‘Cycling rat-run’ proposals divide residents amid claims cut-throughs in new development could “worsen already dangerous cycling patterns”

Debates over cut-throughs and access points tend to be reserved for Low Traffic Neighbourhood and School Street schemes, which attempt to prevent ‘rat-running’ motorists from taking shortcuts through residential areas populated by vulnerable road users.

However, in Cambridge this week, a row has erupted over proposals to add similar cut-throughs to a new science and research development for cyclists and pedestrians, with those in favour claiming the access points will create safer cycling and walking routes for locals, while opponents believe they will increase crime in the area and “worsen already dangerous cycling patterns”.

Plans have been submitted to Cambridge City Council to redevelop the Westbrook Centre, in the West Chesterton suburb of Cambridge, into a new low-carbon life sciences campus, demolishing the existing four office blocks to make way for three laboratory and office buildings, as well as the creation of new public gardens.

However, divisions have emerged between local residents over the possibility to include access points as part of the development to allow cyclists and pedestrians to travel through the campus. Two petitions have been submitted to the city council representing both sides of the debate, Cambridgeshire Live reports.

Representatives of the developer, Forge Bio No.4 GP Ltd, told a council forum this week that there were currently no plans to create new access points from the redeveloped campus to the surrounding streets.

However, they did note that the layout of the development had been designed in such a way that access points could be opened up in the future, telling yesterday’s council meeting that the developers were listening to both supporters and opponents of the cut-throughs, but that it was proving “difficult” to balance their opposing views.

One of the petitioners calling for the routes through the development, Nick Flynn, said the cut-throughs would help address the “recognised lack” of cycling and walking links in the area, and that the limited active travel connectivity to the Lilywhite Drive development behind the Westbrook Centre means that the places residents can walk to within 10 minutes are “significantly smaller” than in other parts of Cambridge.

He also argued that the lack of any access points in the site as it currently stands makes it difficult to avoid cycling and walking in “dangerous areas”, and that installing cut-throughs would help create safer active travel routes in the area, especially for parents taking their children to school.

However, Finn Stevenson, one of the locals behind the petition opposing any new cut-throughs, told the meeting that the proposed changes would make things more dangerous for residents, singling out the entrance to Corona Road, which he claimed was too narrow to create a safe entry point for cyclists and pedestrians.

He also claimed the implementation of additional cut-throughs in the proposed development would increase the number of people travelling on the Mitcham’s Corner gyratory system, which he says would “worsen already dangerous cycling patterns”.

Stevenson added that there were concerns from residents that the cut-throughs would lead to an increase in crime, and that they had been initially dropped by the developer from its initial plans following “overwhelming opposition”. He also claimed that the renewed calls for access points were being made by a “small number” of people seeking to “reopen the issue despite strong opposition”.

A representative of the developer said the arguments made by both sides would be considered as the plans are developed.