“That has to be a record”: Cyclist counts 20 vehicles parked in short cycle lane stretch – as council finally considers installing wands; Leeds’ new AI traffic lights “turn green for cyclists”; “Department for Cars strikes again” + more on the live blog

In yet another damning indictment of Northern Ireland’s approach to cycling and active travel, the Department for Infrastructure has axed its funding for cycling proficiency lessons in schools, telling the BBC that “budget constraints” mean it can no longer afford to pay teachers and instructors to deliver the scheme.
While the DfI says it will continue to provide training for teachers (who have to register with the department to deliver the scheme), schools will have to pay those teachers during the 12 weeks of lessons, which usually come at the end of the pupils’ final year of primary school.
The cycling proficiency scheme – known as Bikeability in the rest of the UK – has taught more than half a million children how to ride and look after their bike, as well as the rules of the road, for over 50 years.
In 2021/22, more than 300 primary schools took part in the scheme, with the department providing £32,000 in payments to teachers. So far, around £42,000 has been spent during the 2022/23 school year.
> “This is the reality of cycling in Belfast”: Cyclists blast ‘protected’ bike lane packed with parked cars and bins
However, schools who were planning on holding the classes after Easter have now been told by the DfI that “there will be no budget available for the payment of instructors for delivering the cycling proficiency scheme”.
A spokesperson for the department told the BBC: “The cycling proficiency scheme is delivered by teaching staff in schools, who receive payment from the department for doing so.
“Due to budget constraints, we are not currently in a position to fund this payment to teachers. We will still provide training for teachers, should that be needed, and any practical resources needed to deliver the scheme, should schools want to continue to provide the scheme.”
Schools have until 21 April to inform the department if they intend to run the cycling proficiency classes before the end of the current school year.
> Sinn Féin minister “neglecting Northern Ireland’s future” and “locking us all into a fossil-fuelled dark age”, says Cycling UK
In a year which has seen the Department for Infrastructure blasted for showing “zero ambition” when it comes to active travel, the news has, unsurprisingly, been met with disappointment and anger amongst teachers, politicians, and cyclists.
Kevin Donaghy, principal of St Ronan's Primary School in Newry (and, incidentally, this writer’s vice-principal when he was taking his own cycling proficiency lessons. Northern Ireland is a small place), told the BBC that uptake for the scheme had always been high.
“The kids loved it, they actually got a qualification at the end of it to say they were safe to ride on the road,” he said. “It’s a huge thing in the summer term for Primary Seven and at the minute we don’t know whether or not it’s actually going to go ahead.
“We can’t keep asking teachers to do more and more and more and get paid less and less and less.”
Meanwhile, SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite pulled no punches in his appraisal of what he calls “the Department for Cars”.
“The Department for Cars strikes again,” he tweeted. “I’ve worked incredibly hard to push DfI in the right direction on active travel and space for people, but with every success we secure, we see two or three examples like this that set us all back. Time to break it up and start again.”
“This is very disturbing news,” added Alliance Party rep Luke Patterson. “Stats released last week show only one percent of primary school children, and zero percent of post-primary pupils cycle to school.
“With climate and cost of living crises, cycling is a sustainable, healthy, and more affordable form of transport.”
Someone just needs to tell the Department for Infrastructure, eh?