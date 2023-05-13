Cyclist run over by drink driver in shocking footage released by police after man jailed

This footage, released by Surrey Police, shows the shocking moment a cyclist in her 70s was struck and run over by a driver four times over the drink driving limit in Surrey.

Steven Selwood has been jailed for two years and three months at Guildford Crown Court for this incident, described as "harrowing" by the police force, in Haslemere on 12 May 2022 which saw him knock the rider off her bike before continuing to drive his vehicle over her as she lay seriously injured in the road.

This harrowing footage shows the dangers posed by those who drive whilst under the influence. You are putting your life and the lives of others at risk. The driver was sentenced to jail after running over a cyclist in broad daylight. Full story: https://t.co/pHjDCsXKp8 pic.twitter.com/0y1WDWYkqX — Surrey Police (@SurreyPolice) May 12, 2023

The 43-year-old, a former professional cricketer who played for Middlesex and Derbyshire in the early 2000s, was convicted of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst over the prescribed alcohol limit, and has been disqualified from driving for three years.

Surrey Police reports Selwood was driving onto West Street from a car park when he failed to give way, hitting the cyclist, failing to see her in broad daylight. Selwood then, shockingly, continued to drive over the woman as a passing van driver ran from his vehicle trying to get the drunk driver's attention.

As another passer by ran to the scene from the car park Selwood had just driven out of, he fled in his vehicle, before walking back to the scene where he was identified by witnesses and arrested.

The victim suffered "life-changing physical and mental injuries" but allowed Surrey Police to share the footage as a warning to others of the potential consequences of drink driving.

"Not a night goes by without nightmares," she said in a victim impact statement. "My life has changed considerably since I was knocked down off my cycle. I used to be outgoing, talking a lot to others, going to church, back-packing. I did my own DIY and gardening.

"I was never frightened of traffic like I am today, absolutely terrified with a strong feeling it's going to happen again. My worst fear now is that my left leg will not hold me up through weakness which is happening more so these days plus my mental state is not too good. I don't laugh anymore. I get overwhelmed with the everyday occurrences, not being able to deal with multiple issues."

Investigating officer, sergeant Joe McGregor called the footage "shocking" and said he hopes it serves as a "stark reminder of the dangers posed by those who choose to drink and drive".

"The victim would like to express her gratitude to the members of the public who stopped Selwood's vehicle," he added. "The victim in this case has been left with lifelong physical and mental scars and has bravely said she wants her case to be a warning to anyone who thinks that it is acceptable to drive whilst under the influence. It isn't. You are putting your life and the lives of others at risk.

"Alcohol limits are there for a reason and if you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, then call 999."