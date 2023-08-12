World Championships: Tom Pidcock smashes the field to win mountain bike cross-country rainbow jersey

Support road.cc

World Championships: Tom Pidcock smashes the field to win mountain bike cross-country rainbow jerseyTom Pidcock at 2023 World Championships (picture credit Alex Broadway, SWpix)

Yorkshireman adds rainbow jersey to Olympic gold he took in Tokyo last year
by Simon_MacMichael
Sat, Aug 12, 2023 16:55
3

Great Britain's Tom Pidcock has won the cross-country mountain bike race at the UCI World Championships, adding the rainbow jersey to the Olympic gold medal he won in Tokyo in 2021, and celebrating his victory by draping himself in the flag of Yorkshire as he crossed the line.

The 24-year-old Ineos Grenadiers rider started the race in 33rd position on the grid following a late rule change by the UCI which, as we reported earlier today, has been strongly criticised by some of the discipline’s leading riders.

> World Championships: Leading mountain bikers slam last-minute UCI rule change over preferential start positions for road stars

Going into the fifth of eight laps at Glentress, Pidcock was one of a trio of riders out in front at the head of the race.

With him were the Swiss rider Nino Schurter, 10 times a world champion in the event and defending his title today, and the South African, Alan Hatherly.

An attack by Schurter briefly distanced the other pair, but was countered by the Yorkshireman, who quickly built what would prove to be a winning lead.

New Zealand’s Sam Gaze, winner of the winner of the short-track race on Thursday in which Pidcock had to settle for the bronze medal, got across to Schurter’s wheel and prevailed over the 10-time rainbow jersey winner to take silver.

Tom Pidcock
Glasgow 2023
UCI World Championships 2023
