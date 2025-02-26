Support road.cc

Chinese X-LAB AD9 aero road bike as used by Astana on cycling's WorldTour now for sale to the public at £2,553 for the frameset2025 XDS X-Lab AD9

Chinese X-LAB AD9 aero road bike as used by Astana on cycling's WorldTour now for sale to the public at £2,553 for the frameset

XDS Carbon-Tech has taken naming rights for the XDS Astana pro team, and the bike their riders are racing on this season is now available to buy in the UK
by Dan Alexander
Wed, Feb 26, 2025 12:48
XDS Carbon-Tech's X-Lab AD9 aero road bike is available to purchase in the United Kingdom, framesets officially now listed online for £2,553.

The bike has attracted plenty of attention in recent months, especially since WorldTour team XDS Astana — now also with XDS Carbon-Tech's brand as part of the team's name under sponsorship rights — is racing the aero road model this season. However, up until now, apart from some listed on Chinese retail website AliExpress, details about the X-Lab AD9's availability and price in Europe were scarce.

2025 XDS X-Lab AD9

It is listed on CycleGears at £2,553 for the frameset and available in three paintjobs — 'Cloud', 'Blue Cloud' or 'Black Silver'.

That's significantly cheaper than many comparable WorldTour frameset models such as Specialized's S-Works Tarmac SL8 (north of £4,000 depending on where you buy), Giant's Propel Advanced SL (£3,799), Trek's Madone (£5,500). For a full bike, with a top-tier groupset and some expensive carbon wheels, that's still likely to be below the £10,000 mark, perhaps by a decent whack, and again significantly cheaper than many more established brands.

Things get even more interesting if you were to drop to Shimano 105 and a cheaper, but still quality, wheelset and perhaps even build this sub-£5,000.

2025 XDS X-Lab AD9
2025 XDS X-Lab AD9

The carbon aero road bike is the work of XDS Carbon-Tech, the world's largest carbon fibre factory, based in Shenzhen, China. The X-LAB line represents the brand's premium offering, similar to Specialized's S-Works range. Significantly, the X-Lab's move into the WorldTour perhaps promises to be the first time we've seen a Chinese bike brand establish itself at cycling's top level.

XDS Carbon-Tech has reportedly stumped up enough cash to bring Astana's budget in line with the likes of UAE Team Emirates and Visma-Lease a Bike, promising to transform them into a super team with the deal reported to be between five and 10 years long.

While, the XDS Astana riders are using it complete with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets, Vision wheels, Continental tyres and Prologo saddles, frameset-only options for non-pro customers are all that have been spotted so far.

2025 XDS X-Lab AD9

According to the brand the X-Lab AD9 frameset weighs 850g for a size medium, a saving of 100g on its previous model, and enjoys a "1.5W power saving compared to the Canyon Aeroad CFR, making it one of the most efficient frames on the market". Aero testing and the way brands present the numbers in their model's favour can be a minefield at the best of times, so perhaps the main takeaway should simply be the confidence it can compete with established names such as Canyon.

As you'd expect for a pricey aero bike raced by WorldTour pros, the design process involved CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) and wind tunnel testing, XDS stating the shape of the fork and head tube had been optimised for aerodynamics.

In the case of the head tube, this was apparently achieved by reducing the area by "about seven per cent" than the brand's RS series. In marketing speak, it makes the area is "like a sword", apparently, "piercing the air barrier" and contributing to "excellent" aerodynamic performance.

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and joined in 2020 having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Dan has been at road.cc for four years and mainly writes news and tech articles as well as the occasional feature. He has hopefully kept you entertained on the live blog too.

Never fast enough to take things on the bike too seriously, when he's not working you'll find him exploring the south of England by two wheels at a leisurely weekend pace, or enjoying his favourite Scottish roads when visiting family. Sometimes he'll even load up the bags and ride up the whole way, he's a bit strange like that.

AndyPara | 4 hours ago
Why the need to say "Chinese" in the headline? None of your recent posts include the nationality of a brand apart from this one...

Rendel Harris replied to AndyPara | 4 hours ago
AndyPara wrote:

Why the need to say "Chinese" in the headline? None of your recent posts include the nationality of a brand apart from this one...

Because it's a completely new brand that most readers won't have heard of, it's a safe assumption that there is no need to say "American brand Specialized" or "Italian brand Colnago" but in the case of a new entry to the market… I'm sure I've seen plenty of headlines with "New British brand enters market" and so on.

Miller | 6 hours ago
AI text incoming! "Our aerodynamic engineering team meticulously optimized the frame’s streamlined design." I have grown to detest AI text as I see it a lot in my day job. Words like 'meticulous' are a giveaway, as if you couldn't tell anyway.

Tons of marketing blurb about aero and watts but I can't tell whether the integrated bars are included in the price or what the tyre clearance is or what type of BB shell it has.

mdavidford replied to Miller | 6 hours ago
In any case, who's to say that what works for their 'aerodynamic engineering team' is still going to work for us normal unaerodynamic folks?

AidanR replied to Miller | 4 hours ago
It appears that the bars and seatpost are included. Can't help you on the BB nor the tyre clearance.

Rendel Harris replied to Miller | 3 hours ago
The bars are included although they are apparently 400 mm in all sizes which won't suit everybody. From a recent picture (below) of Astana's African champion Henok Mulubrhan's bike it looks as though tyre clearance will be what is technically known as "plenty". 

