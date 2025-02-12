“Sad we can’t afford to watch you anymore”: Tom Pidcock unveils classics schedule... prompting fan complaints about TNT’s cycling price hike; “Give children the choice and they will cycle to school”; French race fine plans slammed + more on the live blog

Reports this week that the UCI could be set to impose hefty fines and sanctions on the Étoile de Bessèges, over the safety chaos that marred the French stage race and saw most teams leave early, have been met with derision by cycling fans and pundits, who have accused the governing body of hypocrisy and of simply attempting to “boost their own coffers”.

Last week, the Étoile de Bessèges – the annual early season stage race in the Gard department of southern France – descended into chaos following a series of safety incidents involving members of the public driving on the race route, one of which caused a crash, and which led to over half of the teams quitting the race in protest.

During Wednesday’s opening stage, riders were forced to avoid a lorry and several cars that were lined along the road in the final 10km.

And the following day, another motorist strayed onto the route and drove towards the bunch – after reportedly being told twice to leave the course by race officials – before rapidly reversing off the road.

The driver’s actions led to a crash in the peloton as the riders slowed to avoid the motorist, resulting in Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe’s Maxim van Gils abandoning the race with injury.

That incident appears to have sparked a ‘make the race safer or we’ll go home’ narrative from the teams towards the organisers, one that was unfortunately enacted almost immediately the next day, when another seemingly unsuspecting motorist made their way onto the circuit just 12km into the third stage, driving in the opposite direction to the race at a roundabout and almost colliding with the bunch.

The peloton immediately stopped for over an hour as union representative discussed the seemingly never-ending safety issues with the organisers, eventually leading to a number of teams – including the Ineos Grenadiers, Lidl-Trek, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, and EF Education-EasyPost – to head back to their buses and quit the race.

“The safety of our riders is paramount and we felt not enough was being done,” Lidl-Trek said announcing their withdrawal.

The Étoile de Bessèges stuttered on to Sunday’s cold and rainy finish at L’Hermitage, with only 52 of the original 146 riders completing the race, won by Arkéa-B&B’s Kévin Vauquelin.

And now, it appears that the UCI could be set to impose a heavy fine and sanctions on the longstanding French stage race, which is largely run by volunteers.

According to the governing body’s rules, 2.1-level races like the Étoile de Bessèges are not required to have full road closures, but should at least have rolling closures for when the race passes (a situation not helped in this case by the relatively low number of marshals on hand to stop drivers from entering the course), while also preventing any vehicles from being parked on the route.

“Measures are being taken to prevent a recurrence of the problems that occurred during these stages, even though some teams have chosen to withdraw from the race,” the UCI said in a statement confirming that it is investigating the issues at Bessèges.

“The UCI will thoroughly investigate the problems with the road closures and take the necessary action. We will do this bearing in mind the sanctions set out in article 2.12.011.”

Het Nieuwsblad reports that the governing body – which has taken a stronger public stance on race safety with its new SafeR organisation introducing a number of initiatives over the past year – is aiming to make it clear that it “will no longer tolerate races that cannot guarantee the safety of the cyclists” and does not want to let the incidents at the Étoile de Bessèges “go unpunished”.

According to the Belgian paper, that means almost certainly a fine (probably between €4,000 and €10,000, as stipulated in the UCI’s rules). It also means that the race could be placed under “supervision” by external technical experts, who will oversee its running next year – at the event’s expense, of course.

This apparent desire to clamp down on one of the sport’s smaller, family-run races has attracted criticism from cycling fans and pundits who – despite agreeing that ensuring the safety of the peloton is key – believe any sanctions would simply be a money-making exercise for the UCI.

“This is total BS. This race has lots of goodwill, volunteers, and enthusiasm. What it doesn’t have are pots of money. This just reads like a way of boosting the UCI’s coffers,” cycling writer Peter Cossins said on BlueSky.

“As if losing half of the teams and a good bit of reputation wasn’t punishment enough for a small race like that,” added Luerikerin.

And Ninoukovitch said: “Did the UCI sanction the Tour of Lombardy in 2020 when there were cars going the wrong way in the final? Hypocrisy.”

“Sheriff of the UCI taxing the poor again. And we wonder why small races are disappearing,” wrote Sean.

“The driver who was at fault was twice warned to get off the course, but ignored the organisers who didn’t have the legal authority to force him off,” Win pointed out.

“This has been a problem for ages,” noted journalist Owen Rogers. “Remember the huge speed bump in the final of a Spanish sprint stage three years back?

“The UCI can’t sanction offending races because it needs organisers to organise races, but if it doesn't sanction organisers they can break regulations and riders are at risk.”

And Raoul concluded: “We all want races to be safe… The issue is how to let small races thrive without pricing them out of existence?

“Losing events like the Étoile de Bessèges can’t be a thing that anyone can condone.”