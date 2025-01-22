The Assos Mille GTO Winter Bib Tights C2 are excellent. They are super warm, really comfortable, have a superb fit, and a great pad. They are packed with innovative tech to make you enjoy your winter rides, though the price tag is hard to stomach.

Assos is known for its premium products, but £420 is still quite a surprise! These are its top-of-the-range tights, suitable only for those looking for the ultimate winter protection with no consideration for price.

Construction

They're constructed with two layers that connect at the back of the knee. This is something new to me when it comes to tights, but I found them very comfortable and had zero issues with the seams at the back of the knee.

The outer layer is for weatherproofing. The windproofing is excellent: on some long descents when temperatures were around freezing, they kept my legs warm and comfortable.

Rain and road spray beaded off the surface and I stayed dry. I didn't get caught in any torrential rain but I did a quick test in the shower, and while they aren't fully waterproof they held off more water than any other tights I've worn.

Cuffs

Another great feature is the ankle cuffs. They're made of a thin Geoprene material (a more environmentally-friendly version of neoprene) designed to work with overshoes or booties to prevent water from running down your leg and into your shoes.

I didn't have the pleasure of testing this in pouring rain, but they did keep my lower legs and feet dry on days with lots of road spray. The fabric feels like a wetsuit, and it's worth being careful putting on the tights if you have longer fingernails.

Last year I was riding in normal tights with Gore-Tex winter boots and the heavy rain seeped into my boots and didn't escape for the entire ride; this Assos design would have eliminated that, making the ride much more comfortable.

Operating temperature

While Assos doesn't give a temperature range for the tights, these very much live up to their name of winter tights. They use Assos' 'OSMOS Heavy' textile, for maximum insulation, and the fleecy material feels warm and comfortable.

I've tested these in conditions ranging from a 'feels like' temperature of -5℃ to around 10℃. They were very warm, even when it was well below zero. These are deep winter tights; anything warmer than 10℃ would be too hot.

At the front are what Assos calls small 'Sphere Ultra Holes' – small perforations designed to help with ventilation and release excess heat. During some hard efforts at approximately 7℃ I was getting pretty hot, but as I descended, the breathability was excellent and quickly helped regulate my temperature.

Pad

As with all Assos pads, the tights use its 'GoldenGate' technology, which essentially means the pad is sewn in at the front and back and left to float in the middle.

The three-layer, multi-density memory foam is very thick, perhaps the thickest pad I've ever worn – and very comfortable. I've worn these on rides of up to four hours and the pad was excellent. It was also breathable during a few hard efforts on climbs.

Crash protection

Built into the hip area is an abrasion-resistant fabric, and the tights come with crash-absorbent 'Impact Pads' that can be placed inside pockets on the tights, though it was a bit of a faff to get them in. Being on the hip, they protect the most vulnerable area if you slip on black ice.

At first I thought they were a bit unnecessary. However, on a few sub-zero days they did give me a bit of reassurance when the roads were slippery. Obviously, I didn't want to put these to the test in a crash, but they weren't really noticeable while riding, and I'd happily use them if there was a risk of ice.

The dual-layer construction and the crash pads make these tights a bit heavier than most, though that wasn't noticeable when riding either.

Fit and sizing

The tights come in a wide range of sizes, from XS to 3XL, so you should be able to find one that suits you. The size guide recommended a medium (I am 178cm and 73kg), and I found the sizing great, and in line with the guide. The leg length was good for me, and would suit someone a bit taller, too.

Around the stomach area the fit was also excellent; I find Assos shorts quite relaxed around the stomach, but these are much better. They come up a sensible amount at the front, just below the belly button, and the material has enough stretch to make a quick comfort break easy.

I loved the superb compressive fit, especially in the lower legs. They provide excellent support without being restrictive, perfect for long winter rides. And although a dual-layer construction, there is still plenty of stretch in the material, so it always remained comfortable.

Straps

As with other Assos tights, the upper body only consists of straps rather than any additional material. I found them super comfortable – wide, stretchy and unnoticeable, even on long rides. The lack of a back panel aided breathability and didn't compromise warmth.

There are two reflective tabs where the straps meet the lower back, and the Geoprene material on the lower leg is also reflective.

The only thing I didn't really like is the small plastic Assos logo on the left thigh; it feels like an odd place to have a logo, and I'd have preferred it elsewhere, if at all.

Value

Okay, the logo tag isn't the only thing I didn't like… At £420 these are easily the most expensive tights we've reviewed, and are only going to be suitable for riders who are willing to invest in top-tier gear for deep winter conditions. Even then you could go for the oh-so-much-cheaper Assos Mille GT Eisenherz Ultraz Winter Bib Tights S11, which George thought were the best tights he'd ever tested, for £305.

If Assos prices are beyond you, MAAP's Team Evo Thermal bib tights received a very good review and are now priced at £260, and Matt thought the Gorewear Spinshift Thermo Bib Tights were a 10/10, and they're less than half the price of the Assos, at £144.99.

Check out more options in our guide to the best winter bib tights.

Conclusion

Clearly, these are very expensive, but if you have the cash to splash you'll be happy with them. They're an excellent pair of tights, packed with innovative tech, warm and breathable, and ideal for deep winter days. The compressive fit feels great, and the thick chamois is suitable for rides of any duration.

Verdict

Excellent deep winter tights with a comfortable pad and a great fit – but that price...