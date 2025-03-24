Can this inflatable helmet really replace traditional bike helmets? Five cool things coming soon from Ventete, Ekoi, Prestacycle, Project Flock and Akeeyo

We may earn affiliate commission from some of the links on this page

In this week's Five Cool Things, we’re showcasing some exciting innovations including an inflatable helmet for compact lid storage, and a bike light that claims to boost visibility by lighting up your legs. Keep reading to learn more about some of the products currently out for testing, with full reviews coming soon.

Ventete aH-1 inflatable helmet (£350)

2025 Ventete aH-1 helmet and pump - worn 1.jpg (credit: road.cc)

British brand Venete has created the aH+1, an inflatable helmet that is said to deflate to 10% of its inflated size, making it more compact than a laptop when stored.

Made in Switzerland, it's designed primarily for urban cyclists and promises to inflate in around 30 seconds with its included USB-C rechargeable mini pump, a special edition of the miniFumpa pump from Fumpa (priced at £99 on its own). But what about safety? Venete assures that the helmet meets full EU and UK certification standards.

Priced at a lofty £350, the aH+1 comes in three sizes: small, medium, and large, though it's currently only available in black. Would you give this air-filled helmet a go? Check back in a few weeks to see what Mike Stenning thinks after putting it to the test!

Buy from Ventete for £350

Project Flock Flock Light (£65)

2025 Project Flock Flock Light.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Project Flock’s rear light isn’t just any tail light - it claims to make you 5.5 times more visible by lighting up your legs.

"Our brains can recognise human motion really, really quickly. Lighting up your legs means you'll be seen sooner and as a human", says Project Flock.

The light features four modes ranging from 5 to 120 lumens, with Eco Flash lasting up to 100 hours. It's USB-C rechargeable and IPX6 waterproof.

Buy from Project Flock for £65

Akeeyo 4K UHD Bike Camera (£118)

2025 AKEEYO 4K UHD Bike Camera - 2.jpg (credit: road.cc)

We are currently testing the Akeeyo 4K UHD Bike Camera which features the Sony Starvis IMX335 sensor, capable of recording in 2K resolution at 55 frames per second or 4K resolution at 28 frames per second.

The Japanese brands claims up to 5.5 hours of continuous recording and includes collision detection, loop recording and time-lapse mode. It has a 142° wide-angle lens, 64GB storage and an IP66 waterproof rating.

The camera retails at £118, but is currently available for £92.

Buy now for £92 from Akeeyo

Prestacycle Prestaflator Go (£99)

2025 Prestacycle Prestaflator GO - main unit (credit: road.cc)

The Prestaflator Go is said to be the "ultimate electric bike pump", designed to make tyre inflation quick and effortless. It's compatible with Presta valves only and weighs a claimed 150g.

With a 4-120 PSI range, Prestacyle claims it can inflate gravel, road, and MTB tyres in under a minute. It also features USB-C charging, said to fully recharge in just over an hour, and one charge is claimed to replace up to seven CO2 cartridges.

Tom Weijand is putting this one to the test, so check back in a couple of weeks for his verdict.

Buy from Prestacycle for £99

Ekoi Perf R4 Road Shoes (£306.46)

2025 Ekoi Perf R4 Road shoes.jpg (credit: road.cc)

French brand Ekoi's Perf R4 Road Shoes "guarantee excellent watt transfer", thanks to a carbon plate specifically placed under the push area, at the metatarsals, according to the brand.

The Perf R4 shoes feature a Boa Fit System with two dials offering independent tightening for upper and lower zones. They also have a wrap-around design that aims to minimise pressure points and provide the "perfect balance of comfort and support."

Weighing in at 586g (size 45) on the road.cc Scales of Truth, the Perf R4 shoes come in 15 sizes, ranging from EU 38-48. They're currently discounted by 40%, priced at £183.88. If you want to find out how perf our reviewer thinks they are, the full testy report should be live on the site in mid-April.

Buy now for £183.88 from Ekoi

For all the latest full test reports on , head over to our reviews section. For more advice before splashing the cash you can check out our buyer's guides, and head over to road.cc Recommends to find all our top-rated products in one place.