Live blog

BBC somehow turns David Byrne's Met Gala cycle into tedious helmet talk; Covid positives rule two key teammates for Primož Roglič out of Giro d'Italia; Van Avermaet to retire at end of 2023; "Out of control" pavement parking + more on the live blog

It's Tuesday... no it's not... it feels like a Tuesday but we're actually a day closer to another bank holiday (we could get used to this!) Dan Alexander is on live blog duty for you this Wednesday...
Wed, May 03, 2023 09:08
24
David Byrne Met Gala (screenshot Vanity video/Twitter)
11:41
Listen up Giro d'Italia peloton... you might not like what we're about to tell you...

 So yeah, that's the bad news. Oh, wait, yep, sorry, there's more...

At least there's no big sprinters like... oh, I don't know... Mark Cavendish at the race... ah, right, yes, he is down for the race.

Hey, at least there should be at least two sprints in the first week... you're still thinking about the bad news, aren't you?

11:19
"Every child should own a bike": Feel good bike-related content for your Wednesday lunchtime

You might already be aware of Puffa Jones on social media, real name Mike, who takes deliveries of unused kids bikes and repairs and cleans them ready to be delivered to kids who haven't got a bike. Here he is making our, and these kids', week...

The Freebikes4kids project has been running for three years with nearly 2,500 bikes repaired and rehomed in that time. The project has no government funding and Mike takes donations via Gofundme to continue to finance the work. 

10:35
Reader email... "Out of control" pavement parking in Liverpool
Pavement parking Liverpool (reader email)

A dip into the road.cc mailbag for this one...

Pavement parking on Upper Pitt St is out of control.

A number of residents are parking their vehicles on the pavement in our neighbourhood. This is causing significant problems for pedestrians, particularly those who are elderly, disabled, or with young children.

The pavement is meant to be a safe and accessible space for all members of the community to walk on, and it is unacceptable that it has become obstructed by cars. This is particularly concerning because it forces pedestrians to walk onto the road, which can be dangerous and puts their safety at risk.

I have noticed that this problem has been getting worse over time, and it is becoming increasingly difficult to navigate the pavements. It is especially concerning that emergency services vehicles would be unable to access certain areas because of the cars parked on the pavement.

Photos taken 30th April.

Pavement parking Liverpool (reader email)

 

10:19
"A great adventure is ending and I'm a little sad": Greg Van Avermaet to retire at the end of 2023 season
Greg Van Avermaet Tour of Flanders 2023 (SWpix.com/Zac Williams)

[SWpix.com/Zac Williams]

Greg Van Avermaet has announced his intention to retire from pro racing at the end of the season. The Belgian classics star, who won the Olympic Games road race, Paris-Roubaix, Gent-Wevelgem, two Omloop Het Nieuwsblad titles, E3 Harelbeke and two stages of the Tour de France during his best mid-2010s years, but has failed to reach the same heights in recent seasons.

"A great adventure is ending and I'm a little sad. This decision was very difficult to make, but when I look in the rear view mirror, I am extremely proud of my achievements," Van Avermaet said.

"I gave the best of myself every day, simply so I would have no regrets. Not only did I enjoy my victories, but also the path leading up to them. I thank everyone who believed in me and helped me throughout my career. I am grateful to my fans who always supported me, even in difficult times.

Greg Van Avermaet Paris-Roubaix 2023 (SWpix.com/Zac Williams)

[SWpix.com/Zac Williams]

"It is now time to devote myself to my wife and children, and to have a new direction in my life. I am hoping to find the same passion in this new phase. I would like to thank the AG2R Citroën team for its confidence and for the team spirit in which I have evolved over three seasons. Until the end of the season, I will give my best to the team as I have done since the day I started cycling. I hope to achieve some good results."

Van Avermaet's finals classics campaign rarely saw him trouble the favourites, a 26th place at Amstel Gold Race the highlight of a fairly anonymous spring. Turning 38 in a couple of weeks, Van Avermaet is expected to ride his tenth Tour de France in July, a race at which he has worn the yellow jersey for 11 stages.

09:39
Shimano got you feeling cranky? Broken Shimano Hollowtech cranks wanted as part of our ongoing investigation into snapping cranksets

09:04
BBC somehow turns David Byrne's Met Gala cycle into tedious helmet talk

Death, taxes and horrendously boring helmet talk...

Yep, this is the follow-up to yesterday's live blog where we shared the photos of David Byrne arriving at the Met Gala (some event where a load of celebrities rock up in a room for "fashion's biggest night"... no wonder it's never been on my radar).

Anyway, eye-rolling aside, in our eyes Byrne's bike is clearly the best thing to come from the night, even if the thought of that white brushing the drivetrain is slightly stress-inducing.

> Cycling celebrities — famous folk who love to ride their bikes

But that's not why you're here... on with the helmet talk...

Props to the BBC for making this all about personal protective equipment... you know what they say about the red carpet — it's a notoriously dangerous spot for crashes and head injuries.

That paragraph...

Despite being famous for hits such as Lazy, singer David Byrne was possibly the only guest who turned up looking ready to do some exercise.

The Scottish-born star brought his bicycle with him - but wisely decided to walk it up the red carpet, which we imagine was a relief to the Met's health and safety team.

Byrne wore an all-white outfit - which must have got muddy when he presumably had to cycle home - with some brightly-coloured trainers.

You may recognise the monochromatic suit, as it's the same one Byrne wore when he performed the theme song to Everything Everywhere All At Once at the Oscars in March.

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

