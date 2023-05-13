UCI "condemns" Giro d'Italia teams using helicopters to shorten post-stage travel

The UCI has released a statement condemning the use of helicopters by certain teams at this year's Giro d'Italia to shorten the transfer time from the top of yesterday's summit finish to their hotels.

Soudal Quick-Step shared a photo of Remco Evenepoel and his teammates using a helicopter to get off the mountain, Geraint Thomas telling his podcast that Bora-Hansgrohe, Bahrain Victorious, Jumbo-Visma and possibly UAE Team Emirates did too.

The UCI said the helicopter transfer "goes against the principles of fair play and the regulatory provisions for ensuring equal treatment for transfer of teams to their hotels" and also "against the principle of carbon footprint reduction". The governing body promised to take "necessary measures and sanctions" to prevent a repeat in the future.

A special ride for The Wolfpack at the end of today’s #Giro stage 🚁 pic.twitter.com/FTpcTC8HhG — Soudal Quick-Step Pro Cycling Team (@soudalquickstep) May 12, 2023

It is believed the helicopters were put on by the Giro's organisers RCS and offered to all the teams, those willing to pay for the ride being swiftly whisked off the mountain while the rest of the peloton waited with the rest of the race and public in the queue for the cable car (seen below in a photo taken by cycling commentator and Never Strays Far podcaster Ned Boulting).

Speaking on his podcast, Thomas explained how Ineos Grenadiers were one of relatively few 'bigger' teams to pass on the helicopter transfer, joking that they were left to use Filippo Ganna's fame to help cut the cable car queue.

"It was a big thing last night: 'How are we getting back? In the cars?'," he told his Watts Occurring podcast. "But if you go in the cars you have to wait for the grupetto. There's a cable car that you get 50 people in, but with all the public, or we ride down 25km to the bus. We ended up going with the cable car.

"A few of the teams had bloody helicopters, we had to wait for this gondola and push through the public, we were just shouting 'Filippo Ganna coming through!' and they let us through because they absolutely love him here for obvious reasons. We still had to wait a good 20 minutes, down to the bus and then it was two hours on the bus.

Naming the teams he knew took the quicker, less environmentally friendly option, Thomas said: "Quick-Step, Bora, Bahrain, I'm guessing UAE as well and Jumbo surely, but I asked Rohan Dennis and as you can imagine the reply I got from him... it wasn't a straightforward answer! You couldn't decipher whether they did or not. A few teams did... times have changed, haven't they? Normally we'd be first in line for a helicopter... now we're just the cable car crew."

This morning, Ineos Grenadiers confirmed that Ganna had tested positive for Covid and was "displaying mild, flu-like symptoms" so would leave the race, raising concerns about the race and public packed in close quarters queueing for the cable car last night.

De vlucht NA Campo Imperatore maakte de grootste indruk. 😉 In een recordtijd van 2’20” stoof wereldkampioen @EvenepoelRemco van het historische hotel naar de klaarstaande helikopter. Geregeld door RCS, betaald door de Wolfpack. Elke seconde extra rust telt! @giroditalia @sporza pic.twitter.com/JYzzcE0Zw2 — Renaat Schotte (@wielerman) May 13, 2023

The UCI's statement read...