Five cool tools to keep your bike in fine fettle from Birzman, Zefal, Knipex and Sinter5ct 14 Aug

Five cool tools to keep your bike in fine fettle from Birzman, Zefal, Knipex and Sinter

In this week's edition of Five Cool Things, we delve into the realm of maintenance with a focus on innovative tools
by Suvi Loponen
Mon, Aug 14, 2023 16:02
0

If you've put yourself in charge of keeping your two-wheeled companion operating at its peak, you need a whole array of maintenance tools - and we're on the search for the best in this category. This week's Five Cool Things delves into a collection of solutions that could transform the way you care for your bike, in one way or another.

From advanced brake pads to disc alignment tools from leading brands Birzman, Zefal, Knipex and Sinter, we've got the full reviews on the way. Let's dive in for a bit more background info on the products we're reviewing first, and if you want to read our already published tool reviews, you can find them here

Sinter Organic Brake Pads Shimano K type - Black and Green - £29.99

2023 Sinter Organic Brake Pads Shimano K type - Green - 3.jpg

Sinter's brake pads are not just a run-of-the-mill accessory, or so it claims. Offering extended pad life and consistent performance across varying temperatures, the brand boldly claims superiority in muddy and wet conditions.

We are reviewing two variants: the 'black' and 'green' pads, coming with a S-550 semi-metallic compound and a soft compound respectively. Priced at under £30 per pair, these pads could very well emerge as a compelling alternative to pricier big-brand counterparts.

Birzman Chain Wear Indicator II - £26.99

2023 Birzman Chain Wear Indicator 2 - 3.jpg

Maintaining your chain's health is pivotal to safeguarding your drivetrain and your finances. Birzman's Chain Wear Indicator II is compatible with derailleur chains spanning from single speed to 12-speed, and boasts swift and precise assessment of chain wear. Crafted from CNC machined 6061 aluminium, it should also last you a lifetime. 

Knipex Mini Wrench Pliers Steel Handle - £67.99

2023 KNIPEX Mini Wrench Pliers Steel Handle - 1.jpg

Witness the marriage of pliers and wrench in the Knipex Mini Wrench Pliers. This compact tool promises to redefine efficiency and versatility while bidding bye bye to the clutter of metric and imperial spanner sets. Its sleek design features smooth jaws and a zero-backlash jaw pressure, promising no marks on any delicate component edges.

Zefal Gravel Mini Pump - £33.99

2023 Zefal Gravel Mini pump - extended with hose.jpg

The Zefal Gravel Mini Pump is minipump specifically designed for wider tyre widths spanning 35 to 47mm. With a weight of a mere 105g, this pump's robust aluminium construction ensures durability without weight penalty. The Z-Turn connection promises effortless Presta valve inflation, while the magnetic lock mechanism ensures neat closure and easy storage.

Birzman Razor Clam - £8.99

2023 Birzman Razor Clam - 3.jpg

The Birzman Razor Clam, with its seemingly familiar design resembling a classic razor knife has quite a different purpose than shaving: disc brake alignment. Its dual plates envelop the disc rotor, creating a precise space for calliper adjustments. Crafted from stainless steel, the tool folds into its handle for secure storage.

Suvi Loponen

Suvi joined F-At in 2022, first writing for off-road.cc. She's since joined the tech hub, and contributes to all of the sites covering tech news, features, reviews and women's cycling content. Lover of long-distance cycling, Suvi is easily convinced to join any rides and events that cover over 100km, and ideally, plenty of cake and coffee stops. 

