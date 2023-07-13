Support road.cc

Live blog

Fabio Jakobsen abandons Tour de France to recover from crash + more on the live blog

Hop on the live blog train bringing you the best of cycling, from Tour de France to local bike lanes, steered by Adwitiya today
Thu, Jul 13, 2023 10:06
Fabio Jakobsen abandons Tour de France to recover from crash + more on the live blogFabio Jakobsen 2022 Tour de France (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
10:13
"Arriving like a true queen": Toronto's "bicycle mayor: arrives to be sworn in, leading hundreds of cyclists on her first day

Now that's what you call a city mayor! Olivia Chow, who made history last month, becoming the first ever Chinese-Canadian mayor of Toronto and ending over a decade of conservative rule in the city, had her swearing in ceremony yesterday.

And would you look at the scenes!

> Toronto elects ‘bicycle mayor’ Olivia Chow

Nicknamed the 'bicycle mayor' for her ardent passion for cycling (she doesn't even hold a driving licence), Chow led hundreds of cyclists on her first day to the swearin in.

The 66-year-old – who spoke in the run-up to the election about the need to create more cycling infrastructure in order to support Vision Zero – was notably up against right-wing anti-cycling candidate Anthony Furey, who even made removing all bike lanes on Toronto’s major roads a key part of his campaign.

09:54
Park Lane in Hyde Park, London is now permanent

Joy! Will Norman, London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner has revealed that the cyclepath in Park Lane in Hyde Park, London is being made permanent.

08:34
Fabio Jakobsen abandons Tour de France to recover from the stage 4 crash, to leave Soudal Quick-Step next season

Dutch sprinting specialist Fabio Jakobsen has announced this morning that he is going home from the Tour de France, after a tough edition of the Grand Boucle with his team Soudal Quick-Step, which he is set to leave next year.

He said: "Due to my stage four crash, and after discussions with the team, we decided it’s better for me to stop my Tour de France journey here. At this point it seems impossible for me to get to Paris, as I am not recovering, and my body is not healing from the crash.

"I’m very sad to leave the Grande Boucle, because I had big goals for this race and wanted to be at my best with the team. I will now take some time to recover and clear my head, and hopefully be back at my best later this season."

A stage winner in last year's Tour, beating the likes of Wout van Aert and Mads Pederson in a sprint to the finish line, Jakobsen hasn't had the best of times in Bilbao and France so far this year.

> Fabio Jakobsen quickly edits Instagram post to remove sight of broken Specialized

He was expected by many, including our esteemed panel, to at least compete for the green jersey this year. However, the Wolfpack man has failed to win any stage so far, always a spectator from the back to the gripping action the four sprint stages has provided this year.

To add more to his miseries, he unfortunately was involved in a bad crash right at the final corner before the straight for the sprinters on stage four, leaving him bloodied and bruised. Oh, and his Specialized bike snapped in half, a photo of which he had posted on Instagram. And which we spotted with our keen eyes on the live blog before Jakobsen was presumably told to edit the post so as not to bring any bad name to the all-important bike sponsors of the team.

Fabio Jakobsen Tour de France (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Fabio Jakobsen after stage 4 crash at 2023 Tour de France (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Speaking of the team, Jakobsen has confirmed that he will leave Soudal Quick-Step, who after some very strong showings in the Tour have failed to make an impact this year, struggling to offer the Dutchman opportunities to place himself in the bunch.

Reports suggest that team boss Patrick Lefevre wants to strengthen the climbing aspect of his team to support world champion Remco Evenepoel, who is not here in the Tour but set to ride in the Vuelta.

Jakobsen said: "If I stayed another two years, I would have to share my spot with Remco and another top sprinter. I want to go to the Tour, I want to sprint, that will not work at Soudal Quick-Step in the coming years."

"I did talk to Patrick here in the Tour, on the bus,” he said. “At the end of the conversation, I got a hug. However, unfortunately, I can’t stay. I have to find another team."

"It was coming beforehand, but I hadn’t seen Patrick after the spring. As the boss of the team, he also has to take stock and I can also talk to Patrick. We don’t want to break up with a fight."

> Jakobsen’s team to proceed with legal action against Groenewegen over Tour de Pologne crash

The timing of Jakobsen's decision to go home could also be based around the fact that none of the next six stages offer anything for the sprinters, as the already quite difficult Tour heads into the even more gruelling Alpine territory.

Which also leaves Soudal Quick-Step's chances of getting a stage win looking very slim, with the only realistic way to victory through a breakaway. And from what we've seen so far, it could be incredibly difficult to get in one and make it all the way to line without being caught. But crazier things have happened so let's not count them out.

Meanwhile, well wishes for the sprinter's recovery have flooded on social media. road.cc wishes him a speedy recovery too!

09:10
Mark Cavendish avoids Tour de France comeback speculation, says recovery should be "number of weeks"
2023 Tour de France Mark Cavendish (ASO/Pauline Ballet)

2023 Tour de France Mark Cavendish (ASO/Pauline Ballet)

Speaking from beside his hospital bed back in the UK, Cavendish confirmed he successfully underwent surgery to fit plates to his fractured right clavicle, an injury slightly complicated by the screws from his 2014 Tour crash in Harrogate being affected.

> Mark Cavendish avoids Tour de France comeback speculation, says recovery should be "number of weeks"

Adwitiya Pal

