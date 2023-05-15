"The tone of our message isn't suitable": Police delete tweet about "Lycra-clad cyclist"; Mask mandate back at Giro d'Italia after Evenepoel withdraws with Covid; Cars queue up at Richmond Park; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

Hampshire Police have come under fire for a weirdly-worded tweet update.

In a now deleted tweet, the roads policing unit said: "The residents of Martyr Worthy raise concerns of speeding through their village. Speed enforcement is carried out this morning - justified with speeds up to 47 in a 30. Helpfully, a Lycra clad cyclist wanted to know if we had anything better to do….."

I know, it's difficult to ignore the snark and everyone's favourite adjective for cyclists, the Clarkson special 'Lycra clad'.

The unit have deleted the original tweet, and posted the following reply under:

(2 of 2) So it’s disappointing when people challenge why we are doing this work. However, the tone of our message isn’t suitable so I intend to delete and we will re-tweet shortly. Id like to reassure you that I will discuss this with my team.#SgtChris — Hampshire Roads Policing Unit (@HantsPolRoads) May 14, 2023

I can't tell what tipped them off about the unsuitability of the message.

Definitely not this reply: "Shame your good work is criticised by the "politically correct" brigade. If indeed the cyclist was wearing lycra, then surely it's factually correct. Some people need to get a life."

If the police were really flagging off drivers speeding in a 30mph zone, why should they be concerned by the words of a couple-odd cyclists? Beats me.

