Motorists' group brands council "snowflakes" as cycle lane meeting cancelled, despite police advising councillors not to attend over safety fears

A Dorset motorists' group has lashed out at "snowflake" councillors cancelling a meeting where they were to face questions from the public about cycling infrastructure, even though the event's cancellation came following police advice over safety concerns.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole councillors Andy Hadley and Rich Herrett were invited to BCP and Dorset Motorists' Question Time-style meeting on transport policies, an event expected to be a forum for motorists angered by the council's support for and implementation of active travel projects to vent frustrations and question the local politicians.

However, Steve Moody, who set up the pro-motorist group a year ago in response to the council's transport policies, received a reply from Cllr Hadley explaining they would not be attending due to "widespread disinformation and disrespect to myself" on BCP and Dorset Motorists' Facebook group and following "advice" from the police.

In a comment reported by the Dorset Echo, Cllr Hadley explained: "I'm afraid that reading the widespread disinformation and disrespect to myself, other councillors, and members of the public in posts on your Facebook group page, including some of your own entries, and having taken advice including from the police, both Richard and I do not feel that it would be wise to attend an in-person public meeting with your group at this time."

Likewise, a Dorset Police spokesperson added that, while it would be "inappropriate" to go into detail about their conversations with the councillors, the force "regularly provides advice on community safety issues when approached by our local authority partners and other partner agencies".

> "Not everyone has the option to drive": Council addresses backlash over controversial cycle lane projects, including row over 'driveway-blocking wands' and 'Britain's biggest bike lane'

"In this instance advice was sought and we responded accordingly, and it would not be appropriate to go into the specific details of the advice that was given," the spokesperson added. "Any actions taken in response to the advice that we provided are a matter for the individual concerned."

Now, Moody has complained of his group being treated like "an extremist organisation" and suggested it is "alarming that police appear to have got involved". On the group's online pages, which has 1,400 members on Facebook, the councillors were called "snowflakes", other comments calling them "clowns" and attacking their appearance, Cllr Hadley called "a scruffy-looking individual" and a "scarecrow".

Moody told the Mail any "improper" comments would be removed immediately by him or the group's other two admins, however he said he would not "censor public disapproval of council policy".

"I think they're confusing criticism of policy with hate. If you're in politics, you have to accept criticism," he continued. "The implication that their safety would have been in any kind of danger through attending the meeting is upsetting and inappropriate, with no basis in fact. We are simply respectful citizens who are unhappy about transport policy, yet we are being treated like an extremist organisation."

> "Very politically noisy": Chris Boardman calls out anti-cycling media coverage, believes "very consistent, non-evidence-based, negative narrative" is slowing progress

BCP Council's director of law and governance, Janie Berry, backed her colleagues' decision not to attend, highlighting the "tone" of many of the comments made online and stating debates should not be "in an atmosphere in which disrespect and derogatory comments about an individual are tolerated".

The situation around active travel and cycle lane projects in Dorset has made for near-constant headlines in recent years, the council facing outspoken opposition from some in the community for backing new bike lanes and improved access to walking and wheeled journeys, in the view of some residents, at the expense of motorists.

Over the past year alone, hire bike company Beryl pulled out of the east Dorset area after drivers claimed that the green bikes were "blighting our pavements", while the council was accused of "eco-vandalism" for cutting down 10 trees to allow work to begin on a new cycleway in Poole, and the construction of a cycle lane in Ferndown blamed for two failing businesses.

> These controversial cycle lanes caused uproar — but what actually happened once infrastructure was installed?

That Ferndown cycle lane – which since its initial construction has seen opponents claim it does not represent "value for money", that "not enough" cyclists are using it, and that more road space should be allocated to drivers because they are "the majority" – also found itself at the centre of a misinformation row in July, after unfounded rumours emerged on social media claiming that several trees will be cut down during the works, claims dismissed by the council as "factually incorrect and negative".

Another cycle lane in Poole made national headlines after upset locals complained to the Daily Mail, Telegraph, and GB News that they had been "blocked" in their driveways by wands installed to segregate the route from traffic – and that they "can't just reverse out fast any more".

A group of motorists also threatened to launch a legal challenge against what they described as the council's "totally undemocratic" decision to permanently close one of the entrances to Poole Park, to prevent rat-running motorists using it as a cut-through.

This campaign even featured claims that the council's decision was part of a "sinister agenda" also involving the oft-mischaracterised 15-minute cities initiative, 20mph zones, and low traffic neighbourhoods.

And at the end of December, residents in Dorset backed a petition raising concerns about "excessive delays, disruption, and inconvenience" caused by "the construction of extremely expensive and obviously under-utilised cycle paths".

The petition, calling for the Liberal Democrat and independent-run council to "reconsider their current local transport and infrastructure policies" has so far attracted over 2,700 signatures and was given a boost when the Mail published an article on the local anti-bike opposition with the headline: 'Our council is causing traffic chaos and spending £120m to install 50 MILES of cycle lanes – despite the ones already there barely being used'.

However, the council responded to the petition by pointing out that "not everyone in our community has the option to drive" and that the works are designed to benefit all road users, not just cyclists.

On the topic of police having to get involved in active travel events, in October we reported that officers were called to a cycle lane consultation in the West Yorkshire town of Todmorden, that after reports of "intimidating behaviour". The council also cancelled a follow-up event to "protect members of staff involved".