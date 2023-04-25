Support road.cc

Live blog

“We’ll raise it at the next AGM”: Cyclists blast journalist’s call to “please do better” after “one of your number” jumped red light and hit her; Alejandro Valverde and his brown shorts win on racing comeback + more on the live blog

Happy Tuesday (and light jacket day) everyone! Ryan Mallon’s back at the keyboard for more bike news and nonsense on the Ben Healy Appreciation Page – sorry, I mean live blog…
Tue, Apr 25, 2023 09:21
41
“We’ll raise it at the next AGM”: Cyclists blast journalist’s call to “please do better” after “one of your number” jumped red light and hit her; Alejandro Valverde and his brown shorts win on racing comeback + more on the live blogLondon cyclists at traffic lights (copyright Britishcycling.org_.uk).jpg
11:52
Hipsters, hipsters everywhere...
2023 Paul Smith and Rapha limited edition collection

> Rapha and Paul Smith unveil new limited edition collection

11:13
2023 Bridge Bike Works Carbon Bottom Bracket
Has Bridge Bike Works reinvented the bottom bracket? Here’s what you had to say…

The new ‘Integrally Threaded Carbon Bottom Bracket’ from Bridge Bike Works – which the Toronto-based component manufacturer says will result in no more dreaded creaks as the threads are moulded directly into the frame – prompted us to go all Jon Landau and ask an unsurprisingly controversial question: Does this new tech represent the future of bottom brackets?

2023 Bridge Bike Works Carbon Bottom Bracket

> Has Bridge Bike Works reinvented the bottom bracket? New tech sees BB threaded directly into carbon frames

Judging by some of your comments, the jury’s still out.

“This... will not age well,” wrote road.cc reader Paul J. “Or these even. These BB threads.”

“I’m not understanding how this combats corrosion between metal and carbon fibre – haven’t they just moved the interface between the two to be the threads?” asked hawkinspeter.

“I would think that would increase the surface area for corrosion and also the threads are much thinner than the traditional interface between push-fit BBs and carbon fibre frames.

“I'm also wondering how long the threads last as they don’t appear to be replaceable.”

“Bagsy not being an early adopter,” said a very pessimistic check12.

2023 Bridge Bike Works Carbon Bottom Bracket

Rich_cb was a little more positive, however.

“If this works, and lasts, it sounds like big progress,” they said. “It’s included on Bridge’s latest bike the Surveyor which, strange name aside, is a beautiful bit of kit in its own right. Not sure it’s beautiful enough for me to risk a few grand on an unproven BB though!

“Maybe it is impossible to create a threaded BB shell out of CF, maybe in a few years everyone will be doing it. Time will tell but kudos to Bridge for trying something different.”

All this engineering and carbon fibre talk is making my head hurt – is it nearly time for lunch?

10:51
Are gravel bikes old-school mountain bikes?

Speaking of gravel, over on off-road.cc today Liam Mercer is asking the question scholars have been pondering for centuries: Are gravel bikes really just old-school mountain bikes?

And, if so, is that such a bad thing?

2023 mondraker dusty riding 2

For more of Liam’s musings, and why he believes gravel is the best thing to happen to cycling in decades (decades!), read on:

> Are gravel bikes old-school mountain bikes?

10:25
Alejandro Valverde and his brown shorts win on racing comeback

Guess who’s back, back again… And he’s already back to winning ways.

Cycling’s very own Dorian Gray, Alejandro Valverde marked his return to racing following his long, long six-month spell in retirement by winning La Indomable on his gravel racing debut for Movistar’s new off-road team.

The 42-year-old decided to take a leaf out of those young whippersnappers Remco and Pog by attacking early on, eventually soloing to an impressive victory at the first UCI Gravel World Series event of the season in Berja at the weekend.

Valverde’s lone foray over the Andalusian gravel saw him beat fellow Spaniard Ismael Esteban Aguero and British cyclocross ace Cameron Mason by around five minutes.

Not bad for a retiree looking for a hobby. And it goes to show, those (terrible, awful, stinking) brown shorts didn’t hold him back…

10:06
Now, this is awkward…

Proving the old (alright 21st century) adage that ‘there’s always a tweet’, someone unearthed one of Rachel Cunliffe’s posts from 2021 which – despite her recent inclination to castigate all cyclists after being hit by a person on a bike – seems to suggest that she believes being killed by a motorist is just one of those things…

09:56
Driverwashing 101

Greenwashing, sportswashing, now driverwashing, I can’t keep up…

> Councillor cycling to road safety meeting left bloodied and bruised after being struck by alleged hit-and-run driver in bike lane 

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

