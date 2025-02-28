“We face enough hatred as it is”: Cyclists thank police for pointing out 750W motor-powered vehicle with throttle up to 28mph is “not an e-bike”; “Take it easy over Cipressa”: Caleb Ewan’s advice to Pogačar for Milan-San Remo + more on the live blog

It’s been a rather hard and bumpy road but if recent events are to go by, things might be moving in the right direction in terms of the narrative around differentiating motor-powered two-wheeled vehicles from e-bikes, as is evident by this social media post from Lancashire Road Police.

Sharing the pictures, the team wrote: “This is not an e-bike. This is a motor vehicle and must comply with RTA legislation.

“This particular vehicle has a 750W rear motor and can be independently powered by a twist throttle up to 28mph.”

And after a period of stoking and, honestly, simply incorrect use of terminology in the public sphere, it’s a breath of fresh air to see a roads policing team recognise this and put it out there for others to see as well.

The impact of the post was not lost on cyclists, with many, including popular camera cyclist Mike van Erp, better known as CyclingMikey, thanking the officers.

“Thank you for calling it what it is! Cyclists aren't keen on people calling these ebikes as we face enough hatred as it is,” wrote Mikey, who uses an e-bike to ride on London roads and report mobile-phone using or close passing drivers to the Met.

Another cyclist replied: “Good to hear police calling these what they are. So many still calling them e bikes which they are not,”

Dr Robert Davis, Chair of the Road Danger Reduction Forum, also chimed in, saying: “Excellent, Lancashire Road Police! I and many others (judged by loads of likes) are pleased that some Police Services are stressing this point. Language is important: illegally ‘modded’ e-bikes are NOT bicycles, electrical or otherwise, not least because of their high(er) speed potential.”

One of the reasons why the post was welcomed all the more jubilantly by cyclists across social media could be the recent BBC Panorama episode hosted by Adrian Chiles, titled ‘E-Bikes: The Battle For Our Streets’, which took aim at the apparent culture war focused on e-bikes. However, the broadcaster didn’t seem to differentiate between mopeds, illegal motor-powered vehicles, illicitly modified e-bikes, and the actual e-bikes which are legal in the UK.

The episode was blasted by cyclists, who accused the BBC of “attacking” e-bikes in a “fishy, fearmongering” episode “littered with inaccuracy, misinformation, and bias” and painting “crime-ridden, apocalyptic vision”.

Despite the BBC claiming their reportage of the issue was “fair and impartial”, many cyclists and those in the industry expressed a contrasting view. Just days after the episode’s airing, the Bicycle Association (BA), the national body representing the cycling industry in the UK, lodged a formal complaint with the broadcaster.

A few days later, the owner of an e-bike shop in south London also branded the programme as “troubling” and “misleading”, with the potential to “unfairly influence public opinion and undermine the efforts of responsible retailers who prioritise safety, respectful riding, and adherence to the law”.