World Championships: Leading mountain bikers slam last-minute UCI rule change over preferential start positions for road stars

Leading names in mountain biking including world champion Nino Schurter have slammed a last-minute UCI rule change that gives preferential starting places in this afternoon’s world championship men’s elite cross-country Olympic race at Glentress to star riders from other disciplines.

Great Britain’s Tom Pidcock, who is the reigning Olympic mountain bike champion, Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands, who won the rainbow jersey in last Sunday’s men’s elite road race in Glasgow, and Slovakia’s Peter Sagan, a three-time world champion on the road, will all start on the fifth row of the grid today, about a third of the way down the 98-rider field.

Of the trio, only Pidcock, who took the bronze medal in the cross-country short track event on Thursday – he was accused afterwards by Germany’s Luca Schwarzbauer of causing him to crash on the final corner – has secured UCI ranking points in mountain biking this year after winning the World Cup race at Nove Meste in Czechia in May.

While he is ranked 61st in the discipline, today Pidcock has been allocated the 33rd place on the grid – ahead of New Zealand’s Sam Gaze, winner of the short-track race on Thursday, and Victor Koretzky of France, who took silver in that event.

Van der Poel and Sagan will line up alongside Pidcock, despite neither of them having secured any points whatsoever in mountain biking this year, meaning that in normal circumstances they would be beginning the race on the back row of the grid.

The statement, released last night and signed by riders including the 10-time cross-country world champion Nino Schurter of Switzerland, who takes first place on the grid this afternoon as he seeks to defend the title he won in Les Gets, as well as his compatriot Jolanda Neff, a former women’s world champion in the discipline, and UCI rider representatives Rebecca McConnell of Australia and France’s Maxime Marotte is particularly critical of the late notification by the UCI of the rule change.

It also highlights the potential impact on qualification for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris, with Sagan, who retires from road racing at the end of this season, having already said that he plans to take part in the mountain bike event there as the final race of his career.

“It's great to have big names from different disciplines in our sport and we can't wait to race against them,” the statement says.

“But we are really not happy how the UCI is treating our discipline by changing rules regarding start position a day before the race.

“The point at this time is not whether the rule being applied is fair, unfair or suitable – this is a topic for another day.

“The concern is the way and timing that UCI has applied and enforced this rule. And the consequences that follow for individual riders and teams with Olympic games quota positions likely to be impacted.

“At the moment it is not only about contesting the world championships, but also about the Olympic starting positions that are being fought for along side,” the statement continued.

“It is evident that the UCI has contradicted itself in the application of the rule. Hours out from the start of the World Championship is not an appropriate time to selectively look for rules and we express our deep disappointment and frustration with this situation caused by the UCI,” it concluded.