"The tone of our message isn't suitable": Police delete tweet about "Lycra-clad cyclist"; Mask mandate back at Giro d'Italia after Evenepoel withdraws with Covid; Cars queue up at Richmond Park; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

Vollering has had a fine spring this season, winning the prestigious Ardennes triple crown and becoming only the second woman to do so. However, at last week's opening Grand Tour of the season, Vuelta Femenina, she had a near miss after a strange controversy, and had even said that she was "hungry for revenge"...
However, after winning the first two stages at Itzulia, in the final 13km of the last stage, SD Worx's Reusser took off and finished 2 minutes and 38 seconds ahead of her teammate, passing Vollering in the general classification.
After Vollering crossed the line, Reusser embraced her with a tight hug and said: "Thank you so much, I know you offered this to me, like a gift."
"You could've ridden, you know that," she told Vollering.
Reusser continued: "It's really a team effort and Demi is so strong. Demi is my winner. I think it was a little bit of a gift for me."
Vollering simply shook her head and denied it with a smile.
Is this going to spark a "Queenmaker" debate this time? Earlier in March, Wout van Aert’s decision to gift the win to loyal teammate Christophe Laporte at Gent Wevelgem sparked discussion about when races should be 'gifted'.
On the one hand, former cobbled classics titan Fabian Cancellara praised Van Aert’s generosity, which the retired Swiss rider claimed “elevated” his standing as a true champion. And, as others online pointed out, one victory at Gent-Wevelgem will mean a lot more to Christophe Laporte than a second win in the race would mean to Van Aert’s career.
Some onlookers, however, such as Belgian cycling luminaries Eddy Merckx and Tom Boonen, were more critical of Van Aert, and argued that a major one-day classic should never be decided on a whim.
Something tells us this one won't be quite so controversial... chapeau, Demi and Marlen...