Dan Walker "glad to be alive" after being hit by a driver while cycling

Broadcaster and presenter Dan Walker was injured in a collision while cycling this morning, sharing pictures from the back of an ambulance.
The former BBC Breakfast host who now works for Channel 5 took up cycling last year, citing the faster commuting times in London versus hailing a cab, and said he had a "bit of an accident this morning" and was "glad to be alive after getting hit by a car on my bike".
Walker shared pictures of his facial injuries, which he described as a "mess" but added that he does not think he suffered any broken bones in the collision.
It is unclear where the incident occurred, with the BBC reporting its former employee lives in Sheffield and the pictures were taken in a Yorkshire Ambulance Service vehicle
In previous interviews about cycling, Walker has talked about enjoying cycling through London to get to work.
Speaking to the Mirror about taking up cycling last year, Walker said: "It's an eco thing."
"'I've worked in London and taxis are a nightmare and I started to get around on the bike. I can go from Downing Street to St Pancras in about 15 minutes, and it's about 30 minutes in a taxi so although I feel like a bit of a geek sometimes, I'm very much enjoying it."
"Face is a mess but I don't think anything is broken," he told his Twitter followers after this morning's incident, attracting messages of support from Jeremy Vine and DCS Andy Cox among others.
"Thanks to Shaun and Jamie for sorting me out and the lovely copper at the scene. This is my [sic] smiling. Thankful for our NHS"
The BBC's reporting of the incident has attracted criticism from some. BBC South East said Walker had suffered his injuries after "colliding with a car while cycling" despite him saying he had been "hit by a car [driver]".
Another reply added: "Who edits this stuff? Unless you think 'BBC breakfast host eats chicken' is the same as 'chicken eats BBC breakfast host' the words you choose matter. Try replacing 'car' with 'driver' too".
