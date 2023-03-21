Dan Walker gets back on his bike – and is berated for not wearing hi-vis; “Surprised he knows how to turn right”: Ed Clancy tests Salford’s magic cycling roundabout; Is British road racing “likely to die out”?; eBay bike disasters + more on the live blog

Over the years on road.cc, we’ve reported on dozens of robberies and attempted robberies at bike races, as thieves target the shiny, expensive equipment usually on show.

However, I can’t say I remember a lap bell ever being nicked at a race before…

But that’s exactly what happened at the Peaks Two Day, a National B-level stage race for men and women in, you guessed it, the Peak District at the weekend.

A definite first. Somebody has stolen our brass bell off the lap board. Left for less than 40 minutes, laid down behind a wall. Staggering #peaks2day pic.twitter.com/WM3Tb3qRzd — Marc Etches (@marc_etches) March 19, 2023

“A definite first. Somebody has stolen our brass bell off the lap board. Left for less than 40 minutes, laid down behind a wall. Staggering,” Marc Etches, one of the race organisers, posted on Twitter.

Etches said he left the lap board and bell hidden in a grassy ditch “in the middle of nowhere” between stages, and that the race cars were parked only a few hundred metres away when the campanology-loving thieves struck.

Thankfully, the organisers were able to pluck a spare bell from the boot, so the riders could still hear that sweetest of sounds as they neared the finish.

Apparently, no bell hunt will take place for the piece of equipment – which Etches himself dismissed as a “bit tinny” – though I’m sure locals will keep their eyes ‘pealed’ for it around the countryside (I’ll get my coat…).

3/3 Right now, I really think it is “the taking part that counts”!

So well done to ALL the athletes, organisers and sponsors here and across the UK.

The sport needs you more than ever 🙏 🚴 🚴‍♀️ 🏆 Amazing work by @jameshawkins0 @yompbonkcrew pic.twitter.com/jJcxVLNygc — Ed Clancy OBE (@Ed_Clancy) March 19, 2023

While the British racing scene has come under increasing scrutiny lately, with team after team folding and safety concerns raised after horror crashes at races, Ed Clancy – making his second appearance on today’s blog – noted on Twitter at the weekend that grassroots events and races like the Peaks Two Day are pivotal for the future of the sport in the UK.

“There’s no denying that the sport of cycling in the UK has been struggling recently,” the Olympic champion wrote.

“The peloton has just been rocked by another major team folding, leaving many hard working and ambitious riders (and staff) without jobs and a platform to progress.

“I’ve just spent the day watching the Peaks Two Day (almost literally in my backyard) in Holmfirth. Got me thinking about how important these events are for both the sport of cycling and promoting health in general.

“Right now, I really think it is ‘the taking part that counts’! So well done to ALL the athletes, organisers and sponsors here and across the UK.

“The sport needs you more than ever.”