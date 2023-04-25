“We’ll raise it at the next AGM”: Cyclists blast journalist’s call to “please do better” after “one of your number” jumped red light and hit her; Alejandro Valverde and his brown shorts win on racing comeback + more on the live blog

The new ‘Integrally Threaded Carbon Bottom Bracket’ from Bridge Bike Works – which the Toronto-based component manufacturer says will result in no more dreaded creaks as the threads are moulded directly into the frame – prompted us to go all Jon Landau and ask an unsurprisingly controversial question: Does this new tech represent the future of bottom brackets?

Judging by some of your comments, the jury’s still out.

“This... will not age well,” wrote road.cc reader Paul J. “Or these even. These BB threads.”

“I’m not understanding how this combats corrosion between metal and carbon fibre – haven’t they just moved the interface between the two to be the threads?” asked hawkinspeter.

“I would think that would increase the surface area for corrosion and also the threads are much thinner than the traditional interface between push-fit BBs and carbon fibre frames.

“I'm also wondering how long the threads last as they don’t appear to be replaceable.”

“Bagsy not being an early adopter,” said a very pessimistic check12.

Rich_cb was a little more positive, however.

“If this works, and lasts, it sounds like big progress,” they said. “It’s included on Bridge’s latest bike the Surveyor which, strange name aside, is a beautiful bit of kit in its own right. Not sure it’s beautiful enough for me to risk a few grand on an unproven BB though!

“Maybe it is impossible to create a threaded BB shell out of CF, maybe in a few years everyone will be doing it. Time will tell but kudos to Bridge for trying something different.”

All this engineering and carbon fibre talk is making my head hurt – is it nearly time for lunch?