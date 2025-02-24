WIN! Boost Bike e-bike conversion kit for almost any bike worth up to £995!

If you want to go electric without buying a whole new bike, an e-bike conversion kit to upgrade your existing one is a great option... and thanks to the folks at innovative UK e-bike kit manufacturer Boost, you could win one* and ride away on electric dreams just by filling out the entry form at the bottom of this page!

There's a number of reasons why a conversion kit might be a better choice for you than buying a whole new e-bike: it can work out much cheaper, it's ideal for those who don't have a great deal of space for another bike, and it's a great option if you just love the look and feel of the bike you already have, but want to add some electric assistance. There are at least 7 million bikes sat unused in garages and tatty old garden sheds all over the UK, making conversion kits a more sustainable route to owning an e-bike compared to adding another one to your stable.

Why Boost? Unlike some conversion kits, Boost Bike caters to almost any style of bike, and you can choose whether you want to set it up yourself or have it installed in a bike shop. There are over 100 shops in the UK that can do it for you.

There are Boost kits for almost any road, hybrid or hardtail bikes - rim or disc brake - and there's even a Brompton kit available that mounts discretely on the rear swing arm.

With its super compact, discreet battery and rear wheel motor, Boost Bike won't alter the lines of your bike and provides safe, reliable electric assistance without the faff. There's just one single cable to install between the battery and motor, because all the sensors are inside that motor. The display is wireless, and you get a range of around 50km/30 miles. Boost claims that range could be as much as 100km on a road bike if you use the assistance sparingly.

The kits all have the motor on the rear wheel, making for a more natural riding experience than having the motor attached to the front. They are fully compliant with the relevant standards EN15194 and ISO4210, and use a high quality Battery Management System with cells from well-known brands for added safety and peace of mind.

Boost Bike designs the electronics, manufactures the circuitry and does the final assembly of all kits right here in the UK.

The prize and how to enter

Boost Bike will give one lucky winner any conversion kit of their choice available on the Boost Bike website, even the Brompton kit if the winner so chooses. Delivery should be within six weeks of the competition closing at noon on 10 March 2025, but some specs with limited availability may take a little longer.

To enter, simply fill the form out below before noon on 10 March 2025. A winner will then be selected at random, and that lucky cyclist will be put in touch with Boost Bike to choose which conversion kit they would like. Entries are open to entrants from the UK only, best of luck to all!

* Entries are only open to UK residents. Entrants who reside outside of the UK will not be eligible to win