Cycling world reacts to Evenepoel's withdrawal from Giro d'Italia with Covid; Is Ribble REALLY bad at delivering bikes?; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

We reported yesterday that customers were left annoyed with Ribble once again, after several cases of postponed deliveries and poor service caught our eye on social media. And once that we let that piece out on the wild west of Facebook, a bunch of more people commented about the problems they faced when buying from the Lancashire-based bicycle manufacturer.

Here's a roundup of the comments:

I ordered one start of last year, it had a four month delay. Then, when it came to the expected delivery date, it got delayed. Then delayed again. Then again.

I ended up cancelling when it was delayed for the sixth time, pushing the delivery date to 8 months. Ended up buying a Niner from Merlin instead, which was actually better specced for the money.

I tried to order one and the delivery date was pushed back time and time again. Bought a bike from an independent bike shop in the end.

I was told everything was on track then it slipped with no comms. I spoke to someone to be told it was forks and groupset that was delaying my bike. A couple of months later I went to cancel to be told it was the handle bars and frame that were delaying it! I was then offered a hybrid, gravel bike and everything but a road bike. I have two Ribbles and love them but they have really put me off going near them now.

road.cc reader Ian603207 commented on our page:

Ended up cancelling my order. Due two months after order, delayed for another two months with 3 days notice. The reason for the delay?? No frames! The only thing they have direct control over.

Shame really as bikes are great, pre sale experience is good, but if they can't deliver, what's the point ? Customer service 'chat' lines are a joke, and they don't answer emails. Strange thing is, after cancelling an 'account manager' was in contact within hours, so there are people there.

But is it all doom and gloom? Amidst all the buyers left waiting for their bikes, we also had a few anecdotes of people getting their bikes shipped earlier than expected, and even reported of good customer service.

Just bought a CGR Ti with Ultegra. Changed some parts to suit me. Given an original build time of 3 - 4 weeks. Order regularly updated on the website. Bike ready to deliver after 3 weeks but I had to delay as going on holiday. Talked to customer service and they arranged dispatch for the day after I returned. Bike delivered next day. All as expected and the bike is perfect and rides great.

I've just bought a Ribble bike - it arrived within 2 days!

My Endurance SL with custom paint job came 2 months early with great communication all the way through. Can’t fault Ribble one bit. Plus, it’s an awesome bit of kit

I did custom build great communication and deliverd on time . Would use Ribble again.

What has your experience been like? You know what the live blog is for, so let us know!