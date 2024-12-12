Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Can they both lose? Lance Armstrong snaps back at Jake Paul 'call out' and promises controversial influencer boxer an "ass whoopin'"; Bizarre story pro cyclist lost "100 thousand" betting on teammate Marcel Kittel at Tour de France + more on the live blog

Only 13 sleeps 'til Christmas (or nine live blogs if you use the alternative road.cc Advent Calendar)... Dan Alexander is bringing you all your news, reaction and more from the cycling world this Thursday...
Thu, Dec 12, 2024 09:26
24
Can they both lose? Lance Armstrong snaps back at Jake Paul 'call out' and promises controversial influencer boxer an "ass whoopin'"; Bizarre story pro cyclist lost "100 thousand" betting on teammate Marcel Kittel at Tour de France + more on the live blogLance Armstrong vs Jake Paul (Instagram)
08:58
Can they both lose? Lance Armstrong snaps back at Jake Paul 'call out' and promises controversial influencer an "ass whoopin'"

It's probably not top of the list of things we didn't expect to read this morning, but it's up there. Yep, this is the 'news' that disgraced retired pro cyclist Lance Armstrong appears to have nibbled a little too hard at what we're assuming was a light-hearted social media post from controversial (and easily hateable) influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Yes, you all have permission to skip straight to the next live blog item...

For those who can bear to read on, Jake Paul is... the former Disney Channel actor who now fights opponents of a questionable ability in the boxing ring, most recently beating 58-year-old Mike Tyson. Let's not spend too long here, but for further reading Paul has a quite lengthy 'Controversies and legal issues' section on Wikipedia.

Anyway, we've mentioned him before on road.cc because his girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam, has been part of Team Visma-Lease a Bike's speed skating set-up so, when she trains on the bike, she has occasionally taken Paul with her. Cue much-ridiculed photos emerging on Instagram...

Lance Armstrong vs Jake Paul (Instagram)

"Can get in the ring with Tyson, but can't clip in?" the top comment on one Facebook re-sharing of that. To be perfectly honest, we're happy to see anyone cycling, especially a major celebrity with an enormous following. 

Paul went a little further and shared a video of him pedalling away on Instagram, taking the opportunity to tag a certain Lance Armstrong... "Lance Armstrong, I am coming," he yelled. "@lancearmstrong 1 v1 me," he wrote on the post. Now, as attention-seeking a figure as Paul is, that reads more like a joke, does it not? Obviously Paul would lose to Armstrong in any cycling event (a boxing bout is up for debate...), but the retired cyclist couldn't help himself but aggressively snap back...

"Child, please. You've been looking for an a** whoopin'. You found your place."

To which Paul responded, "Somebody tell him how many old guys I beat". Looks like our fantasy hill climb is off the table and we're moving towards something more combative. As sad/depressing/grim/*insert other horrified adjectives here* as it is, an Armstrong vs Paul boxing match would probably be the most publicity cycling (or more accurately, a disgraced former cyclist) has ever had.

Right, on with the readable stuff...

12:09
An epic test of physical and mental resilience... could you ride the Festive 500 in one go?
Herne Hill Velodrome (CC licensed by tompagenet:Flickr)

The Festive 500 is an essential part of the Christmas week for many. Chapeau to all of you doing it this year, an even bigger well done to the ten brave souls taking it on in one ride at Herne Hill Velodrome, in south London, on the 29th and 30th of December.

Lloyd Collier will be one of them, the ten available places on the annual event are always over-subscribed but a lucky group has been selected to take on the mega challenge and raise money for some fantastic causes in the process.

500km outdoors during the British winter sounds hard enough, then add in the sleep deprivation and psychological fatigue of riding the same 450m lap over and over and over again... more than 1,000 times. It's a proper challenge.

Lloyd is riding in memory of Annette 'Netty' Collier who sadly took her own life last year. He's raising funds for the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance who attempted to save Netty that day.

"Each time the helicopter flies it costs almost £3,000, with EHAAT's monthly total cost coming to approximately £1,000,000," Lloyd tells us. "They rely solely on charitable donations so I'm hoping to raise enough funds for their next three or four missions — wouldn't it be wonderful if, with funds raised in memory of Netty, they can get to the next Netty, or Hetty, or Harry, in time.

"The family and I ask that her death also be a rallying call to all of us to be vigilant to our loved ones and their state of mind — a fleeting moment of weakness can last forever."

The fundraiser has already hit the £6,000 mark. You can read more about Netty's story, Essex & Herts Air Ambulance's work, and donate to the fundraiser here.

12:03
UCI to ban use of carbon monoxide in pro cycling due to "health side effects" – but says controversial rebreathing method can still be used "in a medical setting" to test riders' altitude training progress
UAE Team Emirates at the 2024 Tour de France (ASO/Billy Ceusters)

> UCI to ban use of carbon monoxide in pro cycling due to "health side effects" – but says controversial rebreathing method can still be used "in a medical setting" to test riders' altitude training progress

10:50
"The correct use of language is essential to ensure we bring people's attention to the actual negligence present in so many of these collisions": Police to replace 'accident' for 'collision' on road signs
Newmarket Road fatal collision sign, Norwich (credit: Peter Silburn)

Regular road.cc contributor Laura has penned a piece for Fleet News communicating the update that police will be able to replace 'Police Accident' with 'Police Collision' on road signs and in-car messaging.

Campaigners and the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) welcomed the move, the language used to better reflect the fact that many collisions are avoidable and the result of human behaviour, not simply chance accidents.

The Department for Transport (DfT) has granted police special authorisation to use collision instead.

> Police no longer describing road collisions as 'accidents' – but over two-thirds still refer to vehicles instead of drivers, new research finds

Commander Kyle Gordon from the NPCC called the news "another positive step" as "correct use of language is essential to ensure we bring people's attention to the actual negligence present in so many of these collisions".

"I know this change will be welcomed by our colleagues in policing who see first-hand the serious and long-lasting impact of collisions on individuals, families and communities. Five people killed and over 80 seriously injured on our roads every day is quite simply unacceptable," he said.

"The vast majority of these collisions are simply avoidable if people start to take seriously their own personal responsibility for safe use of the roads. The correct use of language is essential to ensure we bring people's attention to the actual negligence present in so many of these collisions in order to try and prevent this level of harm on our roads."

10:16
Shimano Hollowtech crank failures, one year on — how the component giant's handling of this dangerous debacle is continuing to damage its reputation
Broken Shimano cranks - 1

> Shimano Hollowtech crank failures, one year on — how the component giant's handling of this dangerous debacle is continuing to damage its reputation

09:33
Bizarre story pro cyclist lost "100 thousand" betting on teammate Marcel Kittel at Tour de France... because he was eating a lot of pasta the night before a sprint
Ilnur Zakarin wins Giro 2015 Stage 11 in Imola (pciture ANSA, Dal Zennaro)

Ilnur Zakarin, now-retired but winner of two Giro d'Italia stages and one at the Tour de France during the mid-2010s, has taken to Facebook with a bizarre tale about how he lost "100 thousand" betting on teammate Marcel Kittel to win a Tour stage... because the German powerhouse was eating a lot of pasta the night before.

The source for this story is... Zakarin himself... the Russian rider telling fans via his verified Facebook account of the tale. Thanks to Google Translate, we can grab a hopefully accurate enough translation... although we'd give him some leeway with some of the wording.

I just saw that @marcelkittel liked the previous post, I immediately remembered the story with it. I was very fortunate that he and I got to go on the Tour de France on the same team. After the 17th stage, we met for dinner and I noticed he's already eating his third plate of pasta. I be like, “wat up bro?” He replies that he feels that I will win the stage tomorrow, and this feeling never fails him. I laughed, but I postponed the feeling information, because I feel the same. For a second, he won five stages of Tour de France a year earlier.

After dinner, I quickly got to my room and wrote to my homie to bet 100 thousand for Kittel to win. Koresh, who understands cycling, said it was a bad initiative. But emotions turned out to be stronger and I still bet on him.
Of course, I sent the money immediately and waited for the next day. The bet should work, and I will make a lot of money.

I woke up in the morning energetic and charged up and expecting a big meal. I wished Marcel good luck, and I covered him from the wind, fed and protected him all day. I fell behind to the finish line, and when I got there, I immediately asked how he finished? He calmly replied that something went wrong today. After that, I no longer bet on sports.

The only year Kittel and Zakarin rode the Tour as teammates was for Katusha in 2018, a year when the sprinter was over the time limit on stage 11, so possibly a bit of misremembering going on here (although Zakarin saying Kittel had won five stages the year previous does check out). 

The "100 thousand" is presumably Russian Ruble too, which would have been about £1,250 in July 2018.

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and joined in 2020 having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Dan has been at road.cc for four years and mainly writes news and tech articles as well as the occasional feature. He has hopefully kept you entertained on the live blog too.

Never fast enough to take things on the bike too seriously, when he's not working you'll find him exploring the south of England by two wheels at a leisurely weekend pace, or enjoying his favourite Scottish roads when visiting family. Sometimes he'll even load up the bags and ride up the whole way, he's a bit strange like that.

Add new comment

24 comments

Avatar
DoomeFrog | 2 hours ago
3 likes

Hot Fuzz has been pushing this since 2007

Quote:

[Sergeant Angel has told Danny Butterman that Official Vocabulary no longer refers to car crashes as accidents: They are now called collisions]
Danny Butterman: Hey, why can't we say "accident," again?
Nicholas Angel: Because "accident" implies there's nobody to blame.

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to DoomeFrog | 1 hour ago
1 like

DoomeFrog wrote:

Hot Fuzz has been pushing this since 2007

Quote:

[Sergeant Angel has told Danny Butterman that Official Vocabulary no longer refers to car crashes as accidents: They are now called collisions]
Danny Butterman: Hey, why can't we say "accident," again?
Nicholas Angel: Because "accident" implies there's nobody to blame.

//64.media.tumblr.com/228774aca8a5c9141efb67297d67ba6e/tumblr_mvg2qloDCu1r8bxs1o1_500.gifv)

Avatar
brooksby replied to DoomeFrog | 55 min ago
1 like

It's for the Greater Good 3

Avatar
quiff replied to brooksby | 46 min ago
1 like

The Greater Good.

Avatar
Rendel Harris | 2 hours ago
0 likes

Quote:

The only year Kittel and Zakarin rode the Tour as teammates was for Katusha in 2018, a year when the sprinter was over the time limit on stage 11, so possibly a bit of misremembering going on here (although Zakarin saying Kittel had won five stages the year previous does check out).

It would also be very weird for Zakarin to have been blowing himself up trying to get Kittel a win on stage 18 as that year he (Zakarin) was in contention for a top-10 finish, ultimately taking ninth place. On stage eight that year Kittel was 15th with Zakarin well down in 39th so maybe he made a typo meaning stage seven, rather than seventeen?

Avatar
Danbury | 3 hours ago
1 like

"Lives lost due to lack of rural cycle paths, MP says"

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c1elnwn09vno

Pretty much the only people cycling around our way are the recreational riders, usually in groups. Almost no recognition of cycling as transport, and vast amounts of road space given over to parked cars.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to Danbury | 2 hours ago
1 like

Danbury wrote:

"Lives lost due to lack of rural cycle paths, MP says"

Lib Dem Freddie van Mierlo - a promising new prospect!

I doubt much of this will reach the countryside in my lifetime.  The "obvious" places with "quick wins" e.g. urban areas running short of space / clogged by motor traffic are still struggling to get stuff built even on a "take a decade" timescale.

It definitely could be useful - given that in many places there are towns and villages which are an eminently walkable / cycleable distance apart but the current options are a NSL road or at best a tiny, crumbling and overgrown "footway".

The way to do it has been shown by the Dutch as usual - "tame the car" within built up areas (lower speed limits, discourage through-traffic) and build good cycle paths in the countryside (e.g. see here).  Which are of course also perfectly fine and legal for pedestrians to use, and in practice "conflict" isn't an issue because a) they build to sensible width * and b) this treatment is used where there aren't likely to be many cyclists and even fewer pedestrians.

If the Dutch are anything to go by - and with the addition of eBikes - there is also a small but real demand for actual "cycling superhighways" (long distance routes which avoid cyclists having to stop).  Most people will  still take public transport or drive these distances, BUT more provision for cycling in the countryside would at least allow people to reach public transport hubs.

* Not like the UK's "here's a 1 to 2m wide footway - stick a cycle sign on it, hey presto it's a bi-directional cycle path AND a footway!"

Avatar
james-o | 4 hours ago
3 likes

"For those who can bear to read on, Jake Paul is... ", in the age of social media viral reach, nothing less than a phenomenon and one of the canniest marketers out there - from not much to multi-millionaire at less than 30 years old? 

An unpopular opinion - he's a genius in his area, it's not like there's low competition for viral growth via attention-seeking.

In a sprint, after some training (which he'd get media value from) I wouldn't be too sure Armstrong would win. He probably could but it's the uncertainty that creates the value and Jake Paul knows it.

*Tyson pulled his punches, that fight was a sham and only won on points

Avatar
Miller replied to james-o | 4 hours ago
3 likes

Jake Paul is exceptionally hateable but as the photo shows him using Campagnolo group and wheels, he can't be all bad. So there's that.

Avatar
brooksby replied to james-o | 4 hours ago
1 like

Is Jake Paul the one who launched a range of 'energy drinks' marketed at teenagers with dangerously high caffeine levels?

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to brooksby | 4 hours ago
1 like

Aren't most of them at it?  Perhaps though you are confusing Jake Paul with Logan Paul (easy done if not invested in the soshal meejas, I'm not 100% sure what each does and that they are indeed distinct).  Or KSI?

Avatar
mdavidford replied to chrisonabike | 3 hours ago
6 likes

chrisonabike wrote:

Perhaps though you are confusing Jake Paul with Logan Paul (easy done if not invested in the soshal meejas, I'm not 100% sure what each does and that they are indeed distinct).

Or if they're equally a-paul-ling?

Avatar
brooksby replied to chrisonabike | 53 min ago
1 like

chrisonabike wrote:

Aren't most of them at it?  Perhaps though you are confusing Jake Paul with Logan Paul (easy done if not invested in the soshal meejas, I'm not 100% sure what each does and that they are indeed distinct).  Or KSI?

Ah, OK: thanks.

Avatar
james-o replied to brooksby | 1 hour ago
1 like

That was his brother. It wasn't aimed at teens specifically but teens love a bit of youtube hype and brand rep. I don't think the caffiene levels were dangerous as such, heard it was higher than Red Bull by volume though.  

Avatar
james-o replied to james-o | 1 hour ago
2 likes

"Prime Energy, which contains elevated levels of caffeine, has been banned or restricted from minors in multiple countries due to regulations limiting caffeine content.[29] The drink has also been banned in schools in several countries.[30][31]"

Here we go, wikipedia. High caffeine levels = banned. I'm sure that did nothing but add to the appeal in the main market .. might even wonder if it was intentional (don't get me wrong, I don't like any of this stuff)

'Concerns have been raised that Prime Energy drinks don't display caffeine warnings clearly enough to show they are unsuitable for children. It has been claimed the packaging on caffeinated and non-caffeinated versions of Prime is too similar. Prime Energy contains 140mg of caffeine per can, which is the equivalent of two cups of coffee or a double espresso.' 
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-65601824

More interesting than Armstrong in general anyway .. 

Avatar
HLaB replied to james-o | 3 hours ago
0 likes

I must admit I couldn't bare to read on.  Is he wanting to have a race or a fight with Lance for clicks? 

Avatar
mdavidford replied to HLaB | 1 hour ago
1 like

HLaB wrote:

Is he wanting to have a race or a fight with Lance for clicks? 

Maybe both - like chess boxing - 3 minute boxing rounds each separated by a crit lap.

Avatar
Secret_squirrel replied to james-o | 2 hours ago
0 likes

Jake Pauls an utter cock womble but even I'd be briefly tempted to pay to see him give Lance a well deserved pummelling.

Avatar
james-o replied to Secret_squirrel | 1 hour ago
1 like

.. and there's where his value comes from, in one. 

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to james-o | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Same idea as Gorgeous George (and no doubt many before)?  "A lot of people will pay to see someone shut your mouth."

Avatar
Gbjbanjs | 4 hours ago
0 likes

Ignore them, they are both just desperate for any attention.

Avatar
brooksby | 4 hours ago
4 likes

"Yee-haw!"

 

(Sorry - I read this article and this was the first thing that came to mind…).

Avatar
Clem Fandango | 5 hours ago
9 likes

I went to see Stewart Lee's new show the other night.  All I can hear in my head when I see that photo of the influencer is - "I know what you're thinking.  Bradley Wiggins has let himself go"

Avatar
Samtheeagle replied to Clem Fandango | 2 hours ago
1 like

Excellent Stu Lee in the know ref.

 

Wouldnt it be great if the JP v LA match could be on Zwift so all us cycling "old people" could join in with the intimidation?

Latest Comments

 