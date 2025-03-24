Cycling projects 'squeezing out motorists in favour of cyclists', Conservative councillor claims during "fierce" debate over controversial cycle lane

Tensions over a cycle lane in Greater Manchester resulted in a "fierce debate" about the scheme and the wider implementation of active travel infrastructure, one councillor claiming that such projects are 'squeezing out motorists in favour of cyclists'.

The Manchester Evening News reported the "fierce" proceedings at the first meeting within the council chamber of Rochdale Town Hall in over five years, councillors expressing their views about projects promoting active travel in the area.

The context to it all is that work on the next stage of the controversial Castleton cycle lane which some traders claimed would "kill" village is set to continue and last until 2027 as part of a £13.5m plan to extend cycling infrastructure and make junction upgrades.

Some traders and residents criticised the first phase of the project, claiming that the loss of on-street parking would "kill" business, that despite the project adding 80 off-street spaces nearby.

> "A bike lane doesn't close a village": Dame Sarah Storey defends cycle lane blamed for "ruining business" and "killing village", calls shops closing "a coincidence, not an unexpected consequence"

At one stage, Britain's most successful Paralympian, Dame Sarah Storey, who balances training with her role as Greater Manchester's Active Travel Commissioner, stepped in to defend the cycle lane project, arguing concerns it has "killed" business are unfounded. "A bike lane doesn't close a village," Storey said, instead pointing to other economic factors that have hit people across the country in recent times.

Now, at the "fierce" council meeting, Conservative councillor Peter Winkler has claimed residents who drive and business owners were being made to suffer at the expense of cyclists.

"Just consider the road layouts that squeeze out motorists in favour of others," he said. "Roads are being narrowed to minimums. We have junctions beyond limits but we're still approving developments in those areas. This is happening on our watch."

He claimed not to be anti-cycling or anti-active travel, just concerned that the plans would negatively impact drivers. Other councillors, from Labour and the Lib Dems, rejected Winkler's claims and expressed support for active travel investment.

The meeting did see the Labour-run council accept that aspects of the public consultation could be improved in future, an agreement heard that for active travel schemes, the council will ensure a "proper assessment" of the impact on motorists, carry out a transparent public consultation, and make sure the views of local residents are included in any proposed new schemes.

The council's highways chief Councillor Shah Wazir admitted some mistakes were made but said that the necessary lessons would be learnt for the second phase.

Despite the concessions above, the meeting also heard some staunch defence of active travel, Lib Dem leader Andy Kelly clear in his view that "we need to build a better infrastructure for the future and that includes cycling and walking".

"We need to come up with schemes and structures and transport for the future that doesn't include cars," he continued.

The meeting came as it was revealed works on the next phase would last until 2027, the scheme hoping to boost safety for cyclists and pedestrians with improved junctions, segregated cycling infrastructure and 'optimised' lights.

Councillor Wazir commented: "This project will transform a major, well-used route in Rochdale town centre, with improved journey times for motorists and significant safety improvements to support walkers, cyclists and people using wheelchairs and prams. A number of additional improvements will also take place, such as creating proper access to the Highfield Hospital for the first time, installing a new car park for visitors to Mandale Park and planting new greenery along Manchester Old Road.

"As with all major road projects, disruption is inevitable and people will need to leave more time for their journeys through this area, but this work will be carried out in phases to reduce that disruption as much as possible, and we will keep people informed throughout the process."

Richard Nickson, TfGM's Active Travel Network Director, added: "Our ambition with the Bee Network is to deliver a fully-integrated public transport network with safe and accessible connections to walking, wheeling and cycling routes. Building high-quality active travel infrastructure is really important to achieving this goal and I’m pleased that work on Castleton and Rochdale’s new Bee Network scheme will soon be underway."

Last year, traders in Castleton claimed the cycle lane had "killed" the village and was "ruining business". Their main complaint was that on-street parking was replaced by the cycling infrastructure, shop owners claiming if customers "can't park outside, they can't stop here", that despite the project seeing the addition of 80 new off-street spaces.

