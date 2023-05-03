BBC somehow turns David Byrne's Met Gala cycle into tedious helmet talk; Covid positives rule two key teammates for Primož Roglič out of Giro d'Italia; Van Avermaet to retire at end of 2023; "Out of control" pavement parking + more on the live blog

[SWpix.com/Zac Williams]
Greg Van Avermaet has announced his intention to retire from pro racing at the end of the season. The Belgian classics star, who won the Olympic Games road race, Paris-Roubaix, Gent-Wevelgem, two Omloop Het Nieuwsblad titles, E3 Harelbeke and two stages of the Tour de France during his best mid-2010s years, but has failed to reach the same heights in recent seasons.
"A great adventure is ending and I'm a little sad. This decision was very difficult to make, but when I look in the rear view mirror, I am extremely proud of my achievements," Van Avermaet said.
"I gave the best of myself every day, simply so I would have no regrets. Not only did I enjoy my victories, but also the path leading up to them. I thank everyone who believed in me and helped me throughout my career. I am grateful to my fans who always supported me, even in difficult times.
[SWpix.com/Zac Williams]
"It is now time to devote myself to my wife and children, and to have a new direction in my life. I am hoping to find the same passion in this new phase. I would like to thank the AG2R Citroën team for its confidence and for the team spirit in which I have evolved over three seasons. Until the end of the season, I will give my best to the team as I have done since the day I started cycling. I hope to achieve some good results."
Van Avermaet's finals classics campaign rarely saw him trouble the favourites, a 26th place at Amstel Gold Race the highlight of a fairly anonymous spring. Turning 38 in a couple of weeks, Van Avermaet is expected to ride his tenth Tour de France in July, a race at which he has worn the yellow jersey for 11 stages.
No. Cycling infrastructure is designed for cyclists not bikes. In all their diverse glory....
Maybe the category should be 'road bike', with 'not all road bike' for those used on tarmac/concrete.
Downhill with a following wind up to 40 mph....
Bit strange that the coroner thought that the effects of driving at the speed other road users expect you to be driving at, the legal limit, are...
In news from over the pond - Officer glad he was wearing dark trousers: Virginia close call
I feel that David Byrne missed a trick by not brokering a sponsorship deal between the gala organisers and Met helmets
"...We have made the car so convenient" - driver privilege in action, you're so so close......
"without fear or favour"...
"No women (or others class-type) excluded from your competitions because "they're not one of class N" will ever win an all-comers competition...
But remember, Tony's argument is that he called Vine a p**** not for making something of nothing (a view which clearly a lot of people sympathise...