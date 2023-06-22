"You get what you invite": Incredible cycle commuter scenes in London; Pogačar proves best way to deal with a silly headline; G targets Vuelta return + more on the live blog

Fantastic footage from the Evening Standard's transport expert Ross Lydall here...

Ludgate Circus, 9am: North/South cycle superhighway.

I’m normally at my desk long before 9am so rarely see how rammed the main cycleways are at peak times. This is how London rolls… 🚴 🚴‍♀️🚴🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/qFdaptTqnb — Ross Lydall (@RossLydall) June 21, 2023

Anyone manage to count the bikes? Like that advert where you have to count the basketball passes and completely miss the moonwalking bear, I got 44 here, but presumably missed a pancake-flipping giraffe in the process. Any advances on 44?

Jon Burke shared the footage too, alongside a quote from Danish architect and urban design consultant Jan Gehl... "If you invite more cars, you get more cars. If you make more bicycle infrastructure you get more bicycles. You get what you invite."

Elsewhere, on Kensington High Street where the cycle lanes were famously ripped out, London Cycling Campaign's Simon Munk noted... "The difference could not be more stark. A handful of giant SUVs crowding (not quite as) huge numbers of cyclists to bump along kerb, dodge between cars and vans and buses, most looking desperately stressed."

Food for thought...