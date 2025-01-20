"The world’s most accurate hydration sensor": Flowbio makes some big claims, plus more cool things coming soon from Factor, Scribe, Sidi and Galibier

Here is the latest line-up of Five Cool Things we are currently reviewing here at road.cc. This week, we take a look at a shiny new race bike from Factor, along with carbon wheels from Scribe priced at £1,199. We also have Flowbio’s hydration sensor that is designed to track sweat rates, some shiny new cycling shoes from Sidi and an insulated jacket from Galibier.

Full reviews are coming soon, but in the meantime, check out the thousands of reviews we've already published here and road.cc Recommends for our most highly-rated products.

Factor Ostro VAM (£11,499)

Factor officially launched an updated Ostro VAM early last year, describing it as “the benchmark aerodynamic, lightweight race bike”, outperforming the Specialized Tarmac SL8 and Cervelo S5 in terms of aero efficiency.

Jamie will be testing the premium complete bike, equipped with SRAM’s flagship Red AXS groupset and Black Inc 48/58 wheels, which have a claimed weight of 1,270g. On the road.cc Scales of Truth, the complete bike (size 56cm) tips the scales at 7.14kg

Scribe Cycling Elan SL 50 Carbon Wheelset (£1,199)

Scribe has added SL (Superlight) variants to its existing Elan wheel lineup and we've got our hands on the Elan SL 50 Carbon Wheelset. Weighing in at 1,348g, the UK brand says, “Our goal has always been to bring the fastest wheels to the market, at the most competitive price possible for the associated performance and quality".

The 50mm deep rims are Japanese Toray T1000 carbon fibre, with an internal width of 21mm and an external width of 29mm, designed to be optimised for tryes ranging from 25mm to 28mm.

All SL models come with Scribe’s lifetime crash replacement and a three-year warranty.

Flowbio S1 hydration sensor (£379)

A hydration sensor? Doesn't your body already have one of those built-in? Flowbio argues it's more complicated than that and that the S1 hydration sensor is designed for those looking to eliminate cramps and take the guesswork out of understanding their sweat rates.

The device clips onto your heart rate monitor – and is compatible with most optical monitors, including those worn on your arm – and by analysing a little bit of your sweat, it is said to provide data on your real-time sweat loss.

I'll be testing this one out so check back in a couple of weeks to see how it performs.

Sidi Ergo 6 road shoes (£299)

Sidi's Ergo 6 cycling shoes are described as "a high-performance road shoe, perfect for long rides".

These shoes feature a carbon fibre sole with a stiffness rating of 11 out of 12 on Sidi’s scale. They also include a 75mm cleat plate with a 15mm extension, allowing you to fine-tune your pedal and cleat position.

The Ergo 6 shoes weigh 574g for the pair (in size 41) and are available in sizes 36-50 (38 to 46 also in half sizes).

Galibier Lautaret insulated jacket (£72.12)

Designed to be lightweight, breathable and windproof, the Galibier Lautaret insulated jacket is ideal for rides in cool, but not freezing, autumn and winter conditions.

Made from 100% post-consumer recycled polyester, it features synthetic insulation to protect the core, with two layers of SuperRoubaix fabric on the arms and sides to provide "maximum freedom of movement and flexibility in a light weight package".

Will it perform as promised? Find out when our full review drops.

