatal collision, and was not wearing a helmet or bright clothing.

Rhys Shepherd was cycling to his first day at Franklin College in Grimsby on 11 September 2023, at around 8.50am, when he was struck by a bus driver on Laceby Road, at its junction with Norwich Avenue.

Laceby Road, Grimsby

The driver was turning left onto Norwich Avenue when he hit the 16-year-old, who was riding on the footpath and about to cross the junction, pulling him under the vehicle. Despite passers-by attempting first aid at the scene, Rhys died due to multiple chest injuries.

At an inquest at Grimsby Town Hall this week, forensic collision investigator Christopher Bell said that, as a result of Rhys cycling on the pavement, he was in the bus driver’s blind spot at the time of the crash.

The cyclist could have been seen if he had been using Laceby Road’s unprotected, painted cycle lane, and not the footpath, the officer said.

However, Rhys’ mum, Helen Barass, told the inquest that her son was riding on the pavement to college because the cycle lane in question is constantly filled with parked cars.

“There are always cars parked on Laceby Road,” she said. “A lot of the students going to college use the pavement because there are cars parked. It makes it more difficult to be on the road.

“It is a busy road. There are lots of teenagers. They all think they are invincible. The option of being in the cycle lane is more dangerous.”

Laceby Road and Norwich Avenue junction, Grimsby

In his conclusion, collision investigator Bell said that the Highway Code states that cyclists should not ride on pavements.

“There is a cycle lane, but there are no yellow lines to say it is illegal to park there. There are cars parked in the cycle lane and there is a bus stop in the cycle lane. The pavement was in the bus blind spot. Had he been travelling in the cycle lane, he would have been seen,” Bell concluded.

“At no point was Rhys ahead of the bus. The only way the driver would have seen him in his mirrors is if he had not been in his blind spot. He entered Norwich Avenue as the coach was making a left-hand turn. He would not have been visible to the driver.”

Assistant coroner Marianne Johnson told Grimsby Town Hall that the 16-year-old cyclist was forced to use the footpath to travel to college “because the cycle lane is more dangerous because there are cars parked on it”.

> Town where cyclist ordered to pay £1,150 for riding on shopping street cuts ‘no cycling’ tannoy message down to twice an hour because “it was too repetitive” – as councillor says residents can “park their bike up and walk in”

However, she also concluded that other factors, such as Rhys’ “inattention” and failure to wear a helmet or hi-vis gear, contributed to his death.

“There is likely to have been some element of distraction due to him wearing earphones and on his mobile phone, which is what you expect of a 16-year-old,” the coroner said.

“The driver would not have been able to see him. The inattention was there for Rhys. It is more than likely he was in the driver’s blind spot. At no point was he visible to the bus driver. The inattention or distraction cannot be discounted.

“The importance of using a cycle lane cannot be understated. The wearing of a safety helmet is important and being visible to others.

“Teenagers often do not want to look uncool. However, it is such an important measure. It is so important to be visible to others. We have all been 16 years old once and want to look good in front of friends.

“But without a safety helmet and bright clothing you are so vulnerable. Mobile phones are such a distraction. We have all seen people on their phones. How often do we bump into someone who is on their phone? It is a difficult situation for youngsters.”

Rhys Shepherd (Humberside Police)

In a statement read at the inquest, the bus driver who collided with Rhys, who was driving students to Franklin College for PC Coaches, said he had a “good, clear, unobstructed vision of the road” and was driving slowly due to the amount of traffic going eastbound into Grimsby.

However, he said he was running late and decided to turn left into Norwich Avenue to avoid congestion, when he heard a bang which he said sounded like he had “hit a tree branch”.

“It all happened so fast,” the bus driver said in his statement. “To my horror I saw a male laid on his back with a mobile phone on his chest and his earphones in his ears.

“I am absolutely devastated and not slept in days. I want to send my condolences to his family and say how sorry I am for what has happened.”

> Hundreds more cyclists fined by "enforcement officers" under town's controversial cycling ban, months on from rider ordered to pay £1,050

Two students who were on the coach at the time of the crash said they had seen the 16-year-old cycling on the pavement while holding his mobile phone, while a pedestrian who was about to cross Norwich Avenue said she saw the cyclist riding quickly, meaning he was unable to stop in time when the bus driver turned into his path.

At the time of his death last September, Rhys’ family paid tribute to him, saying he was “loved by many”.