"You get what you invite": Incredible cycle commuter scenes in London; Pogačar proves best way to deal with a silly headline; G targets Vuelta return + more on the live blog

Dan Alexander is feeling like a dishevelled sprinter limping through the mountains in the grupetto this week, something which bodes well for Thursday's live blog...
Thu, Jun 22, 2023 09:11
2
"You get what you invite": Incredible cycle commuter scenes in London; Pogačar proves best way to deal with a silly headline; G targets Vuelta return + more on the live blogLondon cycle commuters (Ross Lydal/Twitter)
08:59
G targets Vuelta return
2023 SunGod Geraint Thomas Signature Series sunglasses - 1 (1)

Geraint Thomas' second Grand Tour of the year will be at the Vuelta a España, he told his Watts Occurring podcast. That, along with the World Championships in Glasgow will be his main targets for the remainder of the 2023 season, and follows on from second at the Giro last month.

No Tour for G for only the second time since 2012 as the Welshman looks to complete the Grand Tour podium set by bettering his 69th place on his only previous Vuelta start, back in 2015. Egan Bernal, Tom Pidcock and Dani Martínez look set to headline the Ineos Tour team.

08:01
"You get what you invite": Incredible cycle commuter scenes in London

Fantastic footage from the Evening Standard's transport expert Ross Lydall here...

Anyone manage to count the bikes? Like that advert where you have to count the basketball passes and completely miss the moonwalking bear, I got 44 here, but presumably missed a pancake-flipping giraffe in the process. Any advances on 44?

Jon Burke shared the footage too, alongside a quote from Danish architect and urban design consultant Jan Gehl... "If you invite more cars, you get more cars. If you make more bicycle infrastructure you get more bicycles. You get what you invite."

Elsewhere, on Kensington High Street where the cycle lanes were famously ripped out, London Cycling Campaign's Simon Munk noted... "The difference could not be more stark. A handful of giant SUVs crowding (not quite as) huge numbers of cyclists to bump along kerb, dodge between cars and vans and buses, most looking desperately stressed."

Food for thought...

08:16
The best way to deal with a silly headline... Tadej Pogačar edition

Urška Žigart's Tour de Suisse efforts got some attention in the Belgian press, just one small problem...

Nieuwsblad Pogacar headline (Twitter)

'Pogačar's girlfriend' is her name apparently, something GCN commentator and cycling journalist José Been questioned: "Isn't it great when a female athlete who almost wins her first UCI world tour race loses her own name and only goes by 'girlfriend of Pogačar'?"

Anyway, a few days on and kudos to the Canadian Cycling Magazine for this...

Canadian Cycling Magazine Pogacar

Tadej approves...

Tadej Pogacar Instagram

 

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

