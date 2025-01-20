Is this SRAM's new 2025 Force AXS road groupset? Leaked images show new components with strikingly similar looks to SRAM Red AXS

Last year brought the release of SRAM's latest flagship Red AXS groupset, but now it seems a new iteration of SRAM Force AXS may be on the way if these blurry images recently leaked on the WeightWeenies forum are to be believed. From what we can make out, it also looks like the arrival of SRAM's next updated second-tier groupset could look almost identical to the top-tier option. Here's what we know so far...

Despite SRAM's current Force AXS 12-speed groupset receiving its last update less than two years ago, it seems the US brand may already be preparing a new version, with images (that admittedly look like they were created with a potato, but beggars can't be choosers) posted to the Weight Weenies forum showing what could be the updated shifters, disc rotors, callipers, front and rear derailleurs, and chain.

(Weight Weenies)

One of the most noticeable changes is that the new levers seem to feature a similar design to SRAM’s top-tier Red groupset, with a sleeker shape and smaller shifter.

This was a key selling point for our reviewer, Stu, who found the SRAM Red AXS levers "incredibly comfortable to use, allowing a natural position for my hands to settle into regardless of how I'm riding at the time". Hopefully, the Force AXS levers will offer the same comfort and braking performance as SRAM Red.

Again, like SRAM's top-tier groupset, these new shifters may also feature Bonus Buttons, which are additional shift points for your thumbs on the inside of your hoods, as indicated by the square section in the leaked image.

(Weight Weenies)

Following on from the shifters, the images of the front and rear derailleurs also seem to draw inspiration from SRAM's top-tier groupset. The rear derailleur and jockey wheels feature hollowed-out sections, highlighting that weight savings remain a key priority.

SRAM Red AXS is designed for both 1x and 2x systems, featuring an Orbit fluid damper that prevents the derailleur and chain from flailing. This ensures the chain stays secure on a 1x setup, even without a front derailleur. It’s likely that this same feature will be included in the new Force AXS groupset as well.

(Weight Weenies)

> 2024 Sram Red AXS vs Shimano Dura-Ace R9200: which top-tier road groupset is best?

The brake callipers and disc rotors don’t appear to differ much from the current SRAM Force groupset. The callipers remain a solid design, unlike the SRAM Red AXS callipers which feature cutouts designed for weight savings.

A key focus of SRAM's latest Red groupset was weight saving, and the chain in the leaked images of what appears to be the new Force groupset features a similar design to the Red E1 flattop chain, with cutouts in the outer plates and the same flat top edge.

(Weight Weenies)

There’s still a lot we don’t know from these images, and we’ll have to wait to see what the chainrings and cassette look like. Could a 13-speed road groupset from SRAM be on the way? We wouldn't completely rule it out, although over in patent land it's actually SRAM's Japanese rival Shimano that has already filed a patent for a 13-speed groupset for road and off-road applications.

At what cost, we hear you ask?

As for pricing, SRAM launched the 2023 Force AXS groupset at a similar price to its predecessor, which was an impressive £2,290 at full RRP.

In comparison, Shimano's Ultegra R8170 Di2 groupset had an RRP of £2,399 at launch, so we think it's likely any new Force AXS groupset could match Ultegra's RRP. Given that Force AXS is three years newer, SRAM may consider this to offer better value for money.

Although still very expensive, SRAM's top-tier Red groupset is competitively priced, retailing at £4,090 in the cheapest guise which also includes Hammerhead's Karoo bike computer. Similarly, the complete Force AXS groupset may include Hammerhead's Karoo bike computer, which is also shown in the leaked images.

When might it be released?

SRAM launched its last second-tier groupset at the end of February in 2023, and two years later it looks like there's a chance of a similar launch date in 2025. We asked SRAM if it could confirm or deny the rumours and offer any more information, but the brand refused to comment.

