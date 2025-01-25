The Lezyne Femto USB C Drive Light Set is an excellent choice for urban commuting and functional riding. Both the front and rear will get you seen on the road, but the mounting system isn't the best choice for high-end bikes, unless you're willing to use some pilot tape.
Jamie reviewed this light set five years ago, and while the overall design hasn't changed much, there are a few key features that have had an upgrade.
As the name suggests, charging is now via USB C rather than Micro USB. The set doesn't come with a cable, so it's a matter of using one that you have kicking around. I trialled a couple of different cables and consistently experienced the lights charging from flat to full in just under three hours. Intuitively, a red light turns green when they are fully charged. Conveniently, the button glows (red/green) during use, too, indicating the amount of charge in the battery.
The port cover on both lights is a screw-on cap, contributing to the lights' waterproofing. It's a very tight fit, screwing up against an o-ring to form a water-tight seal. The caps are contoured for mounting, so must be fully screwed on to ensure the light is pointing in the right direction. In short, there's no avoiding fully tightening the cap.
The lights are intuitive and easy to operate, even with thick gloves on. One prolonged press of the the easy-to-locate button switches them on and off, and a short press cycles through the six different modes: Pulse, Flash, Day Flash, Femto, Economy and Blast. This is a good range of modes, perhaps on the verge of overkill for some.
The front light can throw out 50 lumens (for 90 minutes) when in Blast mode, while the rear will give out 15 lumens for the same duration in the same mode. This is a significant increase from the previous set that had maximums of 15 and 5 lumens respectively. The increased output does come at a slight cost – run-times are not what they were, with the front light Day Flash and Femto modes running for 15 hours rather than the previous 22 hours. The rear has a maximum run-time of 13 hours in Day Flash.
On the road, the lights are very effective. They stand out in urban conditions, as well as on unlit country roads, even when it's misty or foggy. The wide angle lenses (Lezyne's words) give 270 of visibility, not as good as some but certainly a positive. Keeping the lenses clean and clear is a bit more tedious than with some other lights – sharp ridges and grooves harbour dirt pretty well. I found an ear-bud is ideal to get dirt out of the grooves.
The lights are brilliantly compact, hence easy to stow in a rucksack pouch, frame bag or pocket.
The casing is just the same as with the previous iteration – a plastic shell with two hooks for the silicone band to attach the lights. Sadly, there's been no modification to the casing's contact surface; a rubberised face would, in my opinion, be preferable to hard plastic. If you are concerned about damaging contact points, some pilot tape would be a good idea.
The silicone band does at least hold the lights in place, so if you do mount without tape, there's no fear of the lights slipping or sliding. Note, they're not compatible with anything other than round posts and bars.
Value
Even with the price hike, these lights are not the most expensive out there of this type: Knog's Frog V3 Rechargeable Twinpack costs £46.99, though the lights do boast longer run-times. And Exposure's Trace and Tracer Mk3 Daybright set, designed for 'urban commuting or daytime visibility', has an RRP of £95 (we reviewed previous versions of the Trace and TraceR back in 2019).
There are cheaper options that will get you seen, but could be a compromise in some way. The KranX Shard 100 USB Rechargeable Lightset costs just £19.99 and offers 100 lumens both front and rear, but is only IPX4 rated for waterproofing. And Oxford's £27.99 Ultratorch Cube-X LED Set, with 75 and 25 lumens for the front and rear respectively, shares the same IPX4 rating.
Conclusion
Overall, the Lezyne Femto USB C Drive Light Set is an excellent, reliable choice, ideal if you ride in all weathers – I'd say the slightly higher cost compared with some is worth paying to get this. They're exceptionally intuitive to operate and throw out more than enough light to get you seen on the road.
Verdict
Excellent be-seen lights – easy to use, compact, with decent run-times and capable of handling very heavy rain
Make and model: Lezyne Femto USB C Drive Light Set in Black
Tell us what the light set is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
From Lezyne: "Small in size, big on visibility! The Femto USB-C Drive Front is still the preferred choice among commuters and recreational riders looking for a simple, inexpensive way to make sure they stay seen on the road. This compact, super lightweight, LED bicycle light offers six combined solid and flash output modes. From the max output, highly disruptive 50-lumens Day flash Mode to the impressive 15-hour runtime in Femto mode, the Femto USB-C Front has a light mode suitable to a variety of riding situations. Wide-Angle Optics provide 270° of visibility and the durable co-molded construction features an IPX7 water-resistance rating, ensuring optimal functionality in the toughest weather conditions. The Femto's versatile rubber mounting strap quickly and securely mounts to a variety of handlebar sizes and a waterproof, threaded Composite Matrix cover keeps the USB-C charging port sealed and free from dirt and debris.
"The Femto USB-C Drive Rear is a tried-and-true rear LED bicycle light among commuters and recreational riders looking for a simple, inexpensive way to make sure they stay seen on the road. This compact, super lightweight, LED bicycle light offers six combined solid and flash output modes including the impossible to miss, 15-lumens Day flash Mode with a 13-hour runtime."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light set?
From Lezyne:
FEMTO USB-C DRIVE FRONT SPECS:
Max Lumens: 50
Max Runtime: 15 hours
Battery Capacity (mAh): 210
Recharge Type: USB-C
Weight: 28g
Dimensions: 38.6mm, 43.3mm, 30.7mm
Features: IPX7
FEMTO USB-C DRIVE REAR SPECS:
Max Lumens: 15
Max Runtime: 13 hours
Battery Capacity (mAh): 210
Recharge Type: USB-C
Weight: 29g
Dimensions: 41.8mm, 43.8mm, 31mm
Features: IPX7
Rate the front light for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the rear light for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the light set for design and ease of use. How simple were the lights to use?
9/10
Only issue is the screw cap cover is very tight.
Rate the front light for the design and usability of the clamping system
8/10
Rate the rear light for the design and usability of the clamping system
6/10
Rear light limited to use on specifically angled seatpost.
Rate the front light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
10/10
Rate the front light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
10/10
The up-side of the tight screw-on port cover.
Rate the front light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
8/10
Rate the rear light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
8/10
Approximately 3 hours to recharge. All run-times were as claimed.
Rate the front light for performance:
9/10
Rate the rear light for performance:
9/10
Cut through urban landscape and distinct in low-light and poor-light conditions from well over 200m away.
Rate the front light for durability:
9/10
Rate the rear light for durability:
9/10
Designed to last. They've survived several drops.
Rate the front light for weight:
10/10
Rate the rear light for weight:
10/10
Rate the light set for value:
6/10
Tell us how the lights performed overall when used for their designed purpose
Great 'be-seen' lights that are easy to use and pack a real punch for their size.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the lights
Size versus brightness – just great for commuting and errand rides.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the lights
A rubberised coating on the cap that comes into contact with the bike would be a big improvement – I didn't like that the plastic was sitting directly on the post/bar.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They're mid-range but very good. More expensive ones are available from Knog and Exposure. KranX and Oxford have cheaper offerings.
Did you enjoy using the lights? Yes
Would you consider buying the lights? Yes
Would you recommend the lights to a friend? For an urban commuting or a 'knock-about-town' bike, yes.
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're easy to use, with more than enough modes to satisfy any commuter or recreational cyclist. While the tight cap is a bit tedious, the IPX7 rating completely justifies it. The only criticism I have is the lack of a rubberised backing on surfaces coming into contact with the bike. They're excellent.
Age: 42 Height: 173cm Weight: 64kg
I usually ride: Road My best bike is: Carbon road.
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Getting to grips with off roading too!
