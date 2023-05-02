Sustrans blasts Government £200M active travel cuts, urges signing of letter to Transport Secretary; David Byrne bikes to the Met Gala; Ex-Zaaf riders stopped from racing La Vuelta; Weekend catch-up + more on the live blog

Two former Zaaf Cycling Team members have been blocked by the Spanish Federation from racing at this year's first proper stage race of the season La Vuelta Fememnina, which kicked off yesterday.

In what comes as more bad news for the beleaguered Spanish women's team and its members — and now, even former members, with New Zealand’s Michaela Drummond, who left Zaaf on April 17 and signed a contract on April 28 to race with Farto-BTC, confirming through her social media that she will not be at the start of the seven-day race.

Zaaf had suffered a mass exodus in recent weeks amidst accusations of not paying wages to its members since the start of the season. On Saturday, the team lost its UCI status after Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed became the eighth cyclist to quit the Spanish team within a month, which left it with just seven riders — below UCI's minimum requirement.

> Zaaf loses UCI team status after eighth cyclist leaves team

Drummond also said that her health had been suffering due to the recent events with Zaaf and the Spanish Federation's decision to refuse her from registering with the new team, even though her former teammates have successfully transferred to new Continental and WWT Teams, has come as another blow.

My health is struggling, with the last few months having a serious effect on me. Now with the Spanish Cycling Federation refusing to register me in my new team. I am in total dismay. I would love to be able to race again as soon as possible. Part 2 in the comments ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Y0We6JdmnA — Michaela Drummond (@Micky_Drummond) April 30, 2023

"I can’t understand why the Spanish Cycling Federation does not follow the example set by the UCI," she wrote.

Italian cyclist Debora Silvestri, who became the ninth rider to announce departure from the team yesterday, also won't be able to take part at Vuelta. She said: "I won't say nothing more from what media are saying, only things haven't gone how they had to go.

"I just want say a big good luck and big thanks to all the nice girls I met in this team. Its not the end, maybe some news are coming."

Last week, Vuelta organisers Unipublic had confirmed that Zaaf’s management opted to pull out of the week-long race and the team won’t be lining up at the start in Torrevieja — the first edition since its expansion from the men’s race.

Meanwhile, Jumbo Visma took the win in yesterday's opening time-trial stage at the Spanish Tour, the Dutch team setting a time of 18:03 that none of the eight other teams could beat. Canyon-SRAM came second and was a second slower, with Trek-Segafredo third at 18:12 minutes.