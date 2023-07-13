Fabio Jakobsen abandons Tour de France to recover from crash + more on the live blog

Dutch sprinting specialist Fabio Jakobsen has announced this morning that he is going home from the Tour de France, after a tough edition of the Grand Boucle with his team Soudal Quick-Step, which he is set to leave next year.

He said: "Due to my stage four crash, and after discussions with the team, we decided it’s better for me to stop my Tour de France journey here. At this point it seems impossible for me to get to Paris, as I am not recovering, and my body is not healing from the crash.

"I’m very sad to leave the Grande Boucle, because I had big goals for this race and wanted to be at my best with the team. I will now take some time to recover and clear my head, and hopefully be back at my best later this season."

A stage winner in last year's Tour, beating the likes of Wout van Aert and Mads Pederson in a sprint to the finish line, Jakobsen hasn't had the best of times in Bilbao and France so far this year.

He was expected by many, including our esteemed panel, to at least compete for the green jersey this year. However, the Wolfpack man has failed to win any stage so far, always a spectator from the back to the gripping action the four sprint stages has provided this year.

To add more to his miseries, he unfortunately was involved in a bad crash right at the final corner before the straight for the sprinters on stage four, leaving him bloodied and bruised. Oh, and his Specialized bike snapped in half, a photo of which he had posted on Instagram. And which we spotted with our keen eyes on the live blog before Jakobsen was presumably told to edit the post so as not to bring any bad name to the all-important bike sponsors of the team.

Fabio Jakobsen after stage 4 crash at 2023 Tour de France (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Speaking of the team, Jakobsen has confirmed that he will leave Soudal Quick-Step, who after some very strong showings in the Tour have failed to make an impact this year, struggling to offer the Dutchman opportunities to place himself in the bunch.

Reports suggest that team boss Patrick Lefevre wants to strengthen the climbing aspect of his team to support world champion Remco Evenepoel, who is not here in the Tour but set to ride in the Vuelta.

Jakobsen said: "If I stayed another two years, I would have to share my spot with Remco and another top sprinter. I want to go to the Tour, I want to sprint, that will not work at Soudal Quick-Step in the coming years."

"I did talk to Patrick here in the Tour, on the bus,” he said. “At the end of the conversation, I got a hug. However, unfortunately, I can’t stay. I have to find another team."

"It was coming beforehand, but I hadn’t seen Patrick after the spring. As the boss of the team, he also has to take stock and I can also talk to Patrick. We don’t want to break up with a fight."

The timing of Jakobsen's decision to go home could also be based around the fact that none of the next six stages offer anything for the sprinters, as the already quite difficult Tour heads into the even more gruelling Alpine territory.

Which also leaves Soudal Quick-Step's chances of getting a stage win looking very slim, with the only realistic way to victory through a breakaway. And from what we've seen so far, it could be incredibly difficult to get in one and make it all the way to line without being caught. But crazier things have happened so let's not count them out.

Meanwhile, well wishes for the sprinter's recovery have flooded on social media. road.cc wishes him a speedy recovery too!

