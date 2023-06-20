Support road.cc

Live blog

Sick of close passes from drivers? Create your own ‘laser’ cycle lane; Urška Žigart goes agonisingly close at Tour de Suisse… only to be referred to as “Pogačar’s girlfriend” by Belgian newspaper; Cycle lane double parking + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday and Ryan Mallon’s back with all the latest cycling news, views, and nonsense on the live blog
Tue, Jun 20, 2023 09:34
Laser Lane (Ibrahim Cam, Brunel University London)
14:11
“I’m not a vigilante cyclist!”

Looks like the Spectator’s article from this morning on “lycra-clad informants” with cameras has prompted something of a reverse cycling Spartacus on social media…

08:05
Laser Lane (Ibrahim Cam, Brunel University London)
Sick of close passes from drivers? Create your own ‘laser’ cycle lane: Student creates touch-activated bike lights and ‘laser lane’ to “increase the visibility of cyclists and to improve communication with other road users”

Now, I’m not sure if you’ve noticed over the years, but here at road.cc we tend to talk a lot about close passes committed on cyclists by distracted, poor, or just downright dangerous drivers (believe it or not, there’s actually a whole series dedicated to this very thing. Who knew?).

And we also chat quite a bit on the live blog about the need to introduce more, and better, cycling infrastructure to protect riders from this kind of perilous driving.

> "Paint isn't infrastructure": Are unsegregated bike lanes more dangerous for cyclists?

Anyway, an undergraduate student at Brunel University London reckons he’s come up with the perfect solution to these classic road.cc problems: by creating the ‘laser cycle lane’.

Laser Lane (Ibrahim Cam, Brunel University London)

Laser Lane, the brainchild of 23-year-old Ibrahim Cam, a final-year Industrial Design and Technology student at Brunel, allows a cyclist – through the touch of a button on their handlebars – to create two beams of light on the road 1.5 metres either side of them, indicating to passing drivers the recommended overtaking distance as noted in the Highway Code.

Cam’s new product, which was unveiled at last week’s Made in Brunel exhibition, showcasing gadgets and devices designed by final year students at the university’s Design School, also features touch-activated indicators, as well as front and rear lights.

Laser Lane (Ibrahim Cam, Brunel University London)

“The laser lane is intended to increase the visibility of cyclists and to improve communication with other road users,” the student says.

“The capacitive touch-activated front and rear lights are on the end of the handlebars so drivers can tell the true length of a bike, and the laser will show motorists the clearance that they must give cyclists.

“The front lights are white and the rear lights are red, so drivers can tell if they are looking at the front or the rear of a bike. There is also a capacitive touch-activated indicator, so cyclists can clearly indicate when they are turning a corner.”

> Almost all drivers agree that close passes of cyclists put lives at risk

Cam says he was inspired to design Laser Lane after he started driving last year, when he says he struggled with overtaking and interacting with cyclists on the roads.

“I tried to give cyclists as much space as possible, but seeing how other drivers interacted with them made me think about it more,” he said. “I saw drivers overtaking cyclists around corners and not giving them the 1.5m that’s required. Many drivers don’t respect the 1.5m rule, and the wind of a vehicle alone can be detrimental.”

Laser Lane (Ibrahim Cam, Brunel University London)

Though he recognises dedicated infrastructure is the way forward, Cam believes that making cyclists more visible to motorists – which he believes will aid drivers’ “judgements” – will improve their safety and perhaps encourage more people to get on their bikes.

“Drivers have air bags, seat belts, and metal between them and the roads, but cyclists have nothing. They just have their bike, their helmet, and the tarmac beneath them,” Ibrahim notes.

“There have been times when I haven’t seen cyclists in my blind spot until the last moment, and my heart sinks when I realise what could have happened.

“By helping to give drivers better judgements, cyclists will feel safer on the roads.

“Less experienced cyclists might not feel confident enough to cycle at the moment, but if they feel safer on the roads, then they will cycle.”

“Getting more people to cycle will reduce their carbon footprint and result in less congestion on the roads,” he adds. “The increase in fuel prices is making driving economically unsustainable for people, and cycling could now be an option for them.”

> “It’s problematic to have a value like that”: Researcher calls for better guidelines than “just 1.5 metres” for passing cyclists

What do you reckon? Could Laser Lane provide a useful reminder to motorists to pass safely when there’s no cycling infra nearby? Or would a red line on the road be ignored just as readily as the Highway Code?

I sense a new slogan coming on: Laser beams are not protection…

13:51
Uno-X announce exciting Tour de France lineup

There may still be 11 days to go until the biggest race of the year, but it looks like the squad selections are starting to trickle out…

Johannessen, Tiller, Wærenskjold, and the grand old man Kristoff – based on that impressive group, could Cycling Twitter’s favourite team nab a very popular stage win next month?

13:24
Ineos Grenadiers youngster Ben Tulett set to leave team at end of the season, according to reports

Promising 21-year-old Ben Tulett could be on his way out of the Ineos Grenadiers after just two years with the British team, reports in Italy have suggested.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Ciro Scognamiglio, Sevenoaks-born Tulett – who turned pro with Alpecin-Fenix as an 18-year-old in 2020 before joining Ineos last year – could be set to join rivals Jumbo-Visma in 2024.

UAE Team Emirates were also rumoured to be in contention to sign the former junior cyclocross world champion, but have denied any links. Bora-Hansgrohe could also be a possible destination if Tulett doesn’t pen an extension with Ineos.

Ben Tulett, 2023 Tour de Suisse (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Tulett in action at last week’s Tour de Suisse (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

After some steadily improving results since joining Ineos at the start of 2022, the 21-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough May, taking second overall at the Tour de Hongrie before winning the stage and the GC at the Tour of Norway two weeks later. At last year’s Giro d’Italia, the only grand tour of his young career so far, Tulett finished fifth on both time trial stages and secured a top 40 place overall while working for Richard Carapaz’s pink jersey bid.

Would Ineos be foolish to let Tulett – one of its precocious young stage racers – go, especially to a Tour de France rival, as the British team aims to rebuild for the future?

12:56
Swapfiets launches ‘bike amnesty’: Swap your old, unwanted bike for a first-month-free pedal or e-bike subscription
Swapfiets warehouse_

According to the Dutch bike membership company, bikes can be brought into Swapfiets’ stores in London, Amsterdam, Paris, Berlin, and Copenhagen, between June 3 and July 3, where they will then be recycled and turned into community bike racks.

Swapfiets’ co-founder and director of sustainability Richard Burger said the brand wants to “encourage Londoners to recycle their old bikes, and help declutter London’s local communities”.

Read more here: > Swapfiets launches ‘bike amnesty’

12:08
SD WORX 2023
SD Worx’s frankly ridiculous 20 race winning streak finally comes to an end

As I noted earlier today on the blog, SD Worx’s phenomenal, unprecedented, frankly ridiculous winning streak – which lasted for 20 races and over 43 days – finally came to a halt on stage three of the Tour de Suisse yesterday, when Blanka Vas could only (only, I say) manage fourth in the sprint behind Eleonora Gasparrini in Ebnat-Kappel.

Yep, that’s right – to find the last time SD Worx started a bike race and one of their riders didn’t win, you have to go all the way back to 7 May, when world champion Annemiek van Vleuten controversially secured the overall win at the Vuelta Femenina by just nine seconds from Demi Vollering (who, ironically, won that day’s stage to Lagos de Covadonga).

Strade Bianche Womens Race 2023 podium: Demi Vollering Lotte Kopecky and Kristen Faulkner (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Vollering and Kopecky on the Strade Biance podium after another SD Worx one-two ((Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Since then, the Dutch team have simply been untouchable, winning every stage and the GC of the Tour of the Basque Country, the Vuelta a Burgos, the six-stage Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour, as well as the first two stages of the Tour de Suisse and two one-day races, the Veenendaal-Veenendaal Classic and Dwars door het Hageland.

During that remarkable run, Demi Vollering (five wins), Lotte Kopecky (four), Marlen Reusser (three), Lorena Wiebes (three), Blanka Vas, Lonneke Uneken, Mischa Bredewold, Barbara Guarischi, and fittingly, a team time trial success all contributed to the streak.

In a sport where 150-odd riders and 20 teams line up the start, and where the slightest detail can decide the result, a run like that is extremely rare, even from the most dominant teams.

Demi Vollering wins Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2023 (image via Twitter)

And it’s not like SD Worx only kicked on at the Vuelta either. The Dutch team dominated the spring, securing nearly all the big classics – Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Strade Bianche, Gent-Wevelgem, the Tour of Flanders, Amstel Gold, Flèche Wallonne, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and many more besides – courtesy of the world-class quartet of Vollering, Kopecky, Wiebes, and Reusser.

With the Giro Donne and the Tour de France coming up, don’t rule out SD Worx adding to their 35 wins already this year. Although, for entertainment’s sake, let’s hope they don’t put together another month-long winning run…

11:36
Fesshole x Ned Boulting: Dream commuting commentary

Right, Carlton, over to you now… 

11:28
11:07
Laser cycle lanes, Dr Evil edition

Now that would certainly be one way of ensuring drivers stay 1.5 metres away when overtaking cyclists – I’m just not sure how successful the application for research funding would be…

10:39
Phone drivers (Twitter/@DeaconThurston)
“Mike van Erp is out to get you”: Spectator article tells drivers to beware of the rise of the “vigilante cyclist” and “lycra-clad informant”

They’re about a decade late to the party, I suppose, but this morning the Spectator turned its attention to camera cyclists who, apparently, are “out to get you” (“you” in this instance referring to law-breaking drivers, of course).

The article, written by the paper’s assistant features editor Robert Jackman, follows yesterday’s, ahem, interesting take on 15-minute cities and class politics from the New Statesman, and another Spectator columnist’s self-congratulatory stance on Italy’s “crackdown” on cyclists last week.

> "New Strawman": Op-ed labels 15-minute cities as a "working-class nightmare", questions "how will ambulances get to victims if cars are banned"

Jackman’s piece, it must be said, is rather more balanced than those two rants, and features quotes from Cycling Mikey (who else?) and other camera-using cycling activists regularly reporting law-breaking drivers. He even admits that drivers frequently break the law, and that the use of mobile phones behind the wheel can be as fatal as drink driving.

However, there are still classic anti-cycling bingo references to “vigilante cyclists” and “lycra-clad informants” (and no reference whatsoever to motorists with dashcams), as well as philosophical mutterings about whether camera cyclists should be so “enthusiastic” about “shaming” drivers breaking the law.

> Britain’s Got Terrible Cycling Takes: Amanda Holden says cyclists with cameras are “asking for trouble” 

“I first became aware of the phenomenon of lycra-clad informants some months ago when an acquaintance was fined for using her mobile phone at a red light,” Jackman writes.

“She was told that the footage had been recorded by a cyclist who reported her to the police. Legally, she was bang to rights. But it made me think: how many motorists are aware they could end up reported by their fellow road users – and with such enthusiasm?”

> “People need to see justice being done”: CyclingMikey says camera cyclists suffer online abuse because some motorists “feel they have the right to drive how they want”

On the subject of phone use, he offers this contradictory thought: “Around two cyclists a week are killed on British roads and a further 84 are seriously injured, with distracted drivers being the most common cause of death. But while someone using their phone in stationary traffic may well be distracted, are they really risking lives?”

“Awareness is one thing, but is public shaming really justifiable?” he later asks. “I’m not so sure. Some of the videos seem to blur the line when it comes to shaming. In April, one cyclist posted footage of a driver, who was wearing a wedding ring, browsing an escort website. Can the cycling reporters really defend that?”

> Not giving up — why a camera cyclist driven off social media by abuse won’t stop reporting dangerous motorists

And his last take on this “thriving subculture”? “Bad drivers be warned, then. That careless scroll might prove more costly than you think – and potentially in more ways than one.”

10:07
Climate charity Justdiggit pledges to regreen dedicated area in honour of Gino Mäder

Nice touch here from the regreening charity, for whom the late Swiss rider raised thousands of pounds while raising awareness of the need to combat climate change.

“That Gino Mäder touched many hearts and minds all over the world with his actions, became apparent to us over the last few days. We received over 700 donations that were done out of his name from fans honouring his legacy,” Justdiggit announced yesterday.

“We’re deeply moved by the immense support our organisation received from the cycling community following the tragic passing of Gino. To honour him, we’ll regreen a dedicated area at a later-to-be-announced location with your heartfelt donations.”

> “I wanted to win for Gino, everyone today raced for him”: Mattias Skjelmose dedicates Tour de Suisse victory to “wonderful” Gino Mäder

09:39
Why don’t cyclists use the cycle lanes? Part 2,491

Some classic cycle lane double parking from Belfast here, the land that active travel forgot (or should that be the land that forgot active travel?)…

08:49
“Thank goodness she’s dating a famous cyclist, otherwise how on earth would anyone have identified her?” Urška Žigart goes agonisingly close at Tour de Suisse… only to be referred to as “Pogačar’s girlfriend” by Belgian newspaper

75 metres… 75 metres was all that separated Jayco AlUla’s Urška Žigart from a maiden WorldTour win at the Tour de Suisse yesterday.

The 26-year-old Slovenian attacked her breakaway companions with just under 13km to go and looked set to pull off a stunning solo victory, only to be heartbreakingly swamped by the peloton within touching distance of the finish in Ebnat-Kappel, as UAE Team ADQ’s promising Italian sprinter Eleonora Gasparrini took her own breakthrough win after a couple of years of knocking on the door in the bunch kicks.

(Gasparrini’s victorious sprint also ended SD Worx’s incredible, and slightly bonkers, month-and-a-half-long winning streak, which we’ll chat about later today on the blog.)

So, how did Het Nieuwsblad – you know, the Flemish newspaper that actually runs its own men’s and women’s spring classic – report on this dramatic finish at the Tour de Suisse?

By referring to Žigart simply as “Pogačar’s girlfriend” in their headline, of course:

Het Nieuwsblad Urška Žigart headline

Sigh…

Understandably, removing Žigart’s name entirely from their headline about her racing exploits prompted something of a backlash on Twitter:

I for one can’t wait for Het Nieuwsblad’s “Žigart’s boyfriend wins Tour de France” headline next month…

And if you needed a heartwarming antidote for the weird, sexist headlines in the Belgian press, Slovenia’s cycling power couple were on hand to provide it:

Urška Žigart, Tadej Pogačar Instagram
Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

