Live blog

“We face enough hatred as it is”: Cyclists thank police for pointing out 750W motor-powered vehicle with throttle up to 28mph is “not an e-bike”; “Take it easy over Cipressa”: Caleb Ewan’s advice to Pogačar for Milan-San Remo + more on the live blog

February is almost over? Guess what, so is this week! Adwitiya’s back on the live blog to see you off into the sunset with all the latest cycling news, views and reaction
Fri, Feb 28, 2025 10:04
5
“We face enough hatred as it is”: Cyclists thank police for pointing out 750W motor-powered vehicle with throttle up to 28mph is “not an e-bike”; “Take it easy over Cipressa”: Caleb Ewan’s advice to Pogačar for Milan-San Remo + more on the live blog"This is not an e-bike" (@LancsRoadPolice on Twitter)
09:16
“We face enough hatred as it is”: Cyclists thank police for pointing out 750W motor-powered two-wheeled vehicle with throttle up to 28mph is “not an e-bike”

It’s been a rather hard and bumpy road but if recent events are to go by, things might be moving in the right direction in terms of the narrative around differentiating motor-powered two-wheeled vehicles from e-bikes, as is evident by this social media post from Lancashire Road Police.

Sharing the pictures, the team wrote: “This is not an e-bike. This is a motor vehicle and must comply with RTA legislation.

“This particular vehicle has a 750W rear motor and can be independently powered by a twist throttle up to 28mph.”

And after a period of stoking and, honestly, simply incorrect use of terminology in the public sphere, it’s a breath of fresh air to see a roads policing team recognise this and put it out there for others to see as well.

Adrian Chiles riding an e-bike on BBC Panorama (credit: BBC)

> “30 minutes of Adrian Chiles gaslighting”: BBC accused of “attacking” e-bikes in “fishy, fearmongering” Panorama episode “littered with inaccuracy, misinformation, and bias” and painting “crime-ridden, apocalyptic vision”

The impact of the post was not lost on cyclists, with many, including popular camera cyclist Mike van Erp, better known as CyclingMikey, thanking the officers.

“Thank you for calling it what it is! Cyclists aren't keen on people calling these ebikes as we face enough hatred as it is,” wrote Mikey, who uses an e-bike to ride on London roads and report mobile-phone using or close passing drivers to the Met.

Another cyclist replied: “Good to hear police calling these what they are. So many still calling them e bikes which they are not,”

Dr Robert Davis, Chair of the Road Danger Reduction Forum, also chimed in, saying: “Excellent, Lancashire Road Police! I and many others (judged by loads of likes) are pleased that some Police Services are stressing this point. Language is important: illegally ‘modded’ e-bikes are NOT bicycles, electrical or otherwise, not least because of their high(er) speed potential.”

BBC e-bike Panorama - wheelie

One of the reasons why the post was welcomed all the more jubilantly by cyclists across social media could be the recent BBC Panorama episode hosted by Adrian Chiles, titled  ‘E-Bikes: The Battle For Our Streets’, which took aim at the apparent culture war focused on e-bikes. However, the broadcaster didn’t seem to differentiate between mopeds, illegal motor-powered vehicles, illicitly modified e-bikes, and the actual e-bikes which are legal in the UK.

The episode was blasted by cyclists, who accused the BBC of “attacking” e-bikes in a “fishy, fearmongering” episode “littered with inaccuracy, misinformation, and bias” and painting “crime-ridden, apocalyptic vision”.

> “Framing it as a battle is false equivalence”: Former cycling commissioner says BBC’s claim of ‘a war on our roads’ is “exhausting” and “troublesome”

Despite the BBC claiming their reportage of the issue was “fair and impartial”, many cyclists and those in the industry expressed a contrasting view. Just days after the episode’s airing, the Bicycle Association (BA), the national body representing the cycling industry in the UK, lodged a formal complaint with the broadcaster.

A few days later, the owner of an e-bike shop in south London also branded the programme as “troubling” and “misleading”, with the potential to “unfairly influence public opinion and undermine the efforts of responsible retailers who prioritise safety, respectful riding, and adherence to the law”.

17:18
Britain set to host Tour de France Grand Départ in 2027, according to reports
Yorkshire Grand Depart crowd (picture credit Welcome to Yorkshire, letouryorkshire com)

> Britain set to host Tour de France Grand Départ in 2027, according to reports

16:48
Derek Gee wins time trial stage of O Gran Camiño and takes control of the general classification, as the tenure of Eurosport comes to and end

As pro cycling says goodbye to Eurosport and finds a £30.99/month home in TNT Sports, Derek Gee emerged victorious at the third stage of the Spanish stage tour in Galicia, setting a time of 23:17 in the time trial, 17 seconds quicker than second-placed Davide Piganzoli.

Here are some nice words to commemorate the death of Eurosport and the moving on towards TNT from the ever-so-eloquent Rob Hatch…

15:39
Police vow to clamp down on “anti-social cycling” after arresting man for riding bike on pavement and failing to stop
Cyclist on Teddington Lock, West London

> Police vow to clamp down on “anti-social cycling” after arresting man for riding bike on pavement and failing to stop

15:14
Boardman unveils new “four-season fast” SLR road range… and the prices look attractive too
2025-02 Boardman SLR 9.6

> Boardman unveils new “four-season fast” SLR road range… and the prices look attractive too

14:18
20-year-old UAE Team Emirates Gen Z rider Duarte Marivoet wins fifth stage of Tour du Rwanda with solo attack
13:34
13:18
Police park in bike lane in York (credit - North Yorkshire Police, Twitter)
“What an awful, dangerous and ill-advised experience it was to cycle along this road, especially with a little child”: Local says cycling to pick up kids from school is “not worth the risk”, thanks to “treacherous” roads

A York resident has written a letter to The Press highlighting how the years of neglect towards active travel infrastructure investment have allowed the city to fall behind the likes of Oxford and Cambridge.

“York used to have a reputation as a 'cycling city, ’” writes Chris Green. “My mother has memories of bikes everywhere, and York was synonymous with the likes of Oxford and Cambridge in the amount of people using active travel to get around.

“However, where Oxford and Cambridge (or even much bigger places like Leeds and Manchester) have invested hugely in active travel infrastructure, (even connecting along A roads to outer villages), York seems stuck being neither here nor there.

“I have just picked my child up from primary school today by bicycle. She has just changed schools to one located around Hamilton Drive and my goodness what an awful, dangerous and ill-advised experience it was to cycle along this road, especially with a little child.

> “Don’t leave girls behind”: Calls to address gender gap for children cycling, as new report finds almost twice as many boys ride bikes as girls – and 80% of children want traffic-free routes and pavement parking bans

“How on earth are we ever going to encourage more active modes of travel unless we sort out places such as this road. It is a key connector to several schools, not to mention the pre schools and child minders who populate its vicinity.

“However, at present the road is treacherous for anyone even attempting to travel by any other mode.

“This could be a good start for the recent Active Travel England funding but I think I will take the car to pick up from now on as it's simply not the worth the risk.”

12:49
Luke Rowe, 2023 British national road race championships (Zac Williams/SWPix.com)
Luke Rowe’s new book ‘Road Captain’, featuring a foreword by Mark Cavendish, out in June

After calling it a day on his pro cycling career with Ineos Grenadiers and pivoting to a managerial role as the directeur sportif of the UCI WorldTour team Decathlon–AG2R La Mondiale, Luke Rowe has now announced that he’s written a new book — not your typical autobiography, but his own take on the pro peloton and all its ins and outs.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Luke Rowe (@lukerowe1990)

Titled ‘Road Captain’ and featuring a foreword by Mark Cavendish, the book’s coming out in June but is available to pre-order now in hardback, audiobook and ebook. Here’s what Rowe had to say about it: “Sports fans – I’ve written a book! I’m excited to share that Road Captain will be coming out in June this year.

“When I retired from racing, I didn’t want to write an autobiography. I wanted to write a book that gives a real insight into what exactly a road captain in professional cycling does. So, this is my take on the intricacies of the pro peloton through my lens as a long-serving road captain for Team Sky and Ineos, and of course the highs and lows along the way.”

Luke Rowe drinking Corona, Tour of Britain 2023 (Twitter)

> "Maybe it’s not the perfect pro image but f*** it": Luke Rowe downs a beer with his brother on Caerphilly Mountain at Tour of Britain

12:12
How to install those new aero bars on your cockpit properly?
10:56
Tadej Pogacar UAE Tour 2025 (Colnago)
How can Pogačar finally win Milan-San Remo? “Take it easy over Cipressa, do a full lead-out over Poggio,” says Caleb Ewan

There are few races in which Tadej Pogačar has raced and hasn’t tasted victory. The first monument of the year, Milan-San Remo remains one of those, and the world champion has expressed how dearly he’d like to win the race, after failing in last year’s attempt.

So how can Pogačar kick off his monuments season with a win? According to Aussie pro and twice runner-up at the race, Caleb Ewan, he’d need to stay off the gas on Cipressa — the second last hill before the all-important Poggio, and follow wheels going into the race-deciding climb with “as many teammates as possible”.

“It will be difficult for Pogacar to win Milano-Sanremo. Especially with the current riders who are between climbers and sprinters, like Van der Poel,” he said on the Geraint Thomas Podcast. “Normally a rider like me wouldn't have to come over those climbs with the best, but if you're well positioned in the wheel, it can be a lot easier. What also plays a role: everyone knows that he's going to do something and there are no places in Milan-Sanremo where you can surprise someone.”

Caleb Ewan (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Caleb Ewan (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The 30-year-old who signed for Ineos Grenadiers in January, added: “The mistake he made in the past, in my opinion, was that he made it too hard on the Cipressa. That made the race between the Cipressa and Poggio very easy. More riders were dropped, while the lead-out to the Poggio is normally full throttle. I remember one year that I was riding 500 watts in the wheel before the Poggio even started.

"The approach became easier, which made the riders he had to drop fresher. His best bet in my opinion is to take it easy over the Cipressa and keep as many teammates as possible. And then do a full lead-out to the Poggio.”

Will Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates pay heed to Ewan’s tactics? And are they any good? We’ll find out on 22nd March… until then, gear up for the fifth monument of the season, as some would say, Strade Bianche, next weekend.

10:45
“Don’t leave girls behind”: Calls to address gender gap for children cycling, as new report finds almost twice as many boys ride bikes as girls – and 80% of children want traffic-free routes and pavement parking bans
Children cycling on Active Travel Street

> “Don’t leave girls behind”: Calls to address gender gap for children cycling, as new report finds almost twice as many boys ride bikes as girls – and 80% of children want traffic-free routes and pavement parking bans

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after completing his masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Cymru, and also likes to write about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

Avatar
chrisonabike | 6 hours ago
1 like

RE: the Engwe electric motorbike - I think it's a similar model (EP-2 pro) from the same company as Ashley Neal "reviewed" (X26) - albeit that one would do about 30mph just by using the throttle!

It seems that Engwe's customer service are comfortable that these will break the law if used (most places) and indeed happy to suggest you dodge the law.  Also they don't label these things clearly.

Now - on their website they do allow you to pick a "European version" - 250W - but equally you can choose 750W if you like...

The other complication (or perhaps happy ambiguity / confusing factor) is they apparently sell legal EAPCs also.  At least, Road.cc's sister site carried a review of one of theirs which is apparently being sold as such.

Avatar
IanMK replied to chrisonabike | 5 hours ago
2 likes

I get a few pop up adverts for these kind of vehicles. I looked atone that had 1000W engine. It was priced in Euros, it wasn't clear where it was shipping from. To contradict Dr Davis, and language is important, these are not "modded" they are designed to be mopeds with a speed of 30mph.
Question: if you bought one could you, if you wanted to, register it with the Dvla? Would they pass an Mot? It seems like in urban environments there should be a large demand for Legal e mopeds.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to IanMK | 4 hours ago
2 likes

The electrified sister site of road.cc has you covered - here's there article on doing a legal speed-pedelec in the UK.

https://ebiketips.road.cc/content/advice/advice/buying-and-riding-an-s-p...

I don't know if it would work for this particular cycle / company.  (I've no special knowledge in these matters).

Short - it's going to be regulated as a moped so you have to clear all those hurdles plus type approval.

According to the article you need a Certificate of Conformity, and that it conforms to 168/2013/EU regulations;  a V267 (New vehicle import pack) and a V55/4 (Application for a licence for a new motor vehicle and declaration for registration) - these all go to the DVLA.  Then you need insurance, which will likely be a nuisance as insurers aren't used to these things.

Avatar
Tom_77 replied to IanMK | 4 hours ago
1 like

IanMK wrote:

I get a few pop up adverts for these kind of vehicles. I looked atone that had 1000W engine. It was priced in Euros, it wasn't clear where it was shipping from. To contradict Dr Davis, and language is important, these are not "modded" they are designed to be mopeds with a speed of 30mph. Question: if you bought one could you, if you wanted to, register it with the Dvla? Would they pass an Mot? It seems like in urban environments there should be a large demand for Legal e mopeds.

I'm not sure what the exact process is for registering a speed pedelec with the DVLA, but UK-based retailers will generally do that for you.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to IanMK | 4 hours ago
2 likes

Currently I think the last thing we need is to whip up demand for more classes of e-things.  (They had exemptions for ICE scooters due to history in the Netherlands, and they're generally unpopular with people on bikes there...)

What we would really benefit from is the known, boring, "standard and everywhere" basic infra / rules and enforcement stuff.  (Which turns out to be more difficult than creating some fancy new thing and selling a bunch).  So e.g.:
  - reducing ease of motoring (and also all the motor infra we're already failing to maintain at massive cost).
 - a greatly expanded and much higher basic quality of provision for active travel.
 - sorting out public transport.

Any attempts to "short cut this with tech" will almost certainly only benefit the tech-bros and money men.  At best it'll leave us with a different headache some years in the future when we are sat saying "if only someone had foreseen the impact of allowing everyone to zip about on these at 30mph++ / all the batteries (which ended up not getting recycled, and that people built down to a price point when these caught on so some caught fire) a decade or so ago..."

Latest Comments

 