Drug driver who killed teenage cyclist while speeding at 70mph in 30mph zone jailed for eight years

A drug driver who was travelling at more than double the speed limit when he hit and killed a 16-year-old cyclist in a collision has been jailed for eight years and banned from driving for 15 years.

Ryan Elsender was driving through a Newcastle 30mph zone at speeds in excess of 70mph immediately before the collision. Northumbria Police's investigation found that the "incredibly reckless" driver had cocaine and cannabis in his system at the time of the collision.

The 29-year-old was speeding on Walker Road on September 27 last year, the drug driver causing 16-year-old Jayden McGuinness serious injuries when he struck the cyclist.

Emergency services attended the scene and rushed Jayden to hospital for treatment but he died two days later on September 29. Elsender initially fled the scene but returned "shortly afterwards" and contacted the police.

Northumbria Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) investigated the scene and Elsender was arrested, charged with causing death by dangerous driving and a further charge of dangerous driving.

The investigation discovered the driver's speeding, officers determining that the 29-year-old had been travelling in excess of 70mph through a 30mph zone immediately before the collision.

An analysis of the dangerous driver's blood revealed that he was over the prescribed limit for cannabis and also had a quantity of cocaine in his system at the time of the collision.

He pleaded guilty to both charges at Newcastle Crown Court and was remanded in custody, on Friday returning to the same court to be sentenced to eight years in prison, the judge also banning him from driving for 15 years and six months.

As part of a victim personal statement read to the court, Jayden's grandfather, Brian White, said: "Jayden was just lush. He had a heart of gold and he was always thinking of how to be a loving and fun brother and cousin.

"I have to pass the place where this happened every day and it is a constant reminder of the way we lost Jayden in our lives. The total disregard for Jayden's life is unforgivable and should never have happened."

Sergeant John Sanderson, of the SCIU, said: "Firstly, we would like to pay tribute to Jayden's family and loved ones for the strength they have shown. The last five months have been incredibly difficult for them and we hope now that the court case has concluded they will be able to take some closure knowing that the person responsible for the death of Jayden has been brought to justice.

"Of course, any death on our roads is a tragedy but it is even more poignant when it involves somebody who was so young and had their whole life ahead of them. Ryan Elsender's actions on September 27 last year were incredibly reckless and have resulted in a teenager tragically losing his life.

"My message is, as a driver of any vehicle, if you use drugs, drive dangerously and your actions result in someone's death, then expect to be prosecuted and go to prison."