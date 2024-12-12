Can they both lose? Lance Armstrong snaps back at Jake Paul 'call out' and promises controversial influencer boxer an "ass whoopin'"; Bizarre story pro cyclist lost "100 thousand" betting on teammate Marcel Kittel at Tour de France + more on the live blog

It's probably not top of the list of things we didn't expect to read this morning, but it's up there. Yep, this is the 'news' that disgraced retired pro cyclist Lance Armstrong appears to have nibbled a little too hard at what we're assuming was a light-hearted social media post from controversial (and easily hateable) influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Yes, you all have permission to skip straight to the next live blog item...
For those who can bear to read on, Jake Paul is... the former Disney Channel actor who now fights opponents of a questionable ability in the boxing ring, most recently beating 58-year-old Mike Tyson. Let's not spend too long here, but for further reading Paul has a quite lengthy 'Controversies and legal issues' section on Wikipedia.
Anyway, we've mentioned him before on road.cc because his girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam, has been part of Team Visma-Lease a Bike's speed skating set-up so, when she trains on the bike, she has occasionally taken Paul with her. Cue much-ridiculed photos emerging on Instagram...
"Can get in the ring with Tyson, but can't clip in?" the top comment on one Facebook re-sharing of that. To be perfectly honest, we're happy to see anyone cycling, especially a major celebrity with an enormous following.
Paul went a little further and shared a video of him pedalling away on Instagram, taking the opportunity to tag a certain Lance Armstrong... "Lance Armstrong, I am coming," he yelled. "@lancearmstrong 1 v1 me," he wrote on the post. Now, as attention-seeking a figure as Paul is, that reads more like a joke, does it not? Obviously Paul would lose to Armstrong in any cycling event (a boxing bout is up for debate...), but the retired cyclist couldn't help himself but aggressively snap back...
"Child, please. You've been looking for an a** whoopin'. You found your place."
To which Paul responded, "Somebody tell him how many old guys I beat". Looks like our fantasy hill climb is off the table and we're moving towards something more combative. As sad/depressing/grim/*insert other horrified adjectives here* as it is, an Armstrong vs Paul boxing match would probably be the most publicity cycling (or more accurately, a disgraced former cyclist) has ever had.
Right, on with the readable stuff...
24 comments
"Lives lost due to lack of rural cycle paths, MP says"
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c1elnwn09vno
Pretty much the only people cycling around our way are the recreational riders, usually in groups. Almost no recognition of cycling as transport, and vast amounts of road space given over to parked cars.
Lib Dem Freddie van Mierlo - a promising new prospect!
I doubt much of this will reach the countryside in my lifetime. The "obvious" places with "quick wins" e.g. urban areas running short of space / clogged by motor traffic are still struggling to get stuff built even on a "take a decade" timescale.
It definitely could be useful - given that in many places there are towns and villages which are an eminently walkable / cycleable distance apart but the current options are a NSL road or at best a tiny, crumbling and overgrown "footway".
The way to do it has been shown by the Dutch as usual - "tame the car" within built up areas (lower speed limits, discourage through-traffic) and build good cycle paths in the countryside (e.g. see here). Which are of course also perfectly fine and legal for pedestrians to use, and in practice "conflict" isn't an issue because a) they build to sensible width * and b) this treatment is used where there aren't likely to be many cyclists and even fewer pedestrians.
If the Dutch are anything to go by - and with the addition of eBikes - there is also a small but real demand for actual "cycling superhighways" (long distance routes which avoid cyclists having to stop). Most people will still take public transport or drive these distances, BUT more provision for cycling in the countryside would at least allow people to reach public transport hubs.
* Not like the UK's "here's a 1 to 2m wide footway - stick a cycle sign on it, hey presto it's a bi-directional cycle path AND a footway!"
"For those who can bear to read on, Jake Paul is... ", in the age of social media viral reach, nothing less than a phenomenon and one of the canniest marketers out there - from not much to multi-millionaire at less than 30 years old?
An unpopular opinion - he's a genius in his area, it's not like there's low competition for viral growth via attention-seeking.
In a sprint, after some training (which he'd get media value from) I wouldn't be too sure Armstrong would win. He probably could but it's the uncertainty that creates the value and Jake Paul knows it.
*Tyson pulled his punches, that fight was a sham and only won on points
Jake Paul is exceptionally hateable but as the photo shows him using Campagnolo group and wheels, he can't be all bad. So there's that.
Is Jake Paul the one who launched a range of 'energy drinks' marketed at teenagers with dangerously high caffeine levels?
Aren't most of them at it? Perhaps though you are confusing Jake Paul with Logan Paul (easy done if not invested in the soshal meejas, I'm not 100% sure what each does and that they are indeed distinct). Or KSI?
Or if they're equally a-paul-ling?
Ah, OK: thanks.
That was his brother. It wasn't aimed at teens specifically but teens love a bit of youtube hype and brand rep. I don't think the caffiene levels were dangerous as such, heard it was higher than Red Bull by volume though.
"Prime Energy, which contains elevated levels of caffeine, has been banned or restricted from minors in multiple countries due to regulations limiting caffeine content.[29] The drink has also been banned in schools in several countries.[30][31]"
Here we go, wikipedia. High caffeine levels = banned. I'm sure that did nothing but add to the appeal in the main market .. might even wonder if it was intentional (don't get me wrong, I don't like any of this stuff)
'Concerns have been raised that Prime Energy drinks don't display caffeine warnings clearly enough to show they are unsuitable for children. It has been claimed the packaging on caffeinated and non-caffeinated versions of Prime is too similar. Prime Energy contains 140mg of caffeine per can, which is the equivalent of two cups of coffee or a double espresso.'
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-65601824
More interesting than Armstrong in general anyway ..
I must admit I couldn't bare to read on. Is he wanting to have a race or a fight with Lance for clicks?
Maybe both - like chess boxing - 3 minute boxing rounds each separated by a crit lap.
Jake Pauls an utter cock womble but even I'd be briefly tempted to pay to see him give Lance a well deserved pummelling.
.. and there's where his value comes from, in one.
Same idea as Gorgeous George (and no doubt many before)? "A lot of people will pay to see someone shut your mouth."
Ignore them, they are both just desperate for any attention.
"Yee-haw!"
(Sorry - I read this article and this was the first thing that came to mind…).
I went to see Stewart Lee's new show the other night. All I can hear in my head when I see that photo of the influencer is - "I know what you're thinking. Bradley Wiggins has let himself go"
Excellent Stu Lee in the know ref.
Wouldnt it be great if the JP v LA match could be on Zwift so all us cycling "old people" could join in with the intimidation?