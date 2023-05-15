"Is this a joke?": Cyclists dismayed at council's idea for painted cycle lanes where segregated infrastructure was controversially ripped out

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) has once again caused frustration and anger among cyclists who use Kensington High Street, this time as the controversial council announced it would be consulting on providing painted "advisory cycle lanes" on some parts of the route that had its segregated cycling infrastructure ripped out two years ago.

In March, campaigners lost a High Court legal challenge brought against the local authority for its removal of the cycle lane in December 2020. Now, the council says it could be open to providing "broken (dashed) painted white line" cycle lanes that can be "used by vehicles other than pedal cycles when clear".

We know there is a lot of strong views on cycle lanes. We’re consulting on two painted lanes in Kensington High Street and Fulham Road. To add your voice, complete our consultation survey before Monday 26 June.https://t.co/aLzWzDv6Ms pic.twitter.com/e3bk3TKlDw — Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (@RBKC) May 15, 2023

The news has not been received well by campaigners and cyclists who use the heavily congested route, the London Cycling Campaign asking how RBKC can "still not understand" that "protected space saves lives and enables more people to cycle?"

One rider called the council "absolute dinosaurs" while another said painted cycle lanes are another way of saying 'we're going to do nothing'. Concerns have also been raised about the likelihood of any potential painted lanes being blocked by parked vehicles.

"Although the proposals do not involve any changes to waiting or loading restrictions, the Highway Code advises that drivers should not drive or park in an advisory cycle lane marked by a broken white line unless it is unavoidable," RBKC said.

[Kensington High Street before the segregated infrastructure was removed]

The proposals include the introduction of 'with-flow' advisory cycle lanes measuring 1.5m in width on both sides of the road on sections between Addison Road to Earl's Court Road and Kensington Palace Gardens to Queen's Gate, as well as 'cycle symbols' to "guide cyclists into the main carriageway lane when buses are waiting at bus stops or where carriageway widths do not permit a cycle lane".

The plans were called "embarassing" by one reply to the council's social media post about the consultation, another rider calling them "the worst garbage I have ever seen in my life — genuinely don't bother".

> Motor traffic journey times increase after Kensington cycle lanes removed

"It will just be full of parked cars, taxis and vans with phone drivers drifting in and out of it," one reply said. "When will this Borough leave the 90s behind?"

"Can you explain what painted, advisory, lanes actually do to protect cyclists from motor traffic — and point to the evidence to support your plans to build them?" another asked.

Oh you mean something like the ones on Ladbroke Grove @RBKC? pic.twitter.com/GZdtAswqBA — Jonathan Kelly (@JKBartsHeart) May 15, 2023

"Enabling more walking and cycling is part of the Council Plan commitment to a Greener Kensington and Chelsea. Making such trips safer and more convenient is one way to improve our air quality, reduce traffic congestion, and work towards our goal for the borough to be carbon neutral by 2040," RBKC said.

"We're interested in your views on our proposals to introduce advisory cycle lanes on Fulham Road and the western and eastern sections of Kensington High Street. Your comments will help us decide whether to implement the proposals.

The proposals exclude sections of Fulham Road and Kensington High Street maintained by Transport for London."

The London Cycling Campaign described the initial decision to scrap the segregated infrastructure as "shameful, callous and retrograde", around 200 people taking to their bikes to protest the decision, before further demonstrations on the night of its removal.

The then PM Boris Johnson was said to be "ballistic" about its removal, and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan urged the council to reinstate it after an independent survey found that almost twice as many people who live in the borough support having the protected cycle lane.

In March, the council won a High Court case, brought by campaigners who said the lane's removal had been "premature", while two weeks ago RBKC insisted it "did not manipulate data" after cycling campaigners accused it of ignoring advice in order to controversially shelve the scheme.