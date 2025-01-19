Brompton bike factory approval a “dark day for nature”, says wildlife trust – while also slamming “puzzling” lack of car parking spaces

The decision this week to approve Brompton’s proposals for an ambitious new eco-friendly factory and headquarters in Kent have been criticised by wildlife campaigners, who say the plans will lead to the loss an “irreplaceable natural corridor” which acts as a “critical haven for a diverse array of wildlife”, branding the decision a “dark day for nature” – while also criticising the lack of car parking spaces on offer as “puzzling”.

However, the folding bike company says the unique stilt-based design of the £100m complex – which has already been delayed by two years due to the ongoing economic challenges facing both Brompton and the cycling industry in general – will allow for the creation of new wetland habitats underneath, while also mitigating flooding risks.

Earlier this week, members of Ashford Borough Council gave the go-ahead for the project, first announced in 2022, which will see Brompton move from its current factory in Greenford, west London, to a 100-acre floodplain in Ashford, where the local authority aims to create a 60-acre public nature reserve including a community cycle path.

Initially scheduled to open in 2027, the proposed state-of-the-art factory and headquarters, which would double Brompton’s manufacturing capacity to 200,000 bikes a year and create up to 4,000 jobs, is focused on sustainability and active travel, and will include paths specifically designed for cyclists and pedestrians which will lead directly into the facility.

Under the travel plan drawn up for the site, no new parking spaces will be also created. Staff and visitors will instead be encouraged to cycle, walk, or use public transport to reach the factory, which will also have a visitors’ centre, museum, and café.

However, despite the council’s approval on Wednesday, the plans still face an uncertain future, after Brompton revealed earlier this month that its pre-tax profits had plunged by over 99 per cent from £10.7m in 2023 to just £4,602 for the year ending March 2024.

Work is not scheduled to start for another two years, with chief executive Will Butler-Adams admitting that the plans are currently “on hold”, and that the company needs to be in a stronger financial position when construction begins after “investing through the downturn” experienced by the bike industry in recent years.

Meanwhile, the planning application is also now set to be sent to housing secretary Angela Rayner for further approval, after the Environment Agency objected to the proposals, which it says pose a flood and loss of habitat risk.

According to the agency, the proposed factory and headquarters, set to be built on a 100-acre Zone 3b floodplain, could be prone to flooding and lead to the loss of local wildlife. Flood Zone 3b refers to land known as a functional floodplain, where water from rivers or the sea has to flow or be stored during a flood.

Brompton’s HQ would therefore be at high risk of flooding due to its position next to the East Stour river, but the bike brand says the factory’s innovative design – which will see it built on stilts – will ensure flooding is avoided, while hydrological reports suggest the area can handle any expected flooding.

Nevertheless, while recommending the plans to the council, officers described the situation as “finely balanced” due to the proposed factory’s position in the floodplain, with the Environment Agency’s objections meaning that the application will need to be sent to Labour minister Rayner, who will decide whether the plans can be left in the hands of the local authority or considered by the government instead.

And now, along with the perceived flooding risk, the factory has come under fire from the Kent Wildlife Trust (KWT) this week, who claim Brompton’s proposed HQ will lead to the loss of wetland habitat, arguing that the “ecological treasure” faces “severe and irreversible harm”.

In a statement published following the council’s decision, the trust expressed “deep disappointment and serious concerns for wildlife” in the “ecologically significant area”, and even pointed the finger at Brompton’s recently reported financial woes and criticised other aspects of the proposal, including – somewhat bizarrely – the limited provision for car parking spaces in the plans.

“It’s a dark day for nature as Ashford Borough Council has approved plans for a bike factory on the precious South Willesborough Dykes Local Wildlife Site,” KWT’s planning and policy officer Emma Waller said this week.

“This wetland habitat, a vital part of the Ashford Green Corridor, is home to dormice, great crested newts, seven bat species, 32 breeding bird species, and 92 aquatic invertebrate species. It’s an ecological treasure now facing severe and irreversible harm.

“Despite its undeniable value, the voices of conservationists and the plight of wildlife were disregarded in favour of a development celebrated for job creation, even though the company behind it faces well-documented financial instability.

“Instead of addressing these concerns or the project’s questionable feasibility – highlighted by its puzzling provision of only 30 parking spaces, the media has largely ignored the devastating impact this decision will have on local biodiversity.”

She continued: “The planning process consistently downplayed the ecological importance of this habitat, disregarding its protection within Ashford's Local Plan, and the vital role it plays in supporting wildlife. Once again, nature has been sidelined, losing even the small spaces set aside for it in favour of human interests.

“This decision is not just disappointing – it’s a stark reminder of the ongoing battle for the future of our natural world. We will not stand idly by. We will continue to fight for wildlife, amplify its silent voice, and hold decision-makers accountable. If we don’t, who will?”

Brompton has pointed out in the past that the site is set to be entirely built on stilts, which the company claims will create opportunities for new wetland habitats beneath. However, the Kent Wildlife Trust has argued that “such measures cannot compensate for the loss of an irreplaceable natural corridor”.

Of course, as noted by the Kent Wildlife Trust, Brompton’s plans haven’t just been criticised for their apparent potential to lead to flooding and a loss of local wildlife – they’ve also been scrutinised for their lack of proposed parking spaces.

Last February, we reported that National Highways advised Ashford Borough Council to delay making a decision on the scheme – the fourth time since January 2023 that the approval process was postponed due to the traffic authority’s objections – due to concerns about the project’s impact on the local road network and the lack of any car parking facilities at the site.

Chief among National Highways’ concerns was the requirement for a more detailed traffic and transport assessment to be carried out, especially in relation to Brompton’s desire to not include any car parking spaces at its site.

Assessments carried out by Kent County Council’s highways department suggested that the brand should consider alternative options for those staff and visitors who “have no choice but to drive”.

This prompted Brompton to last year open discussions with HS1 Ltd, the owner of the multi-storey facility previously used by Eurostar passengers, and the nearby Ashford Designer Outlet to see if the company can share their car parks.

According to this plan, staff would be permitted to park their cars in the outlet’s south car park – located directly next door to Brompton’s proposed site – but on busy shopping days would instead be encouraged to park a mile away at the large multi-storey at Ashford International station, and walk or cycle the remaining distance to the factory.

National Highways later acknowledged Brompton’s willingness to put these contingency plans in place, but said, however, that “this matter will have a bearing on trip generation, since if employees can drive and can park, many may do so”.

In 2022, when the project was first announced, Butler-Adams said: “As we face climate change, combined with poor mental and physical health in our cities, where most of the world population live, we need to adapt.

“There has been a global realisation post-pandemic that we need to change how we live in our cities, to design them around the people that live in them, not the automobile. Brompton has a large part to play in supporting that transition, but we need to have more space to innovate and create the products of the future.

“London was the inspiration for the Brompton and our success is in large part is due to our diverse and skilled staff who continue to nurture and develop our company. By choosing Ashford we can retain this strong connection to London and the UK, whilst being on the doorstep of Europe.

“We have a long journey ahead with the planning and development of the new site, but we’re thankful for the support of Ashford Borough Council, Hollaway Studios, and Quinn Estates towards achieving our combined ambition to build this revolutionary and sustainable bicycle factory of the future.”