Cyclists blast proposals to introduce 10mph speed limit on Richmond Park hill

Plans to introduce a 10mph speed limit on a section of Richmond Park have been criticised by local cyclists, who claim that people on bikes will be unable to comply with the proposed restriction while riding downhill.

According to the Richmond Parks Cyclists organisation, which aims to represent all types of cyclists and para-cyclists who use the London park, a meeting of the Safer Parks Police Panel on Wednesday revealed that The Royal Parks – which manages several parks in the capital, including Hyde Park, Green Park, and St James’s Park – is intending to introduce a 10mph speed restriction on the road between Broomfield Hill car park and Robin Hood Gate roundabout.

The group, which said it was not consulted on the new measure, criticised the change, which is set to be implemented on a sweeping, hilly section of the park which currently features a 20mph limit.

“It seems unlikely that many cyclists will be able to comply with this restriction descending the hill, even if they try to,” Richmond Parks Cyclist wrote on social media.

“Speed differentials are likely to increase and the road is likely to become more hazardous.”

However, the group said that it will “keep an open mind” until it has discussed the matter with the park’s management.

> Cyclists in Richmond Park face crackdown for ‘speeding’ – even though limits do not apply to them

The new speed limit comes less than a year since The Royal Parks warned bike riders who do not observe speed limits in the parks under its management that they will be subjected to a crackdown – including fines and even prosecution – for recklessly endangering others.

Despite cyclists technically not having to adhere to speed limits on roads in the park, as bicycles are not required by law to be fitted with a speedometer, the agency said in August last year that they were nevertheless expected to observe those limits on the “park, road, or path in question,” and could be fined if they were believed to “intentionally or recklessly interfere with the safety, comfort, or convenience of other visitors”.

“The Royal Parks is currently reviewing and updating its regulatory signage to ensure cycling and other behavioural messages are communicated clearly to visitors,” a spokesperson said at the time.

“We are reviewing our signage, and we are currently planning how we can revise it, to deliver clearer and more visible information. Enforcement of park regulations is a matter for the Metropolitan Police Service.”

The Metropolitan Police added: “We acknowledge that while most visitors who cycle in the park are law-abiding, a small minority are not and their behaviour is an issue of concern for the wider public as well as other cyclists.

“We work closely with The Royal Parks as we enforce safe cycling across the parks, so all visitors and wildlife can enjoy the parks safely. To this end, we recommend that cyclists use the signposted limits as a guide for appropriate speeds.”

> Metropolitan Police confirm cyclists in Richmond Park are not subject to speed limits

Following last year’s apparent crackdown on ‘speeding’ cyclists, the news that descending cyclists will be subject to a 10mph speed limit has not gone down well online.

One cyclist called on The Royal Parks to “get on with removing the actual road danger instead of wasting time on this”, while another said that “they should first enforce the 20mph speed limit inside Richmond park, a lot of people drive faster than that”.

The cyclist continued: “Even better, they could stop the park being used as a motorway between Kingston and Richmond. Cycling is good for society, they should promote it, not make it harder.”