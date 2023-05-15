Support road.cc

"The tone of our message isn't suitable": Police delete tweet about "Lycra-clad cyclist"; Mask mandate back at Giro d'Italia after Evenepoel withdraws with Covid; Cars queue up at Richmond Park; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

Monday blues? What Monday blues? Adwitiya's on live blog duty to get you through the first day of the week...
Mon, May 15, 2023 09:26
15 May 2023, 10:26
"The tone of our message isn't suitable": Police delete tweet about "Lycra-clad cyclist"

Hampshire Police have come under fire for a weirdly-worded tweet update.

In a now deleted tweet, the roads policing unit said: "The residents of Martyr Worthy raise concerns of speeding through their village. Speed enforcement is carried out this morning - justified with speeds up to 47 in a 30. Helpfully, a Lycra clad cyclist wanted to know if we had anything better to do….."

I know, it's difficult to ignore the snark and everyone's favourite adjective for cyclists, the Clarkson special 'Lycra clad'.

The unit have deleted the original tweet, and posted the following reply under:

I can't tell what tipped them off about the unsuitability of the message. 

Definitely not this reply: "Shame your good work is criticised by the "politically correct" brigade. If indeed the cyclist was wearing lycra, then surely it's factually correct. Some people need to get a life."

If the police were really flagging off drivers speeding in a 30mph zone, why should they be concerned by the words of a couple-odd cyclists? Beats me. 

> “One tweet cannot always explain the complex rules of the Highway Code”: Road safety group responds to criticism of “motor-centric” post advising cyclists to “stop and allow drivers to overtake”

16:27
"Is this a joke?": Cyclists dismayed at council's idea for painted cycle lanes where segregated infrastructure was controversially ripped out
Kensington High Street pop-up cycle lane (picture Simon MacMichael)

> "Is this a joke?": Cyclists dismayed at council's idea for painted cycle lanes where segregated infrastructure was controversially ripped out

16:13
"Ciao Giro": road.cc bids goodbye to Remco Evenepoel's Giro d'Italia Strava updates
Evenepoel stage 9 Giro (by Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Evenepoel after winning stage 9 of Giro d'Italia (by Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Giro will miss Remco and Remco will miss Giro, but road.cc will miss his Strava updates. Today, we celebrate his final post from the Italian Grand Tour. (disclaimer: contains strong language, parental advisory recommended)

The world champion, who tested positive for Covid and had complained of a blocked nose after the stage, won the race by nine hundredths of a second, beating out Ineos Grenadiers' Geraint Thomas.

Evenepoel despite not being at his best, which even he admitted in the post-race interviews, managed to grab two KOMs, completing the 35km course in 41:26 at an average pace of 50.4km/h.

“Not bad for a guy with Covid"? (Yes, I'm going to run it to the ground)

15:47
Council dismisses complaint about taxi mounting the pavement, instead blames the person for stopping and taking a photograph

We've received an email from a road.cc reader who complained to Sefton council about a taxi driver blocking the pavement. They wrote in the email: "This obstruction poses a significant inconvenience and safety hazard to pedestrians, especially those with limited mobility or pushing strollers.

"It is both disheartening and frustrating to witness the blatant disregard for pedestrian safety exhibited by this particular taxi driver. The regular blocking of the pavement not only forces pedestrians onto the road, exposing them to potential accidents, but also creates an atmosphere of disrespect for pedestrians' rights and well-being."

Taxi on pavement in Sefton

Now, Sefton Council has replied to the person with the following message:

"Thank you for bringing this to our attention, however I fail to see how it is causing an inconvenience and safety hazard to an empty street.  The ONLY pedestrians anywhere near the vehicle are the passengers getting out.  The fact that you also stopped on the street to take the photograph, could also be considered an obstruction. I’m sure you wouldn’t expect the driver to drop the passengers 100’s of yards away from their chosen destination."

The person wrote: "Such a belittling and dismissive response from Sefton Council regarding the taxi complaint."

 
14:28
Green spaces and 120 miles of cycling and walking routes pledged in "most ambitious plan in a century"... but Mail claims "now Birmingham wages war on motorists"
Our Future City: Central Birmingham Framework 2040 (Birmingham City Council)

> Green spaces and 120 miles of cycling and walking routes pledged in "most ambitious plan in a century"... but Mail claims "now Birmingham wages war on motorists"

13:50
They're back! Covid masks are now mandatory at Giro d'Italia after Evenepoel tests positive
Filippo Ganna at 2020 Giro d'Italia (Cor Vos/SWpix.com)

Filippo Ganna at 2020 Giro d'Italia (Cor Vos/SWpix.com)

After world champion Remco Evenepoel became the sixth rider in the peloton to pull out of the Italian Grand Tour, with Ineos Grenadiers' Filippo Ganna also withdrawing last week on home soil, Giro d'Italia organisers have confirmed today that they will be reintroducing the COVID-19 facemasks mandate.

Italian news agency ANSA have reported that race director Mauro Vegni announced the move at Scandiano near Reggio Emilia as the Giro went into its first rest day.

They said: "In the light of the latest developments concerning positive tests results on some riders, the Direction of the Giro d’Italia informs that wearing a face mask will be compulsory in all areas of contact with the riders."

The areas in which the obligation will be enforced include, but are not limited to team buses parking, podium and finish-line areas, post-race mixed zone; finish line area, as well as during press conferences and anti-doping control checks.

At the start of the 2023 season, the UCI stripped back their COVID-19 rules, with teams and race organisers following suit. However, the U-turn in policy has been caused after cases began rising in the peloton, with many testing positive even before the race began.

> Giulio Ciccone out of Giro d’Italia as COVID-19 cases in the peloton begin to mount up

Jumbo Visma were forced to drop two of their riders before the start, with world time trial champion Tobias Foss and experienced campaigner Robert Gesink — a third of Primož Roglič's first-choice support crew for his GC challenge. Then a day later, they had to drop van Emden as well after a positive Covid test.

Bahrain-Victorious’ also got caught up, with their Swiss hope Gino Mäder also getting ruled out of the Giro d’Italia following a positive Covid test on the same day.

13:37
15 May 2023, 12:53
"Is this an acceptable way to run your nature reserve?": Royal Parks questioned as cars queue up at Richmond Park

Active travel campaigner Charlotte Baker was out for a family ride, including her 65-year-old mother at London's Richmond Park on Sunday, expecting to spend a sunny day out amidst the greenery of the nature reserve, but a lot of other people didn't share this feeling.

It would seem that Royal Parks, the body that manages several parks in the capital, including Hyde Park, Green Park, and St James’s Park, is more interested in introducing10mph speed limits for cyclists between Broomfield Hill car park and Robin Hood Gate roundabout, or making changes to the road layout leaving it "unusable" for cyclists.

> “They are literally driving at cyclists!” Changes to Richmond Park road layout branded “unusable” as cyclists call for motorists to be banned

Following Baker's post, cyclists have once again called for banning cars and stopping the nature reserve being overrun by drivers using it to drive through to other places.

15 May 2023, 12:17
"It's not a 9-5 job": Quick-Step boss Lefevere defends Evenepoel's decision to withdraw from Giro as the Belgian heads home

The former Belgian cyclist and Soudal Quick-Step manager Patrick Lefevere loves a bit of controversy, doesn't he?

While fans were pleading for him to "shut up forever" in February, after he claimed that the women’s side of the sport is “being pushed artificially” and that many pros “are not worth” the current minimum wage set by the UCI, he might be on to something good this time.

Responding to a Dutch journalist's on whether riders should have to abandon the race if they have little or no symptoms of Covid, Lefevere said: “Yes, Raymond. You never know what’s going on under the skin. It's not a 9-5 job. Zero risk.”

A few people had already remarked that Evenepoel looked "fazed" and not his best self after the time trial, with the Belgian also complaining of a blocked nose.

Latest reports from Italy suggest that Evenepoel has left the camp today morning and is on his way back home.

15 May 2023, 11:03
"Special gift from Demi"? Reusser wins Itzulia Women and thanks Vollering for victory

Vollering has had a fine spring this season, winning the prestigious Ardennes triple crown and becoming only the second woman to do so. However, at last week's opening Grand Tour of the season, Vuelta Femenina, she had a near miss after a strange controversy, and had even said that she was "hungry for revenge"...

> Van Vleuten wins Vuelta Femenina after pee-gate controversy as "hungry for revenge" Vollering wins last stage

However, after winning the first two stages at Itzulia, in the final 13km of the last stage, SD Worx's Reusser took off and finished 2 minutes and 38 seconds ahead of her teammate, passing Vollering in the general classification.

After Vollering crossed the line, Reusser embraced her with a tight hug and said: "Thank you so much, I know you offered this to me, like a gift."

"You could've ridden, you know that," she told Vollering.

Reusser continued: "It's really a team effort and Demi is so strong. Demi is my winner. I think it was a little bit of a gift for me."

Vollering simply shook her head and denied it with a smile.

Is this going to spark a "Queenmaker" debate this time? Earlier in March, Wout van Aert’s decision to gift the win to loyal teammate Christophe Laporte at Gent Wevelgem sparked discussion about when races should be 'gifted'. 

On the one hand, former cobbled classics titan Fabian Cancellara praised Van Aert’s generosity, which the retired Swiss rider claimed “elevated” his standing as a true champion. And, as others online pointed out, one victory at Gent-Wevelgem will mean a lot more to Christophe Laporte than a second win in the race would mean to Van Aert’s career.

> No Gifts: Where do you stand on the whole ‘Wout van Aert as kingmaker at Gent-Wevelgem’ debate?

Some onlookers, however, such as Belgian cycling luminaries Eddy Merckx and Tom Boonen, were more critical of Van Aert, and argued that a major one-day classic should never be decided on a whim.

Something tells us this one won't be quite so controversial... chapeau, Demi and Marlen...

15 May 2023, 10:19
15 May 2023, 09:56
Ribble customers share mixed experiences

We reported yesterday that customers were left annoyed with Ribble once again, after several cases of postponed deliveries and poor service caught our eye on social media. And once that we let that piece out on the wild west of Facebook, a bunch of more people commented about the problems they faced when buying from the Lancashire-based bicycle manufacturer.

> Ribble Cycles hit by delayed deliveries again as customers complain of poor service

Here's a round-up of the comments:

I ordered one start of last year, it had a four month delay. Then, when it came to the expected delivery date, it got delayed. Then delayed again. Then again.
I ended up cancelling when it was delayed for the sixth time, pushing the delivery date to 8 months. Ended up buying a Niner from Merlin instead, which was actually better specced for the money.

I tried to order one and the delivery date was pushed back time and time again. Bought a bike from an independent bike shop in the end.

I was told everything was on track then it slipped with no comms. I spoke to someone to be told it was forks and groupset that was delaying my bike. A couple of months later I went to cancel to be told it was the handle bars and frame that were delaying it! I was then offered a hybrid, gravel bike and everything but a road bike. I have two Ribbles and love them but they have really put me off going near them now.

road.cc reader Ian603207 commented on our page:

Ended up cancelling my order. Due two months after order, delayed for another two months with 3 days notice. The reason for the delay?? No frames!  The only thing they have direct control over. 
Shame really as bikes are great, pre sale experience is good, but if they can't deliver, what's the point ?  Customer service 'chat' lines are a joke, and they don't answer emails. Strange thing is, after cancelling an 'account manager' was in contact within hours, so there are people there. 

But is it all doom and gloom? Amidst all the buyers left waiting for their bikes, we also had a few anecdotes of people getting their bikes shipped earlier than expected, and even reported of good customer service.

Just bought a CGR Ti with Ultegra. Changed some parts to suit me. Given an original build time of 3 - 4 weeks. Order regularly updated on the website. Bike ready to deliver after 3 weeks but I had to delay as going on holiday. Talked to customer service and they arranged dispatch for the day after I returned. Bike delivered next day. All as expected and the bike is perfect and rides great.

I've just bought a Ribble bike - it arrived within 2 days!

My Endurance SL with custom paint job came 2 months early with great communication all the way through. Can’t fault Ribble one bit. Plus, it’s an awesome bit of kit

I did custom build great communication and deliverd on time . Would use Ribble again.

What has your experience been like? You know what the live blog is for, so let us know!

15 May 2023, 08:50
Green Park Bike Station launches fundraiser
green park station fire closure

If you didn't know, the building that houses our parent company F-At Digital, has been off access as a result of a fire at the end of last month. Fortunately, we didn't face any harm, but by the looks of it, the building is going to stay shut down by the end of this month, and it's affecting the businesses in the area...

Green Park Bike Station, a bike service and hire shop next to our office in Bath has launched a fundraiser forced by the enforced closure, and Tomas Jenkins is appealing for whatever assistance small or otherwise you can give. 

"The timing couldn't be worse as bike hire and servicing were just hitting their usual seasonal peak. We only get 5-6 months in the bike shop to make or break the year and this one's really broken things."

So if you want to help out a local Bath bike business, here's your nudge.

15 May 2023, 08:48
15 May 2023, 08:36
Geraint Thomas congratulates Evenepoel on the time trial victory... before becoming the leader of Giro d'Italia!

If there was a genie who could grant you the power to slow down someone with your eyes, Thomas would have been made a deal with it in an instant.

The 2018 Tour de France winner had to say goodbye to teammate Filippo Ganna with Covid as well a few days ago. 

15 May 2023, 08:03
Cycling world reacts to Remco Evenepoel's withdrawal from Giro d'Italia after testing positive for Covid

“Not bad for a guy with Covid"

I know Geraint Thomas made these comments for Roglič after stage eight but let me rehash it for yesterday's events too... (disclaimer: given Jumbo-Visma's Covid policy and their subsequent replies to media questions it seems unlikely those Roglič rumours are true).

Evenepoel, who beat Geraint Thomas by JUST 0.09 SECONDS at the stage nine time trial, has pulled out of the Italian Grand Tour after testing positive for Covid.

> Remco Evenepoel OUT of Giro d'Italia with Covid

While the "alleged" Remco fan club at road.cc will be "allegedly" disappointed, here are some other reactions from around the world:

And this from the road.cc comments section:

Covid comment Evenepoel

List of full riders to pull from the Giro due to Covid:

Although this does have the potential to make things more interesting. Ineos Grenadiers' Geraint Thomas now leads the GC and will wear the maglia rosa tomorrow, with Roglič just two seconds behind him. But just three seconds further behind him is Thomas' teammate Geoghegan Hart. Besides, Ineos Grenadiers have a got a total of five riders in the top 15, who are not going to make it easy for Jumbo Visma and the Slovenian.

But hey, we've got a Welshman leading the Giro, I can't complain too much.

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 after finishing his masters in Journalism from Cardiff University, with a dissertation focusing on active travel. He's currently living in Cardiff and for the most part moans about the abruptly ending cycle lanes, if he's not cursing the headwind. Adwitiya also covers local and national politics for Voice Wales, and sometimes dabbles in topics related to science, tech and the environment. Cycling became a part of his life just a couple of years ago, and now he can't think of a single reason why anyone would drive if they could cycle. He usually uses his bike for commuting, but he also loves excursions on the Taff trail, however never underestimate his ability to find an excuse to watch something on GCN instead.

