Labour reportedly drops plans for nationwide ULEZ rollout

Labour has reportedly dropped plans for a nationwide rollout clean air zones, similar to London’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) should it regain power in the next general election.

The news, reported in The Telegraph, follows last month’s by-election in former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Uxbridge & South Ruislip, which resulted in a narrow Conservative victory with the forthcoming expansion of ULEZ to cover the whole of Greater London the focal point of the campaign.

Initially given the go-ahead by former Mayor of London Boris Johnson, the area covered by ULEZ when it came into force in 2019, by which point Labour’s Sadiq Khan had succeeded him at City Hall, was the same as that of the congestion charge zone.

The scheme, under which drivers of the most polluting cars have to pay a £12.50 charge each day they enter the zone, was subsequently extended in 2021 to encompass the area within the North and South Circular Roads, and from 29 August will apply to the whole of Greater London.

Following the recent by-election, which the Conservative Party attributed to local opposition to ULEZ, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that he had ordered a review of low-traffic neighbourhoods, with what the Tories term the “war on the motorist” likely to be a key campaigning issue in the next general election.

According to The Telegraph, Labour’s National Policy Forum is set to debate clean air zones shortly, with a draft policy document originally backing them, saying that the party “supports the principle of clean air zones and recognises the huge damage to human health caused by air pollution and the damage to our climate caused by carbon emissions from polluting vehicles.

“However, they must be phased in carefully, mindful of the impacts on small businesses and low-paid workers, and should be accompanied with a just transition plan to enable people to switch affordably to low-emission vehicles.”

But the newspaper adds that those paragraphs were deleted following the Uxbridge & South Ruislip by-election.

It quotes a Labour source as saying: “Clean air zones are Conservative government policy. The Tories are the ones who have pushed councils to introduce them. Labour is not in favour of extra burdens on drivers during a Tory-made cost of living crisis.

“Labour’s priority is growing the economy to improve living standards and tackle the cost of living crisis, not pushing up costs for hard working families.

“We are committed to tackling air pollution and we will introduce a Clean Air Act, but we will always look at options for reducing air pollution which do not put the burden on hard working families,” the source added.

One Labour MP was quoted in the newspaper as criticising the apparent change of policy.

Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, said: “I think Sadiq Khan called it right when he said we wouldn’t accept dirty water, so why accept dirty air?

“I would say it’s absolutely essential that we make those interventions that make a difference.

“An Ulez cannot be introduced without proper mitigation – we know that the cost of electric cars is prohibitive,” she continued.

“But we’ve got to address the practical reality and that’s by putting green alternatives forward.

“We’ve got to remember it is people living in the most deprived areas that are most affected by poor air quality. This goes to an essential value of Labour and we’ve got to seriously look at this before coming to office, because the consequences of not doing so will mean people could die unnecessarily.

“I think Labour should follow the science with this, and with that ensure that no community experiences detriment,” she added.

Susan Hall, who was recently selected to be the Conservative candidate in the next London mayoral election, due to be held in May next year, cast doubt on the Labour leaders comments.

“Everyone knows Labour won’t stop with Sadiq Khan’s Ulez expansion, no matter what they say,” she claimed.

“[Shadow Chancellor] Angela Rayner has admitted that she wants to see ULEZ schemes all over the country. Sadiq Khan’s tax will punish poorer families who rely on their cars, and Keir Starmer was too weak to tell him to stop.

“That is why we must stop them both at the ballot box in 2024.”

Meanwhile, the Telegraph reports that cars bearing anti-ULEZ stickers had their tyres slashed while their owners were attending a protest against the scheme in Bromley, one of the outer London boroughs that the zone is being expanded to.

