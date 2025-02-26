Mountain bike brand Nukeproof sold by Frasers Group to Belgian bike manufacturer after less than a year

Nukeproof, the American mountain bike and gravel bike brand has been sold by Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group to Belgian Cycling Factory (BCF), less than a year after buying it as part of the Wiggle Chain Reaction Cycles acquisition deal.

Belgian Cycling Factory is one of the biggest bike manufacturers in Europe and owns high-end brands like Ridley and Eddy Merckx bikes, and the company said the purchase marks “a significant step in BCF’s commitment to high-performance cycling”.

The details of the sale remain undisclosed as of yet, however, key members of the previous team are said to be continuing under the new ownership, with BCF reportedly also acquiring the rights to restart manufacturing of existing bikes and develop new models.

Jochim Aerts, owner and CEO of BCF, said: “Nukeproof is a brand with an incredible history, a fiercely loyal fan base, and a reputation for building some of the most exciting mountain bikes in the world. We are committed to preserving that legacy, investing in innovation, and ensuring that both existing and new riders continue to get the best.

“To maintain this continuity, key members of the previous team have already joined us, bringing their expertise and deep understanding of the brand’s DNA. This is an exciting new chapter, and we’re looking forward to building the future of Nukeproof together.”

Founded in 1990 in the USA, Nukeproof has grown to become one of the biggest names in mountain biking, known for its progressive geometry, race-winning design, and unparalleled durability. Their bikes are often used by both elite racers and keen amateurs, as well as frequently spotted in the World Cup Downhill and Enduro World Series competitions.

Russell Merry, managing director of wheels at Frasers Group, said: “We recognise the passion and dedication of Nukeproof riders around the world and want to protect its legacy and ensure its future. We’re pleased to be handing over the reins to a partner with a track record in innovative design, advanced manufacturing capabilities and benchmarking services.

“With BCF at the helm, we are confident that the brand will continue to thrive and evolve. Frasers Group will remain strong supporters of Nukeproof, ensuring customers can access the bikes they love as the brand enters this exciting new era.”

After months of turmoil for Wiggle Chain Reaction Cycles, during which it noted a £97 million loss and entered administration facing “severe liquidity and profitability challenges”, the British retailer was bought by Frasers Group for a reported fee of less than £10 million in March last year.

With the purchase of Wiggle, Frasers, which already owned the Evans Cycles brand and the high street sports and clothing retailer Sports Direct, also gained the ownership of its in-house brands, such as its Vitus and NukeProof bike ranges, dhb clothing, and Lifeline accessories.

As of now, Nukeproof components and MTBs are available for purchase via Evans Cycles, Wiggle, and Chain Reaction Cycles. However, BCF added that from the third quarter of 2025, Nukeproof products will be available through BCF’s service centre, dealer network, and global distribution partners.

In January last year, another beleaguered MTB company, Orange Bikes, was saved from permanent closure after being put up for sale by administrators by acquiring its frame manufacturing partner.