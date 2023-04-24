“One tweet cannot always explain the complex rules of the Highway Code”: Road safety group responds to criticism of “motor-centric” post advising cyclists to “stop and allow drivers to overtake”

A road safety group which came in for criticism at the weekend, after advising cyclists to be “considerate of motorists who are trying to pass them”, has responded to the backlash by insisting that “our aim is to try and educate all road users to be considerate of everyone else”, while emphasising the need for drivers to reduce the danger posed to cyclists and pedestrians.

The Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership, which brings together agencies involved in road safety in the county, was heavily criticised at the weekend after posting a since deleted tweet which advised cyclists to stop and pull in to allow motorists to pass.

“Cyclists need to be considerate of motorists who are trying to pass them, by moving from a central ‘primary’ road position to a secondary road position to invite a vehicle to pass,” the group posted on Twitter on Saturday.

“If there is insufficient room they should stop when safe to do so to allow vehicles to pass them.”

> Road safety group draws ire after advising cyclists to “stop and allow drivers to overtake”

The tweet also included a graphic which contained guidance from the Highway Code, advising cyclists to “be aware of drivers behind you and allow them to overtake (for example, by moving into single file or stopping) when you feel it is safe to let them do so.”

The post attracted the ire of cyclists on social media, with journalist and campaigner Peter Walker pointing out that the guidance is misleading, while others claimed that it was “motor-centric” and may lead drivers to expect cyclists to pull over or to ride single file, in order to avoid “inconveniencing” motorists.

“Cyclists should only do it when THEY feel it is safe. It’s not up to the driver to beep when they want you to single out,” one Twitter user said in response to the guidance. “If I’m cycling with my daughter on the inside, they may have to wait some time. Her safety is more important than a driver’s time keeping.”

> Highway Code changes: ‘What about cyclists, or do the rules not apply to them?’

Today, the Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership – which is chaired by the county’s police and crime commissioner Philip Seccombe – sought to clarify its position in a statement to road.cc.

“We acknowledge that one tweet cannot always explain the complex rules of the Highway Code,” Inspector Dave Valente, of Warwickshire Police’s Road Safety Unit, said.

“Our aim is to try to educate all road users to be considerate of everyone else to avoid collisions and make the roads safer for everyone to use.

“We are regularly raising awareness of the hierarchy of road users. This makes it clear that drivers and motorcyclists have the greatest responsibility to take care and reduce the danger they pose to cyclists and other vulnerable road users.

“We are also advising drivers to wait behind a cyclist until it is safe to pass them, that it is not acceptable for drivers to squeeze past cyclists when it is not safe to do so, and encouraging cyclists to submit headcam footage of careless or dangerous driving to Op Snap.

“Drivers should wait until the road is clear, there are no obstructions, and it is safe to pass and allow at least 1.5 metres when overtaking a cyclist.”

> Police accused of "victim blaming" for advice to cyclists after two riders injured by drivers

The backlash which followed the road safety group’s initial tweet isn’t the first time this year that those charged with making the roads safe have been accused of “victim blaming” when it comes to cyclists.

In February, police in Bournemouth were criticised after responding to two separate incidents where cyclists were seriously injured after being hit by drivers with a “BIKE aware” social media campaign, which advises riders to “be aware”, “keep space”, and “expect to wait”.

The Facebook post received several comments questioning the response to the two incidents, but Bournemouth Police doubled down on its advice, replying to comments by insisting that being “BIKE aware is for both cyclists and motorists, with considerations made by both to help keep everyone on the road safe”.

The controversial advice accompanied a report of “two unrelated serious road traffic collisions in Christchurch”.

“Both involved vehicles colliding with cyclists, leaving the two cyclists requiring hospital treatment for serious injuries. One of the cyclists had fractures to their knee, thumb and four vertebrae,” the force confirmed.

“It is the responsibility of everyone who uses the roads to keep themselves and others safe,” PC Greg Johnson said. “Cyclists are one of the most vulnerable groups that use the roads, as these two incidents on the same day have shown, so I’m asking everyone who uses the road, whether they are a motorist or cyclist, to be BIKE aware.”

However, the advice attracted accusations of “victim blaming”, with one reply suggesting that “every cyclist I know is inherently ‘bike aware’ as they have to demonstrate self-preservation on a daily basis”, while another questioned the wording of the report which appeared to claim that the vehicles had collided with the cyclists, not their drivers.

> Pro cyclist-led lights campaign, endorsed by Tadej Pogačar, “feeds into victim-blaming culture”, says road safety expert

The week before Bournemouth Police’s contentious road safety campaign, Police Scotland received similar accusations of victim blaming after asking pedestrians to wear hi-vis clothing following a spate of road deaths. The advice was criticised by many, including national lead for fatal collision investigation reporting DCS Andy Cox, and came after six pedestrians died in collisions in the space of just 13 days.

Last July, the West Oxfordshire branch of Thames Valley Police also faced a backlash after reporting that its officers had attended a collision between a “cyclist and a car”, while also urging cyclists to remember to wear a helmet.

And just last week, Derbyshire Constabulary announced a new road safety campaign which said that its officers will focus on protecting cyclists and motorbike riders by reducing dangerous riding behaviour and ensuring that they keep them within speed limits.

In the somewhat clumsily worded statement, the force said that it is going to spend “more time on our most rural roads, to ensure riders are keeping to speed limits and riding with care”.