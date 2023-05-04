Driver slams police’s “disgusting” failure to prosecute cyclist who collided with her car – and broke his leg + more on the live blog

Since it’s my first live blog shift in over a week (it’s great to be back…), I thought I’d start the morning by flicking through the latest questionable cycling – or, to be more exact, anti-cycling – takes filling up the pages of this week’s local newspapers.

And over in Swindon, a collision between a motorist and a cyclist on a busy major roundabout, which left the rider with a broken leg, has rather inevitably prompted the driver to contact the Advertiser… to complain about the police’s “shocking” failure to prosecute the cyclist for damaging her car.

You couldn’t make it up.

According to the driver, the collision happened on the Wiltshire town’s Gablecross roundabout on 9 January, when she claims the cyclist hit the side of her vehicle.

Gablecross junction, Swindon (Swindon Borough Council)

“I heard the most horrendous noise and felt a bang on the passenger side of my car and I was horrified at the time,” she told the Swindon Advertiser.

“I was breathalysed and it showed nothing, but the police didn’t take a statement off of me at all and purely went from the dash cam footage.

“It is disgusting as the cyclist was riding illegally with no lights on at all.”

Wiltshire Police, who did not take action against either party, also confirmed that the 19-year-old cyclist involved in the crash suffered a serious leg injury.

Not that our caring, conscientious motorist noticed too much, telling the Advertiser that she had to fork out £700 to pay for the damage to her car, in order to protect her insurance policy’s no claims bonus.

Money that could have been spent, clearly, on a few games of anti-cycling bingo.

“I want awareness to be put out there that this sort of thing can occur,” she added.

“I’m concerned that the people who use bikes for work don’t spend money on protective clothing and lights. He wasn’t even wearing a helmet, dark clothing, it is reckless.

“I’m upset and I’m more wary of driving now and it’s something that could have been totally avoided.

“The police response is absolutely shocking and no prosecution has happened, and instead, I’ve had to fork out for my own car’s insurance. I have found the whole experience harrowing.”

Imagine, just imagine, how the person with the broken leg must feel…