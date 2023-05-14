Remco Evenepoel wins time trial stage by 0.09 seconds at Giro d’Italia

While it was a great day for Ineos Grenadiers, with British riders Geraint Thomas and Tao Geoghegan Hart finishing second and third, the Belgian turned it up to 11 once again at the time trial stage, with a performance that saw him go 0.09 seconds quicker and getting his hands back on the maglia rosa.

Who it could have been a bad day for was Jumbo Visma’s Slovenian Primož Roglič, touted as one of the main rivals for Evenepoel to win the first Grand Tour of the season.

Roglič, who cheekily laughed off the Covid rumours yesterday after putting in a strong showing towards the end of stage eight and taking time off Evenepoel's lead, was looking to have a disastrous time trial until the third checkpoint when he seemed to finally wake up to the task and salvaged his stage, finishing fifth.

But let's talk about margins first.

While his victory wouldn't come as surprising to anyone — the Belgian blew the entire Giro d'Italia field out of the water on the opening stage last Sunday with a mind-boggling time-trial, which included a 55km/h average pace, 59km/h for the 16km flat section, a sub-17 minute time for opening 10 miles, and six KOMs out of seven segments — but today, it was less than a tenth of a second that separated him from victory.

> Remco Evenepoel uploads mind-boggling Giro d'Italia time trial domination to Strava

Evenepoel began strongly today as well, already up on Roglič by almost half a minute by the first checkpoint. While he did slow down in the later stages, allowing the clock to tick down and raise Thomas' hopes, it was just, just enough to give him the victory and secure his position at the top of the general classification standings, opening up a commanding 45 seconds lead over Thomas, with Roglič a further two seconds behind.

Today's 35-km long stage began in Savignano sul Rubicone, made famous by the Roman Emperor Julius Caesar's historic crossing of the mythical river. As riders waited for everyone to cross the finish line at Cesena, it was time-trial specialist Stephen Küng (Groupama–FDJ) who held the top spot for almost two hours today.

However, he was beaten by Ineos Grenadiers' Tao Geoghegan Hart first, going two seconds quicker, and then Hart's compatriot and teammate Geraint Thomas, who brought down the time by a further second.

"What can I say, it's the story of my life. Always missing out, closely," Küng lamented after the finish.

So close! But what a brilliant TT display from the boys today at the #Giro 💪💪💪@GeraintThomas86 and @taogeoghegan finish second and third fastest, just one and two seconds respectively behind stage winner Evenepoel.pic.twitter.com/bs7LZSlJPA — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) May 14, 2023

Quite a few riders today would be sharing that sentiment today and possibly spending tomorrow's rest day looking back on what could have been, with just eight seconds separating the top five. Even the world champion, despite getting the victory and the pink jersey back was critical of himself after the race, saying that it wasn't his best time trial.

Evenepoel said: "I think I didn’t pace it very well. I started way too fast and my second part was actually a really bad part. After the technical section in Cesena I found some better legs, because I could recover a bit but… I think my first part was very good and it was the pacing plan that we tried to get, but in the second part, with the headwind I wasn’t feeling too well. Not the best result but another stage win, which is very nice."

"I think it was not my best time trial that I ever did. I think we should just be happy that we took the stage win again and we have the pink jersey. It was a very tight one today."

> Check out Remco Evenepoel’s Specialized S-Works Shiv TT

Meanwhile, Team DSM's 23-year-old Andreas Leknessund, who was up until today leading the GC and became the first Norwegian to wear the pink jersey for five days, finished 19th, 47 seconds behind Evenepoel, and was pushed down to sixth in the standings.

"I’m looking forward to the rest day tomorrow and then the last two weeks in the Giro where I think as a team we will continue to ride well and there is more to come from this group, for sure," said Leknessund.

Rounding up the top five for the GC are Geoghegan Hart in fourth, followed by João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), who might be kicking himself a bit for what could be described as a disappointing ride by the Portugese's standards.