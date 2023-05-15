Support road.cc

Cycling world reacts to Evenepoel's withdrawal from Giro d'Italia with Covid; Is Ribble REALLY bad at delivering bikes?; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

Monday blues? What Monday blues? Adwitiya's on live blog duty to get you through the first day of the week...
Mon, May 15, 2023 09:26
10:19
09:56
Is Ribble really THAT bad in delivering bikes? Share your experience with us!

We reported yesterday that customers were left annoyed with Ribble once again, after several cases of postponed deliveries and poor service caught our eye on social media. And once that we let that piece out on the wild west of Facebook, a bunch of more people commented about the problems they faced when buying from the Lancashire-based bicycle manufacturer.

> Ribble Cycles hit by delayed deliveries again as customers complain of poor service

Here's a roundup of the comments:

I ordered one start of last year, it had a four month delay. Then, when it came to the expected delivery date, it got delayed. Then delayed again. Then again.
I ended up cancelling when it was delayed for the sixth time, pushing the delivery date to 8 months. Ended up buying a Niner from Merlin instead, which was actually better specced for the money.

I tried to order one and the delivery date was pushed back time and time again. Bought a bike from an independent bike shop in the end.

I was told everything was on track then it slipped with no comms. I spoke to someone to be told it was forks and groupset that was delaying my bike. A couple of months later I went to cancel to be told it was the handle bars and frame that were delaying it! I was then offered a hybrid, gravel bike and everything but a road bike. I have two Ribbles and love them but they have really put me off going near them now.

road.cc reader Ian603207 commented on our page:

Ended up cancelling my order. Due two months after order, delayed for another two months with 3 days notice. The reason for the delay?? No frames!  The only thing they have direct control over. 
Shame really as bikes are great, pre sale experience is good, but if they can't deliver, what's the point ?  Customer service 'chat' lines are a joke, and they don't answer emails. Strange thing is, after cancelling an 'account manager' was in contact within hours, so there are people there. 

But is it all doom and gloom? Amidst all the buyers left waiting for their bikes, we also had a few anecdotes of people getting their bikes shipped earlier than expected, and even reported of good customer service.

Just bought a CGR Ti with Ultegra. Changed some parts to suit me. Given an original build time of 3 - 4 weeks. Order regularly updated on the website. Bike ready to deliver after 3 weeks but I had to delay as going on holiday. Talked to customer service and they arranged dispatch for the day after I returned. Bike delivered next day. All as expected and the bike is perfect and rides great.

I've just bought a Ribble bike - it arrived within 2 days!

My Endurance SL with custom paint job came 2 months early with great communication all the way through. Can’t fault Ribble one bit. Plus, it’s an awesome bit of kit

I did custom build great communication and deliverd on time . Would use Ribble again.

What has your experience been like? You know what the live blog is for, so let us know!

08:50
Green Park Bike Station launches fundraiser
green park station fire closure

If you didn't know, the building that houses our parent company F-At Digital, has been off access as a result of a fire at the end of last month. Fortunately, we didn't face any harm, but by the looks of it, the building is going to stay shut down by the end of this month, and it's affecting the businesses in the area...

Green Park Bike Station, a bike service and hire shop next to our office in Bath has launched a fundraiser forced by the enforced closure, and Tomas Jenkins is appealing for whatever assistance small or otherwise you can give. 

"The timing couldn't be worse as bike hire and servicing were just hitting their usual seasonal peak. We only get 5-6 months in the bike shop to make or break the year and this one's really broken things."

So if you want to help out a local Bath bike business, here's your nudge.

08:48
08:36
Geraint Thomas congratulates Evenepoel on the time trial victory... before becoming the leader of Giro d'Italia!

If there was a genie who could grant you the power to slow down someone with your eyes, Thomas would have been made a deal with it in an instant.

The 2018 Tour de France winner had to say goodbye to teammate Filippo Ganna with Covid as well a few days ago. 

08:03
Cycling world reacts to Remco Evenepoel's withdrawal from Giro d'Italia after testing positive for Covid

“Not bad for a guy with Covid"

I know Geraint Thomas made these comments for Roglič after stage eight but let me rehash it for yesterday's events too... (disclaimer: given Jumbo-Visma's Covid policy and their subsequent replies to media questions it seems unlikely those Roglič rumours are true).

Evenepoel, who beat Geraint Thomas by JUST 0.09 SECONDS at the stage nine time trial, has pulled out of the Italian Grand Tour after testing positive for Covid.

> Remco Evenepoel OUT of Giro d'Italia with Covid

While the "alleged" Remco fan club at road.cc will be "allegedly" disappointed, here are some other reactions from around the world:

And this from the road.cc comments section:

Covid comment Evenepoel

List of full riders to pull from the Giro due to Covid:

Although this does have the potential to make things more interesting. Ineos Grenadiers' Geraint Thomas now leads the GC and will wear the maglia rosa tomorrow, with Roglič just two seconds behind him. But just three seconds further behind him is Thomas' teammate Geoghegan Hart. Besides, Ineos Grenadiers have a got a total of five riders in the top 15, who are not going to make it easy for Jumbo Visma and the Slovenian.

But hey, we've got a Welshman leading the Giro, I can't complain too much.

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 after finishing his masters in Journalism from Cardiff University, with a dissertation focusing on active travel. He's currently living in Cardiff and for the most part moans about the abruptly ending cycle lanes, if he's not cursing the headwind. Adwitiya also covers local and national politics for Voice Wales, and sometimes dabbles in topics related to science, tech and the environment. Cycling became a part of his life just a couple of years ago, and now he can't think of a single reason why anyone would drive if they could cycle. He usually uses his bike for commuting, but he also loves excursions on the Taff trail, however never underestimate his ability to find an excuse to watch something on GCN instead.

