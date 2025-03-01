Lost your KOM? Strava cracks down on leaderboard "violations" to keep segment competition fair, plus Rapha re-engineers Pro Team Bib Shorts with help from Lachlan Morton, Jorvik Tricycles goes hybrid, AI coaching, new BBB sunglasses + more...

It's been another full-on week of road cycling tech for us all to digest, so we've picked the most interesting of the bunch and put it all here for you. How nice of us, eh? From Strava cracking down on cheating to Jorvik Tricycles going hybrid, Rapha launching new bibs and more, it's time to grab a cuppa and have a read...

Lost your KOM? Strava cracks down on leaderboard "violations" to keep segment competition fair

Strava app icon in iPhone (credit: Focal Foto on Flickr)

First up some news from Strava, the app this week announcing some new product updates for its leaderboards, AI features, and Flyover maps. Most notably perhaps is the commitment to "leaderboard integrity", Strava saying it has improved leaderboard quality to better identify unrealistic speeds, GPS errors and other anomalies that could skew segment results.

"This aims to keep the competition on the app fair for all athletes by removing outliers and potential rule violations," a spokesperson from the ride-sharing app told us.

> Even if it's on Strava, it might not have happened — some cyclists are paying 'mules' to ride activities for them

What this means is that every activity now uploaded will be automatically analysed by a machine-learning model, which looks at 57 different factors to determine if any portion of an activity has been undertaken by a vehicle. If detected the activity is flagged and the user prompted to crop it or make it private.

Strava Premium (annual subscription) RCCR (credit: road.cc)

Strava says it is applying the same tech to prevent bike rides on run leaderboards, as well as preventing e-bike activities on ride leaderboards, all with the aim of "keeping leaderboards fair and reflective of true performances". Sounds good. Right, now we just need to get a KOM...

Rapha updates Pro Team Bib Shorts, promising "most comfortable high-performance shorts yet"

2025 Rapha Pro Team Bib Shorts III (credit: Rapha)

The premium cycling clothing brand has relaunched an old favourite, its Pro Team Bib Shorts III re-engineered with the input of WorldTour riders such as former Tour of Flanders and Tour de France stage winner Kasper Asgreen.

2025 Rapha Pro Team Bib Shorts III worn by Lachlan Morton (credit: Rapha)

They were also worn by Lachlan Morton on his recent record-breaking Auckland to Wellington ride, the ultra cycling star riding the 648km in a time of 18 hours and 28 minutes, commenting afterwards, "I didn't notice them at all, and that's the highest praise I can give. That's what I want from my bib shorts".

Lachlan Morton Auckland to Wellington finish (credit: Dan King/Rapha)

Rapha says it's bringing "unrivalled comfort", a "supreme" chamois and "material gains" to the table, the bibs tested extensively by the world's best over 400,000km in all conditions.

"Whether you're gearing up for your next race, chasing a QOM, or planning your hardest ride to date, these next generation bib shorts are built for unhindered focus on the absolute limit," senior product manager James Stannard said.

Check them out on Rapha's website...

Would you try the "cutting-edge" AI-powered coaching platform used by the pros?

2025 Vekta (credit: Vekta)

You might not have heard of Vekta but the coaching platform, designed specifically for endurance athletes, is already being used by some of the WorldTour's most successful teams and biggest-name riders. Unfortunately, Vekta has sworn us to secrecy for now, but let's just say there are plenty of yellow jerseys, Olympic golds and Monuments among its users.

So what is it? Vekta says "the team's proprietary AI technology equips coaches with the most powerful tools available, enabling them to deliver a more comprehensive, streamlined, and impactful service to their athletes".

The headline features are that you can analyse up to five years of training data, analyse individual training sessions, and combine data from wearables and other apps. There's loads more info on Vekta's website... just in case you need another app in your life.

BBB launches new shades

2025 Valor Flux (credit: BBB)

BBB Cycling, the Dutch bicycle parts, components, and accessories brand, has announced the official launch of its next generation of performance eyewear technology, 'FLUX'. The FLUX lenses, the brand says, represent "a significant step forward in BBB's optical products and is its most advanced lens to date, combining cutting edge optical technology with advanced coatings".

The FLUX lenses are being added to the brand's existing Chester model (€89.99 / £TBC) and the lightweight Valor shades which tip the scales at just 30g and retail at £99.99.

Jorvik Tricycles goes hybrid

Jorvik Tricycles JMT-16 (credit: Jorvik Tricycles)

The York-based e-tricycle manufacturer has launched its first 'hybrid' model, the JMT-16. Priced from £3,499, it's apparently designed for both on and off-road riding. It features a folding handlebar and frame, and is available in four colours.

James Walker, founder of Jorvik Tricycles, said: "Taking onboard feedback and our evolving customer needs, we’ve worked really hard to launch a model that strikes a balance between on and off-road cycling. Small, nimble and transportable whilst also riding smoothly across rougher terrains and muddy paths. We're really excited to launch the JMT-16 and bring to the market a trike that is ideal for people of all sizes and abilities."

Jorvik Tricycles JMT-16 folded (credit: Jorvik Tricycles)

The brand claims the JMT-16 gives riders up to 35 miles of range from a full battery, and potential customers can go and see the tricycle in person in the York showroom. More information can be found on the Jorvik website.

Fancy an old relic of a bike? Here's one from 1896 with pneumatic gears

1896 pneumatic gear bicycle (credit: PreWarCar)

Big thanks to Neil Stanford from Get Cycling for bringing this one to our attention - they found a lever operated bicycle from the Victorian era up for grabs! It comes with 5 pneumatic gears, operated through two pneumatic pumps in the handlebars.

The bike itself will come on an exhibition stand so it's probably more of a display item than something you'll take to work, but what a talking piece it would be. The price is available on request so if you're interested, drop the team at PreWarCar.com a message.

