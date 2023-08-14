Support road.cc

Live blog

"Just Urška Žigart's boyfriend": Tadej Pogačar hands outs bottles at World Champs; "Perfect for countryside trips": Does anyone need a bicycle grill mount?; Weekend roundup + more on the live blog

After another weekend of non-stop cycling (and the return of a ball sport) to keep you entertained, it's Adwitiya's turn on the live blog seat to keep the show going...
Mon, Aug 14, 2023 09:26
2
09:01
"Perfect for countryside trips": Does anyone need a bicycle grill mount?
Bicycle grill mount by Knister

Let's see if I can explain this right. It's a grill mount. For a bicycle. A portable grill which can be mounted on your bicycle. I think I'm getting it.

Let's see what the description reads: "Looking for a unique way to BBQ while cycling? Then the crackling grill is just right for you! This innovative grill attaches to your bike so you can grill while you pedal. Whether you're grilling burgers for a picnic or hot dogs for a cookout, the Bike Mount Grill is the perfect solution for enjoying a delicious meal on the go.

"The crackle grill is easy to use and set up, so you can start grilling in no time. And because it is powered by charcoal or gas, you get the delicious grill taste that everyone loves. So leave the portable grill on the left and pedal with the crackle grill!"

For the bikepacker who wants to have everything, this is certainly a, erm, mouth-watering option.

This grill by Knister, a German brand, also says that it comes with leather protection to protect handlebars from scratches (how thoughtful!), and fits 99 per cent of all bike handlebars. Yeah that figure is always totally believable isn't it!

But while it may seem like a ludicrous attachment, it does fill me with some joy to see that manufacturers are considering cyclists for even the silliest products and showing that you can show up to your friend's barbecue not in a 4x4, but on a bicycle. I hope there's someone on this big blue world who really needs this product and manages to get their hands on it.

08:00
"Just Urška Žigart's boyfriend": Soigneur Tadej Pogačar on bidon duty for Slovenian women's team at World Champs

26-year-old Urška Žigart has had quite a season so far. Winning the Slovenian individual time-trial championship (her third time as a national champion), and then second position in the national championship's road race. She was just 75 metres away from her maiden World Tour win at the Tour de Suisse, riding in a commendable solo breakaway and almost managing to hold on till the finish line.

But one of the infamous narratives to have born out of this cycling season was a Flemish newspaper refusing to call Žigart by her name, as it kept referring to her as "Tadej Pogačar's girlfriend".

> “Thank goodness she’s dating a famous cyclist, otherwise how on earth would anyone have identified her?” Urška Žigart goes agonisingly close at Tour de Suisse… only to be referred to as “Pogačar’s girlfriend” by Belgian newspaper

And if you know anything about Pogačar, he was sure to have a laugh about this, reposting a separate headline on his Instagram referring to him as Urška Žigart's boyfriend. Any better way to handle the weird and inappropriate sexism?

Of course, hand out bottles at the World Championships!

The perfect reflection of "She's Barbie. He's just Ken"?

But there you have it, girls, if your boyfriend doesn't assume bidon duties on his day off, is he even good enough for you?

I wonder if this Pogačar guy has got something else to do with cycling too?

Fans on social media also suggested that the man in the blue cap next to him could be Primož Roglič, who was already speculated to be dishing out hydration to his Slovenian teammate Pogačar during the men's road race championship last weekend.

While I could see the resemblance last time (it was a blurry photo), I personally don't see it in this footage, but what do you think? Were Slovenia's two stars of men's cycling there supporting the women's team yesterday?

08:30
ULEZ no more, MTBers vs roadies, Kopecky and Pidcock triumphant... it's your weekend roundup on the blog!

While the road.cc team was away at the weekend, Simon was making sure the news hustle never stops.

First up, ULEZ drama — Signs of division in the Labour party regarding the controversial charge for drivers with polluting cars are only deepening.

ULEZ signs - Licensed CC BY 2.0 by Matt Brown on Flickr

> Labour reportedly drops plans for nationwide ULEZ rollout

An ​architectural practice in Glasgow has launched a campaign calling for safer junctions in Scotland’s largest city after one of its staff members was killed in a crash involving a lorry in January. It is calling on local cyclists, pedestrians and drivers to help it gather data at the locations in question.

Emma Burke Newman (Pedal on Parliament)

> Campaign launched for safer junctions in Glasgow after cyclist’s death – and is calling on local road users to share their experiences

And then, some serious mountain bikers versus roadies clash took shape at the World Championships, with Tom Pidcock, Mathieu van der Poel and Peter Sagan in the thick of it.

Tom Pidcock in action at 2023 UCI World Championships at Glentress (copyright Thomas Maheux, SWpix.com)

> World Championships: Tom Pidcock "in complete disagreement" with last-minute UCI rule change over preferential start positions for road stars in mountain bike race

Lotte Kopecky's terrific season just got even better, and Pidcock cements himself as a bonafide do-it-all star.

Lotte Kopecky and team mates celebrate her road race victory in Glasgow (copyright Pauline Ballet, SWpix.com).JPG

> Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky caps phenomenal season by winning World Championship road race

Tom Pidcock at 2023 World Championships (picture credit Alex Broadway, SWpix)

> World Championships: Tom Pidcock smashes the field to win mountain bike cross-country rainbow jersey

And finally, cycling has got some new fans.

Isla Short at Glasgow 2023 (copyright Alex Broadway, SWpix.com).JPG

> Police Scotland hail “unique” World Championships as mega-event draws to a close

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after completing his masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He also covers local and national politics for Voice Wales, and sometimes writes about science, tech and the environment. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him riding his bike on the scenic routes, fighting his urge to stop pedalling and click photographs (apparently not because he's bonking).

