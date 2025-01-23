“It can’t just be about medals”: British Cycling under fire for “disgraceful, sexist” failure to send elite women’s squad – including national champion Xan Crees – to cyclocross world champs, but governing body says omitted riders failed to meet criteria

British Cycling’s decision to not select any riders in the elite women’s and men’s U23 categories, including recently crowned women’s national champion Xan Crees, for next weekend’s UCI cyclocross world championships in France has led to scathing criticism of the governing body, as fans and ex-riders branded the omissions “short-sighted” and “sexist”.

Crees’ team Spectra Racing have said they are “heartbroken” by the decision to leave the 24-year-old British champion – who beat Cat Ferguson and Imogen Wolff (both selected for the U23 event) to win the national title earlier this month – and Proximus-Cyclis rival Anna Kay out of the 11-rider squad for the sport’s flagship event in Liévin, arguing both riders “deserved to go”.

However, British Cycling has responded to the criticism by claiming that the “rigorous and independent selection process” followed by the governing body for each event “ensures that we select riders who have the best chance of performing at world championship level or gaining valuable and positive development experience”.

In this case, British Cycling said, in the elite women’s and men’s U23 categories “there were no riders who met these objectives strongly enough to be selected” for this year’s world cyclocross championships.

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Earlier this week, British Cycling announced the 11 riders selected to race for Great Britain at the 2025 cyclocross worlds in the northern French town of Liévin between 31 January and 2 February.

Three-time national champion Cameron Mason, who’s secured three top ten placing in this season’s UCI World Cup series, will line up alongside Thomas Mein – hoping to emulate his World Cup career-best sixth place in Besançon last month – in the elite men’s race.

Back-to-back national champion Oscar Amey and silver medallist Milo Willis will take part in the junior men’s race, while Arabella Blackburn, Zoe Roche, and Ellie Mitchinson make up the junior women’s team.

The majority of GB’s medal hopes, however, will be pinned on the U23 women’s squad, fronted by defending champion Zoe Bäckstedt, fresh from a superb season of ever-present top ten places in the elite ranks.

The 20-year-old will be supported by two other hotly tipped stars of the future, Movistar’s multidisciplinary world champion Cat Ferguson and Visma-Lease a Bike’s Imogen Wolff, along with mountain bike and ‘cross prospect Ella Maclean-Howell.

However, notable by their absence were any riders from the U23 men’s or elite women’s categories, including cyclocross stalwart Anna Kay and newly crowned British champion Xan Crees.

(Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

24-year-old Crees soloed to an emotional maiden British elite title on a wintery course in Gravesend earlier this month, breaking clear alongside Ferguson early on before dispatching the Movistar teenager on the third lap, beating her in the end by five seconds as Imogen Wolff finished third.

Ranked 40th in the UCI rankings, Crees’ national championships win marked a breakthrough moment for the Spectra Racing rider, whose best placings this winter have included 18th at the World Cup in Dendermonde, 17th at the GP Sven Nys, and 13th at the Urban Cross in Kortrijk.

Kay, meanwhile, has been a consistent presence near the front of cyclocross races on the continent for the past six years, securing several top ten placings in big events, and overcoming a tough start to this season to finish sixth at both the GP Sven Nys and the Exact Cross in Loenhout, as well as 20th at last weekend’s World Cup round in Benidorm.

The Proximus-Cyclis-AlphaMotorhomes rider’s two previous world championships results at elite level have been 17th and 18th, and she finished third at the U23 worlds in 2020.

Kay at last year’s cyclocross worlds in Tabor, where she finished 17th (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Both Crees and Kay’s omissions from the British team for Liévin were criticised in a statement posted on social media by the national champion’s Spectra Racing squad.

“We are incredibly heartbroken to publicly see the news that our Xan Crees (the new national cyclocross champion) was not selected for the World Championships. We also feel the same for Anna Kay. Both deserved to go!” Spectra said.

“Regardless of selection criteria, and whether either Xan or Anna met said criteria, which most cyclocross criteria is often times vague and elusive, the point and what should have been a factor in selection is *representation* in all age categories. Not just the elite women but also the U23 men.

“The UK’s proximity to these World Championships (being in France) should have provided a perfect opportunity to really fly the GB flag with more than two riders in each men’s race and only three in the junior women’s.

“Where it is incredible to see the U23 women squad be the biggest, and there certainly is some incredible talent in that age category, we shouldn’t have *just* 11 riders representing GB when we have some great talent!

“It should be more than just medals, it should be about providing lifetime opportunities because unless BC are going to invest Olympic medal funding into cyclocross, the criteria can’t just be about medals.”

Meanwhile, Crees herself posted on Instagram: “After my best season yet I would have loved for the chance to represent Great Britain at the World Championships, not just for myself but for the team, everyone who’s supported me, all those volunteers who make cycling and cyclocross in the UK possible, and for all those young athletes like me to show them what's possible if you believe.

“Unfortunately it wasn’t to be this year and I just hope I can continue to inspire our young riders in my other events!

“On a positive, there are still a few races left to go this season, to show off the stripes, and a whole 12 months to get stronger and do the jersey proud. Thank you everyone for the support so far and hopefully this is just the beginning!

“Best of luck to all those going! I can’t wait to watch you all race your heart out.”

“Don’t even mention budget. Send our national champion”

While Crees’ take on her omission was surprisingly positive, the controversial selection has been widely condemned by fans and pundits.

Posting on X, former British road race champion Brian Smith said: “I know the sacrifices to become a national champion... I think it’s a very poor decision by British Cycling not to allow newly crowned national women’s elite champion Xan Crees to test herself against the best at the upcoming world championships.”

Tagging British Cycling’s performance director Stephen Park in the post, Smith continued: “Don’t even mention budget. Send our national champion.”

Cat Ferguson and Xan Crees battle it out at the 2025 British national cyclocross championships (Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Meanwhile, in comments under the governing body’s Facebook post announcing the squad, some accused British Cycling of implementing a “sexist” selection policy lacking inclusion and focused solely on securing medals.

“Sexist selection policy alive and kicking at BC,” wrote Emma Pulsford. “What is the selection policy? Yes, Cam had that good result at Hulst and Mein at Besancon – but when you look at the seasons overall Kay and Crees have had compared to the two men, there’s not much difference.

“Kay in particular has been very consistent especially during the Christmas block. Riders that she’s consistently beaten will be selected by Belgium, France, Italy etc.”

“Congratulations British Cycling, inclusion is alive and kicking with you lot. Not!” added Adey Dent. “No elite women? Really! New national champion should have automatic selection, Anna Kay ridden at the highest level all season, top six in Super Prestige, top 20 in World Cups, yet no place.

“Every weekend hundreds of riders in all regions line up and race ‘cross, paying a fortune fees – where is the incentive now? Race hard, commit to being the best you can be, self-fund all over Europe all winter, then when they come to you once a year to race for their country, you ignore them! Guess you gave the excuse of ‘you won't podium, so there’s no point’. Top effort!”

Melanie Tracey also said: “Disappointing to see no elite women. If all the countries thought like this, only the Dutch would be racing.”

“Taking no elite women is a shocking omission!” agreed Andrew Edmond. “Very short sighted. We need representation at the highest level, not least to inspire the next generation of talent and create interest to get more people into the sport.”

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Reflecting on some claims that the decision was budget-based, John Davidson, branding the selection an “absolute disgrace”, said: “It costs BC £0, as essential riders fund themselves by ways of transport. It may cost BC two extra hotel bills, but in the long term it will cost them the loss of outraged membership.

“Whoever made this decision not to send any elite women simply must go, they are completely incompetent.”

“BC don’t care at all about anything other than track and road at a push,” added Paul Stewart.

“It’s been the same story for many years now. BC has no interest in CX,” noted Pete Hodgson. “The amount of riders racing on the continent has never been higher and this is the time to push it.

“20 years ago, if a British rider was top 50 in a World Cup event it was a good ride. Now we are seeing it constantly but still these riders are left to fund themselves or rely on funding from charity or parents.”

Responding to this criticism, British Cycling said in a statement: “GBCT will not be sending an elite women’s squad, or under-23 men’s squad to the 2025 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships.

“For all major event selections, we follow a rigorous and independent selection process in line with that specific event’s objectives. This ensures that we select riders who have the best chance of performing at world championship level or gaining valuable and positive development experience.

“In this case, in the elite women and under-23 men’s categories, there were no riders who met these objectives strongly enough to be selected for a major world championships.”

> “How is the sport meant to grow if we can’t watch it?” British Cycling slammed for “farcical” lack of TV coverage for national cyclocross championships – as fans forced to rely on teenager’s livestream from side of course

Ironically, Crees’ British championships win in Gravesend earlier this month also saw British Cycling come in for criticism for its failure to provide live coverage of the event – as fans were forced to rely on a YouTube stream courtesy of a teenage spectator.

While previous British cyclocross championships have been available to watch on the BBC iPlayer, this year’s event was only accessible to those at home through live text updates and the occasional short clip on British Cycling’s social media page.

(Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

This lack of coverage was questioned in the lead-up to the events, with one fan asking under a cyclocross-themed British Cycling Instagram post: “Is the British National Championships being televised/streamed live anywhere?”

“You have to livestream it manually by going to Gravesend,” another sarcastically replied.

And that, bizarrely, was how it turned out, after a young teenage ‘cross fan named Kirstie filmed the races from the side of the course as part of a YouTube livestream, attracting thousands of viewers in the process.

“BC have really dropped the ball on this,” wrote cycling writer Katy Madgwick during the races, while another fan said: ““Well done Kirstie, all kudos to you. Farcical by BC though. Not sure how the sport is meant to ignite fires and grow if there’s no live coverage anywhere.”