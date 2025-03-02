Another ‘optical illusion’ cycle lane? Cyclist slams “death trap” kerb that sent him flying over the handlebars

As we see more councils investing to build more cycling infrastructure, some might say that it’s often a case of quality over quantity — a statement that’s only reinforced by the various cycle lanes popping up across the country, which are described as ‘optical illusions’ because of their hard-to-see raised kerbs.

Besides the particularly infamous bike lane on the high street in Keynsham and the slightly more recent one in Belfast, complete with the “eyesore” orange barriers, it would seem that a third entrant has joined the list of these so-called optical illusions on the road, this time from Brighton.

These bike lanes have got their unusual description because of the raised kerb which separates either the cycle lane from the pavement, or as in the case of our latest offender, the cycle lane from the road to deter drivers from coming onto the bike lanes and using them to skip the motor traffic queue.

However, due to there being a lack of differentiating factors between the kerb, the lip and the road, it’s easy for road users — primarily cyclists and pedestrians to not notice the raised edge, making it a trip hazard. Or, as in the case of this recent news from Brighton, it’s also dangerous for cyclists leaving the bike lane to join the road.

Richard McEwen, who has been cycling for over 20 years, was riding on Preston Road, next to Preston Park, when he came off his bike and went flying over the handlebars while negotiating his way on one such bike lane.

He told The Argus that he had to go out of the cycle lane and into the road to avoid the roadworks barriers just before the new section of cycle lane, but as he entered the cycle lane from the side, he hit the lip and came off.

“I went into the middle of the road, so the car beside me could not go through,” McEwen said. “If you have to come off the road and on to the cycle lane, you’re hitting the lip, it is a death trap. There needs to be better awareness for cyclists who are not familiar with the new lane.”

He said that he’s been left with injury as a result of the incident and had to replace his gravel bike that he uses to commute to work and was fitted with thick, off-road tyres as well. He added that the lack of signage could end up being much worse for a less seasoned rider.

Castle Place bike lane, Belfast (Google Street View) (credit: road.cc)

> “It’s an absolute mess”: Locals furious after no solution to fix “optical illusion” cycle despite spending £11,000 and putting up with “eyesore” orange barriers for two years

Councillor Trevor Muten, cabinet member for transport for Brighton and Hove City Council, said: “It is concerning to hear of this cyclist’s injuries, and it goes without saying I hope they are fully recovered soon.

“This section of cycle lane is still under development, not yet open and should not be being used, but clearly, we want cyclists and other road users to be as safe as possible.

“We regularly review arrangements with our contractors and will revisit this area again in light of this accident.

“If improved signage is needed to make current arrangements clearer to road users, we will make sure this is done as a priority.

“Once finished, this scheme will be a major improvement for all road users and pedestrians, including cyclists, but in the meantime, we will continue to encourage cyclists not to use the unfinished cycle lanes and instead use the highway until construction is complete and the segregated cycle routes open.”

Keynsham cycle lane (Facebook) (credit: road.cc)

> No compensation for pedestrians injured after tripping on “optical illusion” cycle lane – with 30 claims already dismissed

Optical illusion cycle lanes have been responsible for a list of injuries in the past. The bike lane on Keynsham High Street, installed in 2022, has become an infamous and much-maligned subject, with over 100 people tripping and injuring themselves in the past two years.

In 2023, former MP for North East Somerset Jacob Rees-Mogg described the bike lane as a “failed experiment”, and urged for the cycling infrastructure to be ripped apart and the road to be returned for use by two-way motor traffic.

Despite a group of cross-party councillors coming together and trying to convince the council to implement changes to the road to alleviate safety concerns, the council announced in October that it won’t be making any further revisions to the bike lane.

And just last week, the bike lane in Castle Park, Belfast was the target of locals’ ire who lambasted the council for not finding a permanent solution in two years’ time despite spending £11,000, but instead placing orange barriers, described as an “eyesore” in the city centre.