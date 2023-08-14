"Just Urška Žigart's boyfriend": Tadej Pogačar hands outs bottles at World Champs; "Perfect for countryside trips": Does anyone need a bicycle grill mount?; Weekend roundup + more on the live blog

26-year-old Urška Žigart has had quite a season so far. Winning the Slovenian individual time-trial championship (her third time as a national champion), and then second position in the national championship's road race. She was just 75 metres away from her maiden World Tour win at the Tour de Suisse, riding in a commendable solo breakaway and almost managing to hold on till the finish line.
But one of the infamous narratives to have born out of this cycling season was a Flemish newspaper refusing to call Žigart by her name, as it kept referring to her as "Tadej Pogačar's girlfriend".
> “Thank goodness she’s dating a famous cyclist, otherwise how on earth would anyone have identified her?” Urška Žigart goes agonisingly close at Tour de Suisse… only to be referred to as “Pogačar’s girlfriend” by Belgian newspaper
And if you know anything about Pogačar, he was sure to have a laugh about this, reposting a separate headline on his Instagram referring to him as Urška Žigart's boyfriend. Any better way to handle the weird and inappropriate sexism?
Of course, hand out bottles at the World Championships!
The perfect reflection of "She's Barbie. He's just Ken"?
But there you have it, girls, if your boyfriend doesn't assume bidon duties on his day off, is he even good enough for you?
I wonder if this Pogačar guy has got something else to do with cycling too?
Fans on social media also suggested that the man in the blue cap next to him could be Primož Roglič, who was already speculated to be dishing out hydration to his Slovenian teammate Pogačar during the men's road race championship last weekend.
While I could see the resemblance last time (it was a blurry photo), I personally don't see it in this footage, but what do you think? Were Slovenia's two stars of men's cycling there supporting the women's team yesterday?
