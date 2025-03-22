Narrowing roads with planters and parklets could make cyclists vulnerable to side swipe collisions, finds council’s safety report, but council claims “risks are relatively small” as new environment aims to “prioritise people rather than cars”

A Labour council is under fire after it ignored recommendations made by its own safety audit that adding planters and parklets to narrow the road and decrease through-traffic speed could make cyclists vulnerable to side swipe collisions.

However, the council has claimed that the concerns are “disproportionate” and recommendations are “not justifiable given the nature and intent of the scheme”, adding that the new environment instead has “safety at its heart” and aims to “prioritise people rather than cars”.

The London Borough of Fulham and Hammersmith (LBHF) installed nine planters and four parklets with seats on Wandsworth Bridge Road in August last year after a consultation in which residents and businesses suggested that they wanted a “high street, not a highway”.

However, a Road Safety Audit (RSA) report commissioned by the council and obtained via a Freedom of Information request has revealed a number of concerns and recommendations regarding the traffic-calming measures fitted as part of low traffic neighbourhoods, banning non-residential drivers from the streets.

The report, obtained by a resident and seen by The Telegraph, warns that narrowing the 20mph two-way street could leave motorists confused about what “line” to take as they approach oncoming traffic at the parklets.

“This could lead to side swipes or crash avoidance manoeuvres, which may result in cyclists and motorcyclists being struck as they filter through traffic or are overtaken,” the engineering consultancy said, calling for “more clarity [to be] provided to riders and drivers on how the space should be used”.

Cyclist on Wandsworth Bridge Road (credit: @eastcoteonion on Twitter/X)

However, the council has rejected the advice, saying that “drivers and cyclists are not automatons [but] read the road… and follow the path of least resistance whilst being aware of their surroundings”.

It added: “The new environment… will contribute to creating a sense of uncertainty and caution which will reduce speed further and help in improving safety for all users.”

Fears of casualties being caused by placing a bus stop opposite a parklet – resulting in the potential “narrowing” of the carriageway and having “no clear definition” over who had priority were also rejected.

The council said in the report the concerns were “not valid”, adding: “All drivers in the UK are taught to drive on the left and it is highly unlikely that drivers held behind a stationary bus will temporarily forget this most fundamental principle of driving.”

Another point of contention raised was the ‘Cyclists Use Control Position” signage, not a part of the Highway Code. Atif Habib, owner of Fulham Cycles on the road, said that customers have asked him what the “control position” means.

Cyclists Use Control Position road sign (credit: u/cybercoderNAJ on Reddit)

Caroline Shuffrey, who obtained the documents and had previously claimed that the council’s parking cameras had made life in the borough like “living in North Korea”, told The Telegraph: “As a result of the numerous accidents and incidents involving the parklets, cyclists are now cycling on the pavement causing further danger to pedestrians.”

“These measures have safety at their heart”

Shuffrey also raised the issue to the council in a public meeting in January, asking the council “if accidents occur in the manner foreseen by the safety audit professionals who in LBHF will take responsibility and who will pay compensation to the victims if LBHF is successfully sued”.

Councillor Sharon Holder, Cabinet Member for Public Realm, replied: “On reviewing the RSA documents, we have determined that the council’s responses align with most of the designer’s responses, demonstrating that a high degree of professional rigour has been applied to reach a broad consensus across both responding organisations. Where issues have been partially accepted or rejected by the design or overseeing organisation, we are reasonably assured that the associated risks are relatively small and that the recommendations made by the safety auditors are either disproportionate and/or not justifiable given the nature and intent of the scheme.

“We would stress that the interventions are experimental at this stage and are subject to monitoring. As overseeing authority, the safety of our residents and visitors is our utmost priority and you can be rest assured that adjustments or modifications can, and will, be implemented as required to ensure that the highest level of safety is maintained at all times.”

Wandsworth Bridge Road, London (credit: neighbournet on YouTube)

Sarah McMonagle, Director of External Affairs at Cycling UK, also welcomed council attempts to improve air quality, but emphasised that “they also need to come with clear signage that’s universally easy to understand”.

Meanwhile, Gary Fannin chairman of the Wandsworth Bridge Road Association, which has campaigned for the parklets said “the chief aim is to decrease the amount of traffic on the road” by “prioritising people rather than cars” and they were “following the science and data”.

A council spokesman also said the reports were part of a “standard safety audit process” to evaluate and review the design, adding how “the vast majority” of the 14 recommendations were either fully or partially accepted, with two that were initially rejected later accepted.

They added that “residents and businesses told us they want a high street, not a highway” and the interim scheme, which is still under construction and will include improved pedestrian crossings, benches and “decluttering pavements”, will return the road to its “former self at the centre of the community”.

“These measures have safety at their heart,” they said. “They will reduce congestion on the road, manage vehicle speeds more effectively and create a safer, cleaner and greener environment while increasing opportunities for businesses.”