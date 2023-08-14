"Just Urška Žigart's boyfriend": Tadej Pogačar hands outs bottles at World Champs; "Perfect for countryside trips": Does anyone need a bicycle grill mount?; Weekend roundup + more on the live blog

Let's see if I can explain this right. It's a grill mount. For a bicycle. A portable grill which can be mounted on your bicycle. I think I'm getting it.

Let's see what the description reads: "Looking for a unique way to BBQ while cycling? Then the crackling grill is just right for you! This innovative grill attaches to your bike so you can grill while you pedal. Whether you're grilling burgers for a picnic or hot dogs for a cookout, the Bike Mount Grill is the perfect solution for enjoying a delicious meal on the go.

"The crackle grill is easy to use and set up, so you can start grilling in no time. And because it is powered by charcoal or gas, you get the delicious grill taste that everyone loves. So leave the portable grill on the left and pedal with the crackle grill!"

For the bikepacker who wants to have everything, this is certainly a, erm, mouth-watering option.

This grill by Knister, a German brand, also says that it comes with leather protection to protect handlebars from scratches (how thoughtful!), and fits 99 per cent of all bike handlebars. Yeah that figure is always totally believable isn't it!

But while it may seem like a ludicrous attachment, it does fill me with some joy to see that manufacturers are considering cyclists for even the silliest products and showing that you can show up to your friend's barbecue not in a 4x4, but on a bicycle. I hope there's someone on this big blue world who really needs this product and manages to get their hands on it.