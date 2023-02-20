Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Collision
Dan Walker "glad to be alive" after being hit by a driver while cyclingDan Walker (Twitter/Dan Walker)

Dan Walker "glad to be alive" after being hit by a driver while cycling

The Channel 5 presenter shared photos of his bloodied face after "getting hit by a car" this morning...
by Dan Alexander
Mon, Feb 20, 2023 12:25
37

Broadcaster and presenter Dan Walker was injured in a collision while cycling this morning, sharing pictures from the back of an ambulance.

The former BBC Breakfast host who now works for Channel 5 took up cycling last year, citing the faster commuting times in London versus hailing a cab, and said he had a "bit of an accident this morning" and was "glad to be alive after getting hit by a car on my bike".

Walker shared pictures of his facial injuries, which he described as a "mess" but added that he does not think he suffered any broken bones in the collision.

It is unclear where the incident occurred, with the BBC reporting its former employee lives in Sheffield and the pictures were taken in a Yorkshire Ambulance Service vehicle

In previous interviews about cycling, Walker has talked about enjoying cycling through London to get to work.

 Speaking to the Mirror about taking up cycling last year, Walker said: "It's an eco thing."

> Cycling celebrities — famous folk who love to ride their bikes

"'I've worked in London and taxis are a nightmare and I started to get around on the bike. I can go from Downing Street to St Pancras in about 15 minutes, and it's about 30 minutes in a taxi so although I feel like a bit of a geek sometimes, I'm very much enjoying it."

 "Face is a mess but I don't think anything is broken," he told his Twitter followers after this morning's incident, attracting messages of support from Jeremy Vine and DCS Andy Cox among others.

"Thanks to Shaun and Jamie for sorting me out and the lovely copper at the scene. This is my [sic] smiling. Thankful for our NHS"

The BBC's reporting of the incident has attracted criticism from some. BBC South East said Walker had suffered his injuries after "colliding with a car while cycling" despite him saying he had been "hit by a car [driver]".

Another reply added: "Who edits this stuff? Unless you think 'BBC breakfast host eats chicken' is the same as 'chicken eats BBC breakfast host' the words you choose matter. Try replacing 'car' with 'driver' too".

Dan Walker
Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Latest Comments

 