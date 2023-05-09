Support road.cc

Cyclist tests World Championships route's pothole-repaired roads... snaps saddle and limps home; Team DSM rider's bike breaks in half in Giro d'Italia Stage 2 crash; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

After another healthy dosing of a Bank Holiday, Adwitiya's here to paddle you through the much-missed road.cc live blog...
Tue, May 09, 2023 10:46
10:08
"Very poor state": Riding at race speeds on Scotland's bumpy and uneven World Championship route led to cyclist snapping his saddle
Campsie Road, Scotland (via Twitter: @AlanMyles8)

I'm sure all of us can't wait to see Scotland hosting the World Championships later this year, but there's a part of me which is so worried about it all going so bad so quickly...

Those worries were turned into legitimate concerns when Alan Myles decided to cycle down Lennoxtown near Glasgow at race speeds this morning and his saddle snapped, leaving him hoping that the other rail holds on for the next 16 miles home, and us hoping that the East Dunbartonshire Council gets on it quickly.

However, Alan believes that the council has made what is likely to be the last repair to the road. He told road.cc: "It is in a very poor state and simply gets a hand-laid repair each time. I normally ride round all of the mess, but thought I'd conduct an experiment this morning, so did a seated sprint over the repairs and the rail gave way.

"The council re-laid the road just round the corner so it looks highly unlikely this bit will get done before the championships as they would have done it at the same time (the road had to be closed for it)."

Campsie Road, between Lennoxtown and Torrance, just after the Crow Road, where Alan broke his saddle rail, has been confirmed to be a part of the UCI's Road World Championship route from Edinburgh to Glasgow, to be held later in August.

We have reached out to East Dunbartonshire Council for a comment.

Last week, Wout van Aert was doing a recon ride in Stirlingshire, Scotland ahead of the Championships. He then went on to do a round of the Glasgow street circuit, also set to feature in the Championship, on a NEXT bike, but he was quick to point out the dangerous cycling conditions, calling the ride a "risky business".

I doubt the Belgian would enjoy cycling there if the roads remain the same.

09:26
Team DSM cyclist's bike snaps in half in Giro d'Italia stage two crash
Team DSM's snapped bike at Giro d'Italia

About this crash from the weekend...

All was going well until the final few hundred metres before the final 3km banner at stage two of Giro d'Italia, when things got a little too squirrelly in the peloton.

The 24-year old Australian Kaden Groves, swerved to the right in a defensive manoeuvre, causing a chain reaction in the peloton which caught a lot of riders out, including Mark Cavendish and Mads Pederson.

However, the first one to hit the deck was Team DSM's Martijn Tusveld, who had his entire bike snapped his half. The team's Twitter account posted a video of one of their mechanics rushing towards the crash with the replacement bike and handing it to Tusveld, who had a few bruises and some tears on his kit but fortunately survived any other injuries.

But when the mechanic picks up his crashed Scott Foil RC, it appears entirely snapped in half, with the top tube and down tube sliced, the two parts of the bike held together by their internally-routed cables.

The post-race gave us some more drama too, with Evenepoel blaming Groves and Groves defending himself the next day.

Groves went on to finish third yesterday in the stage three, with Pederson coming in second, and another Aussie Michael Matthews claiming victory in the uphill sprint.

Meanwhile, Evenepoel, after posting a ridiculously fast time on the opening day's individual time trial, is still holding the lead, and even gained a bonus sprint second on Primož Roglič yesterday.

08:55
Our favourite cycling hit-maker is back: We Don't Want No Cycle Paths Here (Somerset Version)

Whoever wins the Eurovision final this week, they surely aren't topping this...

Judy Mapledoram, a singer-songwriter and member of Active Travel Minehead, is back with the Somerset version of her hit single "We Don't Want No Cycle Paths Here". Already gaining fame with her previous Kensington version and making an appearance on our live blog two years ago, this time she's taking shots at the anti-cycling masses in West Somerset, and we can confirm she's not taking any prisoners.

The satire is subtle, but sharp, and the lyrics will force the British public into the unchartered corners of their minds:

The cycle path to Dunster took many months to build
Why bother all it does is stop the cyclists getting killed
There's no climate emergency! What fool would ride a bike?
We’ll keep in burning fossil fuels and drive whenever we like

Which reminds me that we haven't updated our list of everyone's favourite songs about bikes and cycling since 2016. We'll be on it soon.

Adwitiya Pal

