Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

"Cutest moment of the Champs?": Three-year-old cyclist races against Julian Alaphilippe; Cyclists rave about Montreal’s "incredible" cycling network; Van der Poel, Sagan and Pidcock go mountain biking; Robots coming for cyclists? + more on the live blog

It's the middle of the week and Adwitiya is on the live blog hot seat for today's round up of all that's bubbling in the cycling world...
Wed, Aug 09, 2023 09:41
4
"Cutest moment of the Champs?": Three-year-old cyclist races against Julian Alaphilippe; Cyclists rave about Montreal’s "incredible" cycling network; Van der Poel, Sagan and Pidcock go mountain biking; Robots coming for cyclists? + more on the live blogThree year old racing against Alaphilippe at road race world championships (Twitter)
13:07
European Gran Fondo champion and former Paris-Roubaix star fails doping test now
Moris Sammassimo (Facebook)

46-year-old Moris Sammassimo, the European Gran Fondo Men’s 45-49 champion has been preliminarily suspended for testing positive for banned performance enhancing substance by the National Anti-Doping Organization Italia.

Sammassimo is a former pro who finished third at Paris-Roubaix U23 in 1998. In 2022 he returned to racing on the Italian gran fondo circuit, winning the European Fondo Championships at Gran Fondo Matildica, placing 8th at the UCI Gran Fondo World Championships in Trento and 4th at Gran Fondo Michele Scarponi.

The "substance" in question? Clenbuterol. Very old-school. I guess once you know the stuff you like, you wouldn't be too keen to change it?

And it would make sense, as this is not Sammassimo's first time being charged with doping. Sammassimo. In 2003 the Italian newspaper La Tribuna di Treviso reported that he was implicated in doping activities as an amateur cyclist.

11:49
"Cutest moment of the Champs so far?": Three-year-old cyclist races against Julian Alaphilippe at the Worlds

Now isn't this what it's all about?!

Took the corner like a pro, checked for his opponent once across his shoulder, and left Loulou in the dust!

The moment was captured by the little kid's father Murray during that unforgettable and epic Men's Elite Road Race at Glasgow this weekend, where Van der Poel was crowned champion with a broken shoe.

But drawing all eyes towards himself was Cam Duff, as he had the time of his life and raced against the 2020 and 2021 winner of the road race championship, making a memory that will last a lifetime.

Alaphilippe at Glasgow World Championships (Alex Broadway:SWpix.com)

Alaphilippe at the UCI World Championships, Glasgow (Alex Broadway:SWpix.com)

Cam Duff, joined Romain Bardet's son Angus in racing the pros and showing them how it's done on their own turf. A month ago in July (it's already been a month?), Bardet's three-year-old stole the show on the legendary and fabled climb of the dormant volacno, the Puy de Dôme, as he sampled the raucous atmosphere on the lower slopes, attacking the climb with all the panache of his dad in his pomp.

> Romain Bardet’s three-year-old son steals the show (again) on the Puy de Dôme

And surprisingly, that attack on the Puy isn’t the first time young Angus has enjoyed riding his bike like a Tour pro. Back in March, the future star made his ‘pro’ debut at Paris-Nice, riding with his old man on his way to the team bus after a stage.

Nonetheless, Cam has proven that you don't need to be a Tour stage winner's son, just need a bike, and the bottle to take it up to the pros and compete. Ahem, I've just got the bike, sorry.

Cam, a keen cyclist already, was gifted his bike on his third birthday by his parents, who took a train from Edinburgh and stayed in Glasgow the whole day to enjoy the race, reported Glasgow Live.

"It was great and really good fun and the atmosphere was incredible," said Cam's father. "We watch the Tour De France highlights every night and we got to see the cycling happening live and it was so fast, it was a great day. You just appreciate it so much because it is taking place in Scotland, this is a once in a lifetime thing you can do and see and we loved it."

He added: "Cam is tilting his head looking for him and we had no idea it was Julian Alaphilippe so it just made it even better and it’s nice people are enjoying the video.

"He was smiling while watching them. The boys were buzzing the whole day and at the end of the day the tracks were still open so Cam was racing down the streets of Glasgow getting cheered on by everyone so that was good fun.

"He is competitive, when I race him I am not allowed to win or it’s a strop."

See, that's the bottle I'm talking about. Mark the name, Cam Duff, coming to take your KOMs, and maybe win some rainbow jerseys in a few years.

11:34
Suspected drink and drugs driver who killed cyclist told police “there was nothing dangerous” about his driving at time of fatal crash
A638, South Elmsall (Google)

The motorist, who was found to have traces of cocaine and cannabis in his system, said: “I heard a bang but I did not see anything. I did not think I hit a cyclist.”

> Suspected drink and drugs driver who killed cyclist told police “there was nothing dangerous” about his driving at time of fatal crash

11:13
Pope meets the Vatican cycling team

I'll be honest, I keep forgetting that Vatican has a cycling team (and turns out teams for a lot of other sports too), so it always comes as a jolt from the blue.

10:34
Little robot cyclist coming through

First they came after the... and I said nothing. Now are robots coming after us?

09:33
Glasgow e-bike rider crashes into Italian pros on cycle path, falling into river and ruling Simone Consonni out of world championships
Filippo Ganna, Francesco Lamon, Jonathan Milan, Simone Consonni of Italy during the Team Pursuit, 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships (Charlie Forgham-Bailey/SWpix.com)

Italian track rider Simone Consonni’s world championships was brought to an abrupt end on Tuesday morning, after a cyclist on an e-bike collided head-on with him and teammate Francesco Lamon as the pair enjoyed a leisurely spin along the River Clyde on one of Glasgow’s cycle paths.

He was spotted last night by road.cc at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome sporting a heavily bandaged left wrist and with his arm in a sling, and it was later confirmed that he had sustained a broken right collarbone and a broken left scaphoid when the e-bike rider hit him head on.

> Glasgow e-bike rider crashes into Italian pros on cycle path, falling into river and ruling Simone Consonni out of world championships

09:24
THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Van der Poel, Sagan and Pidcock to participate in Cross Country MTB World Championships?

Is this real?! Is it really happening??!

Mathieu van der Poel, Peter Sagan and Tom Pidcock have all been spotted in the trails of Glentress Forest, possibly prepping for the Cross-Country Olympic world championship tomorrow.

This Worlds might just prove too much for me folks!

09:17
A what now??
08:11
"It exists, and it's beautiful!": Cyclists rave about Montreal’s "incredible" cycling network

It's not that you cyclists collectively gush over something, so the rare occurrence when it happens, you can place a solid and confident bet that it's going to be good.

The videos, posted by Tom Flood on Twitter show him going through Montreal, the largest city in Canada's French-speaking Quebec. And from my two dime six-month Duolingo experience, I can say, ça me plaît.

Not going to lie, it's making me a bit envious, and apparently others too, for many of whom Montreal is becoming a their trip destination. See, that's how you make your city visitor and resident-friendly as well as a hotspot for tourists. Checkmate, Brighton councillors.

> Councillor blames fall in Brighton’s tourism since 2020 on parking prices…

Flood continued: "Grab a Bixi and just go. My partner rode the electric version (first time) and was truly ecstatic about the ride."

"One unfortunate outcome of these more human spaces in the city was the devastation to Mont Royal when it was closed to drivers."

Very unfortunate...

Meanwhile, a quick Google search tells me that Bixi bikes is a public bicycle sharing system serving in Canada and also the biggest in North America, and from the consensus on Twitter, eBixi are supposedly *check notes* much better than drugs for some people. Interesting comparison, one which your blog host is unfortunately not at the liberty of saying whether he concurs or not, but is inclined to believe so.

08:54
“The kid can cycle, but can the driver drive?”: Parents demand safer cycling infrastructure as video shows 5-year-old having to navigate traffic and blocked bike lane
5-year-old cyclist on the A10, London (Twitter)

That kid deserves a chapeau from all of us. But makes you wonder, why on earth would someone see this video and not advocate for safer roads where children are free to cycle without constantly looking over their shoulder?

Francesca Savage, the five-year-old's mother, told me yesterday that her son has had no professional training other than from his parents and has been riding a bike since before he had even turned three.

And why does a cycling lane have operating hours? Are you allowed to cycle only specific hours? Imagine if the same was to be done for cars...

“In Haringey less than half of house holds own a car so many people rely on active travel and public transport. The cycling lane parking makes it an unsafe environment for more vulnerable road users and will prevent them from potentially making the switch from their car to a bike,” Save said.

> “The kid can cycle, but can the driver drive?”: Parents demand safer cycling infrastructure as video shows 5-year-old having to navigate traffic and blocked bike lane

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after completing his masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He also covers local and national politics for Voice Wales, and sometimes writes about science, tech and the environment. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him riding his bike on the scenic routes, fighting his urge to stop pedalling and click photographs (apparently not because he's bonking).

Latest Comments

 