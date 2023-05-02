Support road.cc

Sustrans blasts Government £200M active travel cuts, urges signing of letter to Transport Secretary; David Byrne bikes to the Met Gala; Ex-Zaaf riders stopped from racing La Vuelta; Weekend catch-up + more on the live blog

We've got two four-day weeks to come here in the UK, nice one the Monarchy! Jack and Adwitiya will be bringing you all the cycling news today while you try to contain your excitement for all those rides you have planned for the next long weekend...
Tue, May 02, 2023 09:28
5
Sustrans blasts Government £200M active travel cuts, urges signing of letter to Transport Secretary; David Byrne bikes to the Met Gala; Ex-Zaaf riders stopped from racing La Vuelta; Weekend catch-up + more on the live blogSustrans Active Travel Champion Halimo Jama picture credit Chandra Prasad Sustrans.jpg
09:49
"I would love to be able to race again as soon as possible": Ex-Zaaf Cycling Team riders stopped from racing at La Vuelta Femenina
zaaf cycling team uae tour (instagram)

Two former Zaaf Cycling Team members have been blocked by the Spanish Federation from racing at this year's first proper stage race of the season La Vuelta Fememnina, which kicked off yesterday.

In what comes as more bad news for the beleaguered Spanish women's team and its members — and now, even former members, with New Zealand’s Michaela Drummond, who left Zaaf on April 17 and signed a contract on April 28 to race with Farto-BTC, confirming through her social media that she will not be at the start of the seven-day race.

Zaaf had suffered a mass exodus in recent weeks amidst accusations of not paying wages to its members since the start of the season. On Saturday, the team lost its UCI status after Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed became the eighth cyclist to quit the Spanish team within a month, which left it with just seven riders — below UCI's minimum requirement.

> Zaaf loses UCI team status after eighth cyclist leaves team

Drummond also said that her health had been suffering due to the recent events with Zaaf and the Spanish Federation's decision to refuse her from registering with the new team, even though her former teammates have successfully transferred to new Continental and WWT Teams, has come as another blow.

"I can’t understand why the Spanish Cycling Federation does not follow the example set by the UCI," she wrote.

Italian cyclist Debora Silvestri, who became the ninth rider to announce departure from the team yesterday, also won't be able to take part at Vuelta. She said: "I won't say nothing more from what media are saying, only things haven't gone how they had to go.

"I just want say a big good luck and big thanks to all the nice girls I met in this team. Its not the end, maybe some news are coming."

Last week, Vuelta organisers Unipublic had confirmed that Zaaf’s management opted to pull out of the week-long race and the team won’t be lining up at the start in Torrevieja — the first edition since its expansion from the men’s race.

Meanwhile, Jumbo Visma took the win in yesterday's opening time-trial stage at the Spanish Tour, the Dutch team setting a time of 18:03 that none of the eight other teams could beat. Canyon-SRAM came second and was a second slower, with Trek-Segafredo third at 18:12 minutes.

09:05
Take me to the river (on a bike): David Byrne rocks up to the Met Gala on his bike

The Talking Heads legend is known to love a good bike ride, and made his entrance to the Met Gala aboard a classic cycle complete with a basket and bell. This was described as "mundane" by the Rob Report, who suggested an "Escalade or Bentley" would have been more exciting. We'd certainly beg to differ... 

> Researchers fear "motonormativity" might have infiltrated policy making in government and the medical profession

Among his many other achievements, Byrne still has the distinction of being the only professional musician to have had a book reviewed on road.cc... surely his greatest achievement. of them all. 

Back in 2009, Byrne spoke with NPR about biking around New York. “I ride my bike almost every day here in New York,” he said. “It’s getting safer to do so, but I do have to be fairly alert when riding on the streets as opposed to riding on the Hudson River bike path or similar protected lanes.”

At the Met Gala yesterday, he showed with a classic old-school bike (is that a Budnitz?) with a split-top tube and belt-drive, but somehow managed to sneak in BB7 disc brakes too.

And as someone on our team pointed, he's wearing a white suit... on a leather saddle... But the real question is would he manage to bicycle with his oversized suit on?

08:31
"If the Government knows that #ActiveTravel is so beneficial to our health, economy & the planet, then why have they decided to drastically cut funding by over £200 million?" asks Sustrans

The cycling, walking and wheeling charity has once again called out the government for active travel cuts while persuading followers to sign an open letter to the transport secretary Mark Harper to show the Government "how detrimental the recent cuts to active travel funding are to our communities and environment." 

It comes as The Times reported yesterday that Sustrans, that the publication refers to as a "cycling charity behind low-traffic zones", received £40 million in contracts from public bodies over the past five years... before going on to point out that a lot of that money wasn't spent on LTNs. 

In its spare time, Sustrans maintains the nearly 13,000 mile National Cycle Network for those who didn't know... 

> Xavier Brice: "For Net Zero, cost of living and the NHS: leaders must double down on Government active travel promises"

08:44
road.cc offices in temporary shutdown due to Green Park Station fire
green park station fire closure

It feels a bit odd reporting on something directly affecting us, but we know folk in the bike industry read this blog so we figured it was a useful public service announcement! 

Essentially the building that houses our parent company F-At Digital is currently out of bounds due to a fire. Our own office is unaffected (and all the bikes are fine) but there's a faint smell of charcoal and some of the traders nearby unfortunately weren't so lucky. 

So if you're a bike industry person waiting on a collection from us, or if you want to send us something, there might be some disruption for the foreseeable. This being the internet and most of our staff remote workers, our websites are unaffected. You can read all the details on our Linkedin page here

08:16
Famous Belgian sporting stars you say? Luca Brecel is in good company
Eddy Merckx in Molteni kit - public domain

Brecel stormed to Belgium's (and mainland Europe's) first snooker world championship title last night against the indefatigable Mark Selby... and if we were to say that the Tour de France is as prestigious in cycling as the Worlds are in snooker, then he just needs four more plus a bunch of other titles to match the legend of Eddy Merckx according to our very unfair calculations. Although Eddy's first name doesn't rhyme with the sport he participated in, so a bonus point to Luca there... 

Jack Sexty

Arriving at road.cc in 2017 via 220 Triathlon Magazine, Jack dipped his toe in most jobs on the site and over at eBikeTips before being named the new editor of road.cc in 2020, much to his surprise. His cycling life began during his students days, when he cobbled together a few hundred quid off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story) and bought his first road bike - a Trek 1.1 that was quickly relegated to winter steed, before it was sadly pinched a few years later. Creatively replacing it with a Trek 1.2, Jack mostly rides this bike around local cycle paths nowadays, but when he wants to get the racer out and be competitive his preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking - the latter being another long story.  

