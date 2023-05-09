Cyclist tests World Championships route's pothole-repaired roads... snaps saddle and limps home; Team DSM rider's bike breaks in half in Giro d'Italia Stage 2 crash; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

I'm sure all of us can't wait to see Scotland hosting the World Championships later this year, but there's a part of me which is so worried about it all going so bad so quickly...
Those worries were turned into legitimate concerns when Alan Myles decided to cycle down Lennoxtown near Glasgow at race speeds this morning and his saddle snapped, leaving him hoping that the other rail holds on for the next 16 miles home, and us hoping that the East Dunbartonshire Council gets on it quickly.
However, Alan believes that the council has made what is likely to be the last repair to the road. He told road.cc: "It is in a very poor state and simply gets a hand-laid repair each time. I normally ride round all of the mess, but thought I'd conduct an experiment this morning, so did a seated sprint over the repairs and the rail gave way.
"The council re-laid the road just round the corner so it looks highly unlikely this bit will get done before the championships as they would have done it at the same time (the road had to be closed for it)."
Campsie Road, between Lennoxtown and Torrance, just after the Crow Road, where Alan broke his saddle rail, has been confirmed to be a part of the UCI's Road World Championship route from Edinburgh to Glasgow, to be held later in August.
We have reached out to East Dunbartonshire Council for a comment.
Last week, Wout van Aert was doing a recon ride in Stirlingshire, Scotland ahead of the Championships. He then went on to do a round of the Glasgow street circuit, also set to feature in the Championship, on a NEXT bike, but he was quick to point out the dangerous cycling conditions, calling the ride a "risky business".
I doubt the Belgian would enjoy cycling there if the roads remain the same.
> Wout van Aert takes time trial bike to Scotland for World Championships recon —then rides an OVO bike on Glasgow’s “risky” streets
Thin tyres should be faster on a smooth surface, but will end up slower on a bumpier surface. They probably don't make tyres big enough to cope...
Look/sound like they have DT Swiss hubs which are solid foundation for any build, as long as you don't mind the freehub buzzing.
It's even more mind boggling that they managed to avoid breaking even during a pandemic which had millions of people throughout the world locked up...
Pogi don't rate Pirelli: https://twitter.com/LanterneRougeYT/status/1537782293007372290?s=20 Now Uae ride Continental
For me, this is another great example of where we need commissaire evaluation, blame apportioning and sanctions applied. ...
The UK has national guidance, but it's not exactly legally binding (AFAIK) and many councils go off piste and do what causes the least...
I think they're actually DT Swiss, not sure of exact level but certainly the hub noise is the same, as are the basic internals with the the spring...
I wasn't criticising your English, BB, and meant no offence if you're a genuine user....
West Yorkshire - summarised as the odd pocket of decent infrastructure, in an ocean of money wasting and murderstrips....