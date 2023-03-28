“That has to be a record”: Cyclist counts 20 vehicles parked in short cycle lane stretch – as council finally considers installing wands; Leeds’ new AI traffic lights “turn green for cyclists”; “Department for Cars strikes again” + more on the live blog

It’s been a month or two since our last visit to Boscombe – you know, the Bournemouth suburb the Daily Mail anguished about last year, the one with “no room left for cars”, yep, that one – and, you’ll be surprised to learn, dear reader, that the issue of illegal parking on the infamous Christchurch Road cycle lane has not relented in the slightest.

In case you haven’t been keeping up to speed with the latest parking developments on the south coast, here’s a brief recap…

Bournemouth, Christchurch, and Poole (BCP) Council’s fairly innocuous decision last year to paint bicycle symbols on the area’s roads – to encourage cyclists to take a “prominent” position – caused something of a meltdown in the national press, prompting the Mail and Daily Telegraph to claim that cyclists in Boscombe were being encouraged to “ignore” the town’s dedicated bike lane and “act like they own the road”.

In a shocking turn of events, that “dedicated cycle lane” eulogised by those papers, it turned out, is almost constantly inundated with parked cars.

> “Frustrating” cycle lane parking getting worse, says councillor – in town where Daily Mail claimed motorists were being driven “off the road”

Over the last few months, cyclists have regularly posted images of the blocked bike lane on social media, while councillors have called for “zero tolerance” towards the illegal parkers, noting that the “ongoing abuse” of the infrastructure has been the subject of “consistent complaints” from residents.

road.cc reader Guy got in touch this week to confirm that the calls for a clampdown have yet to take hold.

“I cycled the short stretch through Boscombe and counted 20 vehicles illegally parked on a single journey, which has to be a record,” Guy, who sent us a series of photos of the bike lane blockers, told us. “Some of these vehicles are repeat offenders.”

Ah, there’s a nice stretch of clear cycle lane… Oh, wait

But while the problem shows no signs of abating, there is a glimmer of hope for Boscombe’s cyclists – coming in the form of a council review.

The Daily Echo reports that a review on the viability of installing wands on the cycle lane is expected to be completed in the new few weeks.

Earlier this month, councillors Andy Jones and George Farquhar met with the authority’s transport portfolio holder Mike Greene in Boscombe so he could witness the problem “first hand”.

But after a few weeks of silence, Independent councillor Jones gave Greene a slight nudge at a council meeting last week, asking him whether the wands would be installed and, if so, when, given the “ongoing frustration with the volume of illegal parking in this area”.

Greene replied: “Following the site meeting, which only took place a couple of weeks ago, I asked officers to investigate the practicalities and costs of segregating the mandatory part of the Christchurch Road cycle lane with wands.

“That review is currently taking place and the results, which I expect will come over the next few weeks, will be shared with ward members so they can feed into what action might be taken.”

So, maybe, maybe, Boscombe’s cyclists will get some lightly segregated infra, soon… or not so soon. I don’t know…