Cyclist tests World Championships route's pothole-repaired roads... snaps saddle and limps home; Team DSM rider's bike breaks in half in Giro d'Italia Stage 2 crash; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

I'm sure all of us can't wait to see Scotland hosting the World Championships later this year, but there's a part of me which is so worried about it all going so bad so quickly...

Those worries were turned into legitimate concerns when Alan Myles decided to cycle down Lennoxtown near Glasgow at race speeds this morning and his saddle snapped, leaving him hoping that the other rail holds on for the next 16 miles home, and us hoping that the East Dunbartonshire Council gets on it quickly.

However, Alan believes that the council has made what is likely to be the last repair to the road. He told road.cc: "It is in a very poor state and simply gets a hand-laid repair each time. I normally ride round all of the mess, but thought I'd conduct an experiment this morning, so did a seated sprint over the repairs and the rail gave way.

"The council re-laid the road just round the corner so it looks highly unlikely this bit will get done before the championships as they would have done it at the same time (the road had to be closed for it)."

Alan Myles tweet: "has made what is likely to be the last repair to part of the route. I though i'd ride it at race speed this morning and my saddle snapped. So that will be fun for all the riders... just the 16 miles left for the other rail to hold on till home."

Campsie Road, between Lennoxtown and Torrance, just after the Crow Road, where Alan broke his saddle rail, has been confirmed to be a part of the UCI's Road World Championship route from Edinburgh to Glasgow, to be held later in August.

We have reached out to East Dunbartonshire Council for a comment.

Last week, Wout van Aert was doing a recon ride in Stirlingshire, Scotland ahead of the Championships. He then went on to do a round of the Glasgow street circuit, also set to feature in the Championship, on a NEXT bike, but he was quick to point out the dangerous cycling conditions, calling the ride a "risky business".

I doubt the Belgian would enjoy cycling there if the roads remain the same.

