Police Scotland hail “unique” World Championships as mega-event draws to a close

Police Scotland have applauded a “unique” UCI World Championships as the mega-event, which for the first time drew together multiple cycling disciplines, drew to a close in Scotland’s largest city today with Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky triumphing in the women’s elite road race – setting the seal on what will go down in history as a very singular Glasgow Fortnight.

Hundreds of thousands of people attended races in Glasgow and beyond over the past week and a half, with Edinburgh, Stirling, Fort William and Glentress Forest also among the locations that welcomed the various races.

The policing operation at the event finished with just 10 arrests made, half of those related to the protest that disrupted the men’s elite road race last Sunday.

In an update released this evening, Police Scotland detailed the arrests that had been made while the event was on, as follows:

1 male driver issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice after being involved in a minor collision with a cyclist on Cambridge Street, Glasgow, on Thursday, 3 August 2 men were arrested and charged with culpable and reckless conduct on Cathedral Street, Glasgow on Saturday, 5 August 4 women and 1 man were arrested and charged following a protest impacting event safety in the Carron Valley on Sunday, 6 August 1 man arrested for threatening and abusive behaviour outside the BMX freestyle park on Saturday, 12 August. 1 man arrested for assault at the junction of Buchanan Street and Gordon Street, Glasgow on Sunday, 13 August 2023.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams, who led the policing operation for the event, said: “The size and scale of this unique event cannot be underestimated.

“It brought into focus a complex planning model which saw around 5,000 officers deployed across 11 days supported by mutual aid, logistics and wellbeing support.

“A policing plan was in place to maintain people’s safety, ensure the safe delivery of this event, enable peaceful protest and minimise disruption.

“Decisions about how to police protests require us to balance complex and often competing rights and issues. Campaigning and demonstration is a legitimate, necessary and vital part of life. Abusive, threatening behaviour or activity intended to disrupt an event that risks public safety is not legitimate protest.

“The route from Edinburgh to Glasgow for the Elite Men Road Race was a complex challenge and our officers acted swiftly and professionally to safely remove protestors - under the unique pressure of a global broadcast audience of millions - with no further disruption.

“Officers and staff have worked extremely hard to help ensure the safe delivery of this event for everyone who attended. It has been a hugely demanding summer period for policing and many were asked to work on rest days. I want to sincerely thank them for their commitment, professionalism and support,” he added.