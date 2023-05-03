BBC somehow turns David Byrne's Met Gala cycle into tedious helmet talk; Covid positives rule two key teammates for Primož Roglič out of Giro d'Italia; Van Avermaet to retire at end of 2023; "Out of control" pavement parking + more on the live blog

[SWpix.com/Zac Williams]

Greg Van Avermaet has announced his intention to retire from pro racing at the end of the season. The Belgian classics star, who won the Olympic Games road race, Paris-Roubaix, Gent-Wevelgem, two Omloop Het Nieuwsblad titles, E3 Harelbeke and two stages of the Tour de France during his best mid-2010s years, but has failed to reach the same heights in recent seasons.

"A great adventure is ending and I'm a little sad. This decision was very difficult to make, but when I look in the rear view mirror, I am extremely proud of my achievements," Van Avermaet said.

"I gave the best of myself every day, simply so I would have no regrets. Not only did I enjoy my victories, but also the path leading up to them. I thank everyone who believed in me and helped me throughout my career. I am grateful to my fans who always supported me, even in difficult times.

[SWpix.com/Zac Williams]

"It is now time to devote myself to my wife and children, and to have a new direction in my life. I am hoping to find the same passion in this new phase. I would like to thank the AG2R Citroën team for its confidence and for the team spirit in which I have evolved over three seasons. Until the end of the season, I will give my best to the team as I have done since the day I started cycling. I hope to achieve some good results."

Van Avermaet's finals classics campaign rarely saw him trouble the favourites, a 26th place at Amstel Gold Race the highlight of a fairly anonymous spring. Turning 38 in a couple of weeks, Van Avermaet is expected to ride his tenth Tour de France in July, a race at which he has worn the yellow jersey for 11 stages.