Remco Evenepoel OUT of Giro d'Italia with Covid

Remco Evenepoel is out of the Giro d'Italia having tested positive for Covid, announcing he is leaving the race just hours after winning his second time trial of the Grand Tour and regaining the maglia rosa.

"It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce that I will be leaving the Giro d’Italia due to Covid-19 after taking a routine test, which unfortunately was positive," Remco said in a statement.

"My experience here has been really special and I was looking forward to competing over the next two weeks. I can't thank enough the staff and the riders who sacrificed so much in preparation for the Giro. Still very proud to leave with two stage wins and four pink jerseys."

Soudal Quick-Step confirmed all other riders and staff members tested negative and that their leader would leave the race, even if Covid testing is no longer mandatory and riders may continue to race even after a positive test.

Last night, EF Education-EasyPost too confirmed that one of their GC riders, Rigoberto Urán had tested positive after displaying symptoms. On Saturday morning, Ineos Grenadiers' Filippo Ganna also left the race with Covid.

Somewhat ironically, earlier in the week, it was Evenepoel's rival Roglič who was rumoured to have Covid, the Slovenian cheekily laughing off the Covid rumours yesterday (plus Jumbo Visma's team policy of riders leaving the race if they test positive suggesting there's not much truth to the speculation).

.

Di nuovo in Rosa! 🔥#Giro #GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/UNbNoUL765

The Belgian's Sunday victory by one second from Geraint Thomas came a week after he had blown the entire Giro d'Italia field out of the water on the opening stage with a mind-boggling time-trial, which included a 55km/h average pace, 59km/h for the 16km flat section, a sub-17 minute time for opening 10 miles, and six KOMs out of seven segments — but yesterday, it was less than a tenth of a second that separated him from victory.

> Remco Evenepoel uploads mind-boggling Giro d'Italia time trial domination to Strava

Evenepoel began strongly, already up on Roglič by almost half a minute by the first checkpoint. While he did slow down in the later stages, allowing the clock to tick down and raise Thomas' hopes, it was just, just enough to give him the victory and secure his position at the top of the general classification standings, opening up a commanding 45 seconds lead over Thomas, with Roglič a further two seconds behind. Or so we thought.

Hours before the positive, Remco admitted he "didn't pace it very well" and "wasn't feeling too well".

"I started way too fast and my second part was actually a really bad part," he said. "After the technical section in Cesena I found some better legs, because I could recover a bit but… I think my first part was very good and it was the pacing plan that we tried to get, but in the second part, with the headwind I wasn't feeling too well. Not the best result but another stage win, which is very nice.

By the end of the night we knew why...